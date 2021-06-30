Cohen: Suns already achieved one goal on the way to the NBA Finals

As I sit here writing this, the Suns are doing something that they have only done one other time in my almost 35 years of life. They are headed to the NBA freaking Finals! I’d be lying if I expected this to happen this season and would be lying if I didn’t acknowledge that there has been some luck involved. This franchise has NEVER been on the right side of that kind of luck so anyone trying to belittle what they are accomplishing right now is barking up the wrong fan base. Despite not necessarily thinking that this could happen, it was and will always be the goal to win a championship. A goal has not been within grasp since the guy hitting that “GUARUNNNTEEE” button on Inside the NBA was the face of the franchise. But a run at the title was not the only goal this franchise had this summer. The second goal, was re-galvanize a once extremely proud fan base and usher in the next era of Suns fans. The latter is one that hits near and dear to my heart.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSB3YXRjaCBjcmV3ISEhIEZpbmFscyBib3VuZCEhISEhISEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JhbGxleVRoZVZh bGxleT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JhbGxl eVRoZVZhbGxleTwvYT4hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nemo2VzB1 NjYyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3pqNlcwdTY2MjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBKYXJlZCBDb2hlbiAoQEphcmVkQ29oZW5fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phcmVkQ29oZW5fL3N0YXR1cy8xNDEwNDQ3MjkxODE1 NjQ1MTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bHkgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I was six years old in 1993 when Barkley, KJ, Majerle and co. made their run. I had spent my baby and toddler years at Suns games prior to that season because my parents had season tickets back then but 28 years later, my earliest recollection of the Suns, was that team. I remember where I was for some of those playoff games. I remember things that went on during some of those games and I still can pretty much name the entire roster. Everyone from the three I already mentioned to the bench unit led by Danny Ainge, "Fourth quarter" Frank Johnson, Oliver Miller and Negele Knight. There are Suns teams that had a lot of success after that, but today I can’t name entire rosters like I can that one. A colleague of mine, Jonathan Williams, who is the Director of Agronomy at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, made an excellent point to me which displays the fact that everything from the uniforms, to remembering the whole roster to still getting the chills when seeing their Allen Parson’s Project starting lineup intro, shows how impressionable young minds are and can be. I have had the joy of watching the run this 2020-21 Suns team is on from a completely new perspective. Not just as a fan, but as a Dad of kids who are slightly older than I was in 1993.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCW8J2QhPCdkJLwnZCT8J2QhPCdkJHwnZCNIPCdkILwnZCO8J2Q jfCdkIXwnZCE8J2QkfCdkITwnZCN8J2QgvCdkIQg8J2QhfCdkIjwnZCN8J2Q gPCdkIvwnZCSIPCdkILwnZCH8J2QgPCdkIzwnZCP8J2Qki48YnI+PGJyPk1v cmUgdG8gZG8uIE1vcmUgdG8gY29tZS48YnI+PGJyPvCdkIvwnZCo8J2QnPCd kKTwnZCe8J2QnSDwnZCI8J2Qpy4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUmFsbHlUaGVWYWxsZXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSYWxseVRoZVZhbGxleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RKSUlvanJYMXYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U SklJb2pyWDF2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBob2VuaXggU3VucyAoQFN1bnMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3Vucy9zdGF0dXMvMTQx MDQ0NDg1NDczMjAyMTc2Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDEs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I continued to take my kids to Suns games during the horrible last decade. Partially as an excuse to still get myself to games but also so that they could experience live NBA action end enjoy it regardless of the result like I did. From the start of the bubble until now, to my joy, I’ve created little die-hards. So much so that “halftime bedtime” had to become a thing on weeknights during the regular season. But that went away come playoff time. My 9- and 7-year old girls have watched every second of every Suns playoff game. They can name every player on this roster, not just Book, CP3 and Ayton. The 9-year-old is debating other kids about games with her friends at summer camp and my 7-year-old got overcome with tears of joy when Deandre’s Valley-Oop went down. And their “Rally the Valley” t-shirts are worn practically every game day. Before my eyes, I am watching a team capture young, impressionable minds for life, just like the 1993 team did to me. They are my watch crew! Sure I am forced to answer way more questions than I have the mental capacity for during some of these high stress games but I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s been some of the most rewarding time I have every had with my girls and I am sure we are just a fraction of the number of young kids and families in this state who feeling the same. So regardless of what unfolds this next series, congratulations to the Phoenix Suns. Yes, your ultimate goal is still four wins away but your other goal has been achieved. You have new fans for life. No more LeBron, Curry or Giannis jerseys filling local schools. They will now be dwarfed by Book, CP3, Ayton and Mikal jerseys. Pride in supporting the local team has been restored for young kids who can say they have years of passion backing it up. And it all started with this squad. You deserve credit and a big thank you for the ride you have taken us all on. Now go get those last four wins!