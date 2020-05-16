What do you think of when I say the word infectious?

I’m willing to bet a mortgage payment it isn’t anything positive.

Negative connotations with that word are a byproduct of our current times, and that’s unfortunate, because there are plenty of good things that can be infectious too.

Take the positivity of Suns broadcaster and good friend of mine, Jon Bloom. His sunny disposition — pun very much intended — is a truly amazing thing to be around. He has an uncanny ability to stay upbeat in the toughest of situations, and if you're lucky enough to be around him, your attitude changes too.

Despite hosting the postgame show for the Suns during some of the franchise’s most lean years — and by lean I mean it makes Tacko Fall look morbidly obese — he has never given up hope. In fact, when others were at their most pessimistic Bloomer was the yin to their yang.

Case in point- while many people are lamenting the loss of sports right now, the part-time voice of the Suns was busy writing a song about the hope he feels for the Suns... and getting familiar faces from the organization and fans to sing it with him on video. The result was a beautiful Picasso of a music video about Phoenix one day being the home of the Larry O’Brien trophy.