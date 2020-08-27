 ArizonaVarsity - Commitment Analysis: Queen Creek's Krew Jackson commits to Kansas State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-27 17:59:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Analysis: Queen Creek's Krew Jackson commits to Kansas State

Cody Cameron • ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
@codytcameron
Recruiting Analyst

Queen Creek High School had their fourth player from the Bulldog's 2021 Class commit to a Power 5 program earlier in the week when defensive back Krew Jackson announced his commitment to Kansas State University on Tuesday night.

Jackson chose The Wildcats over multiple Power 5 programs that included Michigan State, Iowa State, Washington State and local Arizona State.

I spoke with Jackson yesterday on the ArizonaVarsity live periscope to get an inside look on why he chose Kansas State. Watch it below.

Film Breakdown 

Krew Jackson is a 6’5 200-pound safety, and as the saying goes, you can’t teach that height. Jackson finished his Junior campaign recording 72 total tackles and picking off a pair of passes. The thing that jumps out to me the most after watching his film is that Jackson does not shy away from contact at all. He fills the alley well from his safety position and he drives his hips and runs his feet through most of his tackles. His size makes him a versatile athlete who can play multiple positions moving forward here in the future. Jackson has the athleticism and skill set to make an immediate impact for the Wildcats.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}