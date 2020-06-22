ArizonaVarsity - Commitment Analysis: Quintin Somerville commits to Michigan

The #1 defensive linemen from the state of Arizona (per Rivals) has chosen his college home. Quintin Somerville, a Class of 2021 4-star defensive end from Saguaro High School, took to Twitter over the weekend to announce his commitment to the University of Michigan.

"Coach (Shaun) Nua and I have developed a relationship that isn’t like many others based off of his time at ASU," Somerville told ArizonaVarsity. "In the off-season going into my sophomore year I spent tons of time in the offices with my brother and I got to know coach and his family on a much deeper level with him beginning to treat me like a little brother rather than a player. When he moved to Michigan that didn’t change and he continued to recruit me as strong as he did when he was in AZ which was one of the main factors going into this thing!"

Happy Birthday Momma 🦋🖤 . . . More Life pic.twitter.com/KsJi69yB5M — Quintin Somerville (@quintinn_2) June 20, 2020

"The facilities in Ann Arbor are like no other and I enjoy every minute out there," said Somerville. "The city is also spectacular which is also one of the main reasons why I decided to commit, I feel extremely comfortable in the city. Lastly, the big house is like no other I can’t wait to get out there and play in front of that crowd!"

Somerville had racked up quite the offer sheet, choosing Michigan over Power 5 programs like Georgia, LSU, Washington, Utah, Florida State and Arizona State. Somerville wreaked havoc on opposing offenses during his Junior campaign last fall. He finished the season recording 75 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks. Somerville was awarded 1st Team All-Region and (ArizonaVarsity) 4A 1st Team All-State from his stellar performance on the field last Fall.

Had a dream last night about playing in the big house #GoBlue 😁 pic.twitter.com/NkDfJ8Dk8A — Quintin Somerville (@quintinn_2) June 22, 2020

Coach's Comments

What type of Impact has Quintin Somerville made on the Saguaro program on and off the field?

Jason Mohns, Saguaro Head Coach: "He’s made a tremendous impact in every way imaginable. Great player on the field, tremendous leader on and off the field, class act on campus and in the community. He’s what you want your superstars to be as far as leading by example. Can’t say enough good things about that young man!"

Not sure if I’ve ever seen a commitment video be a better representation of the true character of a commit! Well done @quintinn_2 💯 @saguarofootball could not be any more proud of you!!! #GoBlue https://t.co/12XDvOvird — Jason Mohns (@CoachMohns) June 20, 2020

Somerville's a player who've you seen and coached everyday for years now, how has he progressively gotten better on the football field?

Kyle Caldwell, Saguaro Defensive line coach: "Quintin is the epitome of a leader. A person that leads by example on and off the football field. Someone you don’t have to worry about doing the right thing when no one is looking and one who is always out to better themselves. Through the last three years together he has been a master at his craft. He breaks down the little things well and is extremely coachable. I love how he can decipher all the coaching points at a high level. The hands, feet and and motor. He gets it. This is going to be his best year yet looking at his skill set now and ability to control his body. We are looking forward to watching him have a dominating senior year!"

Film Analysis

My Take: Quintin Somerville made a living in opposing backfields last year. The Saguaro defensive end finished his junior campaign recording 75 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks. His 29 tackles for loss tied for third in the entire state. Somerville possesses good size and has fast, active hands. Taking a look at his film, I really like what I see from the play at the :29 mark. Somerville is quick off the snap, rips under the left tackle staying balanced and getting inside, and he pummels the quarterback for a sack. The play at the :50 mark shows off his relentless effort to make a play on the QB. Also, a big fan of the play at the 1:40 mark. Somerville shows off his quickness and active hands here. Somerville stones the offensive lineman at the line with his right arm extended, keeping the left one free. He does a great job of keeping his eyes up, he reads the quarterback tucking the ball away and looking to run. He sheds off the blocker with violent hands and makes the play in the backfield. This is a player who is extremely well-coached at Saguaro, no doubt in my mind that he'll not only become a starter, but a major impact player on the defensive side of the football in Ann Arbor in the nearby future.



Alec Simpson, former D1 Linebacker and current Rivals Analyst: "Watching Quintin Somerville is something special," said Simpson. "From the first play on film you can see his size and ability to make plays off the line of scrimmage- this is a true Power-5 talent. He has an amazing "get off" from the line of scrimmage, and his body is always staying low...Somerville is a very physical player, especially with his violent hand usage against opposing offensive linemen."

You’re looking at one of the best Class of ‘21 D-lineman in the state up close and personal. Great move to get to the QB @quintinn_2 @AZHSFB @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/CCGoQWkkJD — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019