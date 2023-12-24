There's a lot of complaining that happens in the Arizona high school sports community. It's a social media problem at large, focused down to a niche population that cares deeply about a microscopic issue.

I'm a grump. But alas, here's what I'm thankful for in the local high school sports scene. It's the holiday season after all!





People who don't blame the refs

We've got a weird dichotomy here in the state. People are absolutely brutal to game officials right now (yes I know not everyone, the majority are nice. But there's some people who are super cruel).

I think of the Desert Edge vs Higley championship football game. How much flak did the official get on the two-point conversion? It may have even been the wrong call to flag for holding, but it's a split-second decision with a lot of pressure.

Imagine being somebody that is on the edge of considering whether they want to become a ref or not. You see the outrage people had on social media. Do you think it's inviting to get a small salary to have a community of people mad at you? There's a shortage of officials, but then the ones who do it get blasted all the time.

Thank you to those who are nice.





Flag football

The new sport was amazing. There was initially some doubt it would work out, as it happened the same season as tackle football. Instead of struggling, the high school football scene was amazing. I loved seeing all the multi-sport athletes find a new passion. I only expect the sport to grow.





You, the reader, sometimes

I know what I'm doing on here. This space of local high school sports coverage, like I mentioned above, is incredibly niche. Sometimes I forget that MOST of the people, even in the state, aren't paying attention closely.

There are people I disagree with -- not as many as some of my cohort of sports reporters here -- and some readers who I could do without their dumb comments. But, for the most part, this is a community that is incredibly supportive of not just content about their own teams, but others as well. At the end of the day, many of the best people realize the platform is about giving opportunities to kids. It's a cool group, and I'm happy to be a small part of it.





Supportive coaches and families

Some of the best conversations I've had with coaches have actually come at events other than their own practices or games.

Because so many kids play multiple sports, many of the supportive leaders are at different games. In Flagstaff, you'll often see the soccer coach at a basketball game, or roaming around the football sidelines. A cross country leader might show up to wrestling, because why not? Those are still the kids at your school.

In all, those who see the role of coach as a teacher and supporter are the ones who stand out to the kids and to those of us who hang around the events.

Parents who support their kids friends are awesome, too!





Football champs were divided geographically

Geographic arguments are dumb, especially in the age of transferring. Yes, there is something great about your local school succeeding, but there's also so many players all over the Phoenix metro area that travel to different schools. Who's better; East Valley or West Valley? The answer is....it changes every year. Maybe the answer sometimes is "neither."

Still, it's cool that the 2023 football champions were from all over the state.

Open - Liberty (Peoria, west side)

6A - Saguaro (Scottsdale)

5A - Higley (Gilbert, east side)

4A - Canyon Del Oro (Tucson area)

3A - Sabino (Tucson area)

2A - Scottsdale Christian (obvious)

1A - Hayden (Pinal and Gila Counties)

There's good football played around the state. Playoff contenders could be found all around.





Other writers/reporters/media

I can't lie. There are some weirdos. That's true in every industry though.

For the most part, the people I've run into the last several years of doing this job are mostly great. Many will help the new people out in a pinch, and respect that each of them has jobs to do.

When I started doing this full-time in 2018, I remember a few people being extremely helpful. They made a nervous Eric feel more comfortable.

I don't know enough about other states, but I think we're unique in Arizona in our support for each other and the media space as a whole.





That Elon didn't mess up Twitter too badly (though now it's called X, which is silly)

Shouts to Chris Eaton (Gridiron Arizona) for this one.

If you want to get high school sports coverage in AZ, there's no better spot to start than Twitter. You'll see plenty of information, hot takes, and whatever else you want first, then it starts to trickle to Facebook and other sites.

When I want to see scores on Friday nights, it's the first place I go.





People who actually read the articles/watch the full videos/etc

If you've gotten to this point, you're one of them!

It's easy to judge based on headlines. Context matters. Also, time spent reading, and actually clicking links, supports us to be able to do what we enjoy. It's cool.





Those who remember that, at the end of the day, it's a game

Do you remember off the top of your head who won the Division III girls soccer championship in 2014?

Congrats to Walden Grove!

But you didn't know that. Admit it.

Some of the best kids and stories come from those who didn't just win games. Yes, I'm sure Fountain Hills players -- who fell 1-0 in the title match -- were sad after losing. Maybe some of them still think about that contest. But I'm guessing they had plenty more positive moments.

These sports are about more than winning and losing. What athletics does, and exposes, about kids to the community is much more important.

Ironwood boys basketball coach Jordan Augustine, a good friend and great coach, once told me something that stood out.

The Eagles had just won the 2020 championship, beating Millennium in the final.

"I don't want the highlight of their lives to be that we won the championship," he said. "I want this to be just one moment that teaches them about life."

As an aside, former Millennium forward DaRon Holmes, who was on the losing team, is proving to be an amazing prospect at Dayton. He's doing OK, despite dropping the title game, I'd say.





This platform

I'm sitting in an airport bar right now, with my flight to see my family delayed. I'm happy Ralph Amsden and Chilly allowed me to have a space where I can take out my laptop and write what was initially supposed to be a joke into something serious about my appreciation for this community.

I'll stop the self congratulation now, though, or whatever you want to call the indulgence of writing this column to be.





What are you thankful for? Let us know.





