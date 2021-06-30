Cohen: Suns already achieved one goal on the way to the NBA Finals
As I sit here writing this, the Suns are doing something that they have only done one other time in my almost 35 years of life. They are headed to the NBA freaking Finals!
I’d be lying if I expected this to happen this season and would be lying if I didn’t acknowledge that there has been some luck involved. This franchise has NEVER been on the right side of that kind of luck so anyone trying to belittle what they are accomplishing right now is barking up the wrong fan base.
Despite not necessarily thinking that this could happen, it was and will always be the goal to win a championship. A goal has not been within grasp since the guy hitting that “GUARUNNNTEEE” button on Inside the NBA was the face of the franchise.
But a run at the title was not the only goal this franchise had this summer. The second goal, was re-galvanize a once extremely proud fan base and usher in the next era of Suns fans. The latter is one that hits near and dear to my heart.
I was six years old in 1993 when Barkley, KJ, Majerle and co. made their run. I had spent my baby and toddler years at Suns games prior to that season because my parents had season tickets back then but 28 years later, my earliest recollection of the Suns, was that team.
I remember where I was for some of those playoff games. I remember things that went on during some of those games and I still can pretty much name the entire roster. Everyone from the three I already mentioned to the bench unit led by Danny Ainge, "Fourth quarter" Frank Johnson, Oliver Miller and Negele Knight. There are Suns teams that had a lot of success after that, but today I can’t name entire rosters like I can that one.
A colleague of mine, Jonathan Williams, who is the Director of Agronomy at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, made an excellent point to me which displays the fact that everything from the uniforms, to remembering the whole roster to still getting the chills when seeing their Allen Parson’s Project starting lineup intro, shows how impressionable young minds are and can be.
I have had the joy of watching the run this 2020-21 Suns team is on from a completely new perspective. Not just as a fan, but as a Dad of kids who are slightly older than I was in 1993.
I continued to take my kids to Suns games during the horrible last decade. Partially as an excuse to still get myself to games but also so that they could experience live NBA action end enjoy it regardless of the result like I did.
From the start of the bubble until now, to my joy, I’ve created little die-hards. So much so that “halftime bedtime” had to become a thing on weeknights during the regular season. But that went away come playoff time. My 9- and 7-year old girls have watched every second of every Suns playoff game. They can name every player on this roster, not just Book, CP3 and Ayton. The 9-year-old is debating other kids about games with her friends at summer camp and my 7-year-old got overcome with tears of joy when Deandre’s Valley-Oop went down. And their “Rally the Valley” t-shirts are worn practically every game day.
Before my eyes, I am watching a team capture young, impressionable minds for life, just like the 1993 team did to me. They are my watch crew! Sure I am forced to answer way more questions than I have the mental capacity for during some of these high stress games but I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s been some of the most rewarding time I have every had with my girls and I am sure we are just a fraction of the number of young kids and families in this state who feeling the same.
So regardless of what unfolds this next series, congratulations to the Phoenix Suns. Yes, your ultimate goal is still four wins away but your other goal has been achieved. You have new fans for life. No more LeBron, Curry or Giannis jerseys filling local schools. They will now be dwarfed by Book, CP3, Ayton and Mikal jerseys. Pride in supporting the local team has been restored for young kids who can say they have years of passion backing it up.
And it all started with this squad.
You deserve credit and a big thank you for the ride you have taken us all on. Now go get those last four wins!
