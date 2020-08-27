ArizonaVarsity - Commitment Analysis: Queen Creek's Krew Jackson commits to Kansas State

Commitment Analysis: Queen Creek's Krew Jackson commits to Kansas State
Queen Creek High School had their fourth player from the Bulldog's 2021 Class commit to a Power 5 program earlier in the week when defensive back Krew Jackson announced his commitment to Kansas State University on Tuesday night.
I’m excited to announce I am committed to Kansas State University!! #EMAW pic.twitter.com/CoqDPf0TDi— Krew Jackson (@krewjack) August 26, 2020
Jackson chose The Wildcats over multiple Power 5 programs that included Michigan State, Iowa State, Washington State and local Arizona State.
I spoke with Jackson yesterday on the ArizonaVarsity live periscope to get an inside look on why he chose Kansas State. Watch it below.
Queen Creek Class of’21 DB @krewjack commitment interview with lead analyst @CodyTCameron @QC_football https://t.co/OBuBUyMKBe— ArizonaVarsity.com 🔥PREPS🔥 (@AZHSFB) August 27, 2020
Film Breakdown
Krew Jackson is a 6’5 200-pound safety, and as the saying goes, you can’t teach that height. Jackson finished his Junior campaign recording 72 total tackles and picking off a pair of passes. The thing that jumps out to me the most after watching his film is that Jackson does not shy away from contact at all. He fills the alley well from his safety position and he drives his hips and runs his feet through most of his tackles. His size makes him a versatile athlete who can play multiple positions moving forward here in the future. Jackson has the athleticism and skill set to make an immediate impact for the Wildcats.