Eastmark QB Gianni Mascolino hopeful for big season

The Eastmark Firebirds played their first season of varsity high school football in 2020. While they finished with a sub .500 record, the school in a sprawling community in Mesa is growing quickly and optimism is high. One of the young men who is looking forward to the 2021 season is quarterback Gianni Mascolino. "Earning the starting quarterback job was great last year, but there is a lot more work to be done moving forward" Mascolino said. The 2020 season was shortened due to the pandemic but Mascolino still managed to pass for over 1,000 yards on a team that was very young. Eastmark High School has yet to have a graduating class and had no seniors on the roster. "There were some nerves early on but I got in sync with my receivers and we have a great running back" Mascolino said.

For serious football players there really isn't an off season. "I'm competitive and don't like losing," Mascolino reflected briefly on the 2020 campaign. "I've been studying more this offseason, I'll be making better reads this season. Getting better every day and every game." While he certainly understands that watching game film is important, Mascolino has definitely put his skills on display for others to admire this spring. In April he was the winner of the Red Zone Elite Quarterback challenge. The off season drills and reps certainly didn't stop there. Daily summer practices over the course of this month are preparing he and the Firebirds for the 2021 season. Mascolino was a big part of a Firebirds 7 on 7 team that showed out in Prescott. Wrapped around that successful 7-on-7 tourney was a trip north and also a trip south. Just a few days before the Prescott tourney he was at NAU and the day after the Prescott trip he was at the University of Arizona. "It's important for college coaches to get a good look at you performing," Mascolino said. The young man certainly performed as he was the fastest QB in his group at the U of A camp.

Offseason Preparation Is The Key To Success For Mascolino

While Mascolino was the starting quarterback last season there is never any guarantee for the future. "Coach Molander and the staff have expectations of how they want things done and I will follow that," Mascolino said. "I have tunnel vision and I know I need to be laser focused to be under center for our opening game."