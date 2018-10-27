First Round Playoff Schedule for 6A/5A
Pumas quest for a return trip to title game begins at home vs. Basha
The regular season has ended and the second season - the Playoffs - is about to begin. Here's the final seedings from the AIA for the 5A and 6A conferences. First round games will be played this Friday at the home fields of the higher seeds. Numbers next to the teams are the seeds from the AIA. Here's the full list of the final power point rankings.
FIRST ROUND
GAMES OF NOV. 2, 2018:
6A
(16) Boulder Creek (4-6)
at (1) Chandler (9-1)
(9) Brophy (7-3)
at (8) Mountain Pointe (6-4)
(12) Cesar Chavez (7-3)
at (5) Highland (9-1)
(13) Westview (8-2)
at (4) Liberty (9-1)
(14) Chaparral (5-5)
at (3) Desert Vista (9-1)
(11) Basha (6-4)
at (6) Perry (8-2)
(10) Red Mountain (8-2)
at (7) Queen Creek (7-3)
(15) Desert Ridge (3-7)
at (2) Pinnacle (9-1)
5A
(16) Sunnyslope (5-5)
at (1) Centennial (10-0)
(9) Marana (7-3)
at (8) Cienega (8-2)
(12) Ironwood Ridge (6-4)
at (5) Higley (7-3)
(13) Horizon (6-4)
at (4) Casteel (8-2)
(14) Gilbert (4-6)
at (3) Notre Dame (10-0)
(11) Flowing Wells (8-2)
at (6) Millennium (8-2)
(10) Campo Verde (6-4)
at (7) Sunrise Mountain (7-3)
(15) Maricopa (5-5)
at (2) Williams Field (9-1)