Dry Heat Check: We Need Sports Now More than Ever
What do you think of when I say the word infectious?
I’m willing to bet a mortgage payment it isn’t anything positive.
Negative connotations with that word are a byproduct of our current times, and that’s unfortunate, because there are plenty of good things that can be infectious too.
Take the positivity of Suns broadcaster and good friend of mine, Jon Bloom. His sunny disposition — pun very much intended — is a truly amazing thing to be around. He has an uncanny ability to stay upbeat in the toughest of situations, and if you're lucky enough to be around him, your attitude changes too.
Despite hosting the postgame show for the Suns during some of the franchise’s most lean years — and by lean I mean it makes Tacko Fall look morbidly obese — he has never given up hope. In fact, when others were at their most pessimistic Bloomer was the yin to their yang.
Case in point- while many people are lamenting the loss of sports right now, the part-time voice of the Suns was busy writing a song about the hope he feels for the Suns... and getting familiar faces from the organization and fans to sing it with him on video. The result was a beautiful Picasso of a music video about Phoenix one day being the home of the Larry O’Brien trophy.
The song was in stark contrast to a Norman Chad Washington Post op ed that I saw floating around Twitter like the algae atop a neglected fish tank.
The pandemic has reminded us: We don’t need more sports in our lives — we need less https://t.co/nyXXQJL3OO— Post Sports (@PostSports) May 10, 2020
Chad is welcome to his opinion. I’m also welcome to vastly disagree with it.
We live in a world where everything is polarized. Facts depend on which side of an aisle you sit. Little things can become majorly divisive issues. Simple comments can end friendships or start arguments that have massive consequences. Needless to say, things can be just a little unsettling.
We need sports. Not because of the money it generates, the stars it creates, the boredom it cures or even the joy certain moments bring. Those are all nice byproducts. There is a much larger reason that we need sports at all levels now more than ever.
Fandom is the great equalizer.
Sports give us a common language that spans beyond the borders of states and countries. It’s a galvanizing force that lets other factors start to seem less important. Being a fan of a team and sport automatically makes you part of a community. One where you have more in common than we have different. It reminds us that we feel anxiety, joy, pain, and excited anticipation in the same way.
Things like political affiliation, religion, race, and the millions of other things that divide us melt away.
That’s why we need sports. We need that sense of community, and a reminder that we’re all human beings first long before we are anything else.
I wish we were all a little more like Jon Bloom in this world. His video is a reminder of what the power of sports can be. Let’s hope it is infectious and spreads because we could use the positivity, even if it’s just about our local basketball team.