Coach Corner: Schureman building QC with Toro mentality

The result? Queen Creek scored 26-straight points in the second half for a 26-21 win against one of 6A’s top teams.

“I think coach Parker was the ultimate competitor,” Schureman said. “It didn’t matter if it was practice, offseason or game days, he was always competing. He taught you to compete and do tough things. Some of the things we did where a little out there, and not acceptable today, but at the heart of it was learning to compete. We got through so many tough days that it made it us prepared for things that come our way in our daily lives.”

Sound like something Parker would do when he was unhappy with a team’s performance? Better believe it.

Something needed to be done to get the team to turn it around.

Schureman did just that when Queen Creek had a difficult first half, down 12-0, against Liberty

It’s something all the Arizona coaches who fall under the Parker coaching tree can turn to when a point needs to be made about effort, team bonding, accountability and anything that requires their players to dig deep.

Travis Schureman can reach back and find his inner Jesse Parker when the moment calls for it.

Another example of the type of player Queen Creek churns out under Schureman and falling under one of Parker’s cornerstones of accountability came after a win at Williams Field.

Queen Creek quarterback Sebastian Tomerlin ran back into the visitor’s locker room at Williams Field to retrieve something and was delayed after taking the time to pick up towels left behind so someone else wouldn’t have to do it.

“We were in a dog fight of a game, and he did something like that,” Schureman said. “We want our kids to have that sense of responsibility and accountability.”

It is that type of approach that will help the Bulldogs the rest of the season as they will have to dig deep once again after losing to Red Mountain last week to drop to 6-2 for their second-straight defeat.

Queen Creek will find its way into the playoffs something the program has done consistently since the Schureman-Joe Germaine era began back in back in 2010. The program has gone 112-31 since, including back-to-back state championship appearances in 2012 and 2013 while winning a Division III title in ’12.

With Germaine now firmly planted at Mountain View, trying to restore the Toros back to the Parker days level of success, Schureman is focused on keeping Queen Creek rolling along and improving.

The area is one of the fastest growing in the state and it means there will be additional local competition for athletes. The area added new schools like Eastmark, American Leadership Academies in recent years and a third Queen Creek Unified District School, which will open in 2022-23, for seventh through 10th graders.

“With open enrollment the boundaries are not as important as it once was when it can completely change a school like it did when Williams Field and Higley opened (in Gilbert),” Schureman said. “We will lose some kids of course. If they want to play for Queen Creek, great; if they want to play somewhere else that’s great, too.

“We work hard to producing quality, tough teams no matter what the roster looks like.”

That’s exactly the way Parker approached it on his way to 309 career victories and five state titles.

“I think anytime you do hard things together, you create a bond that is hard to break,” said Schureman, who won a state title under Parker in 1994 as a senior, said. “When we (former Toros teammates) get together we talk about how it was and how we wanted nothing more than to play for Coach Parker and the Toros. Joe and I talked about it a lot, and it always happens when we get together with anyone from those teams.

“When you got called up to varsity it was something we thought about for years and years watching Mountain View play. We knew each other since we were little, and it was the genesis for us becoming a team because we cared for each other.”

Now he has helped create a similar atmosphere at Queen Creek where family and bonding are everything. His wife, Corree, and their kids have been ingrained in the program from the start and it is something that other families cling to and want to be part of it.

Even if gassers are required every now and again.

“Queen Creek is a great place to raise a family,” Travis said. “There are great values in this community, and we are so blessed to have those families trust us with their kids. The kids are buying in and doing everything was ask of them and some of what we ask isn’t easy. We want to the kids be held accountable and play the game hard.”