ArizonaVarsity - Desert Edge basketball looks for winning senior send off

The 2021 season has been years in the making for the Desert Edge Scorpions boys' basketball team.

Coming off a 20-6 season in 2019 led by a talented senior class, including the top five scorers, the Scorpions come into this campaign expecting to win consistently in their final season together.

"Our 2021 class is probably the best class that Desert Edge has had so far. It just means a lot to grow with the guys and see how good we’ve gotten," senior forward Shay Cain said.

But, despite what the record from last year shows, getting to this point was never a given.

When Scott Lovely took over as coach in 2015, he inherited a team that had not posted a winning record since 2012-13. Most of the current players were in elementary school.

His Scorpions won just three games in his initial season. Then merely seven the next year. But he could see a future and winning culture behind a class of 2021 that, to that point, had yet to even roam the school's halls.

"The program had a lot of talent that left the school, they weren’t coming to Desert Edge," Lovely said. "So the seventh-grade group was the group that has talent, that’s the group that should be coming to Desert Edge. Let’s focus on those guys and get those guys here.”

The staff accomplished that goal. Then came development and confidence building. That took time, too.

“They took their lumps, but throughout those years I told them to not worry about the score, not worry about wins and losses. Worry about the things you’re doing and growing. Sophomore year they started to turn it around,” Lovely said.

Now, after several years of sculpting, the Scorpions have their most talented roster in recent memory, looking to capitalize with another winning record and postseason run.