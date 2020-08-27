ArizonaVarsity - Commitment Analysis: Queen Creek's Krew Jackson commits to Kansas State

Krew Jackson is a 6’5 200-pound safety, and as the saying goes, you can’t teach that height. Jackson finished his Junior campaign recording 72 total tackles and picking off a pair of passes. The thing that jumps out to me the most after watching his film is that Jackson does not shy away from contact at all. He fills the alley well from his safety position and he drives his hips and runs his feet through most of his tackles. His size makes him a versatile athlete who can play multiple positions moving forward here in the future. Jackson has the athleticism and skill set to make an immediate impact for the Wildcats.



