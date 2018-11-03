WEEKLY BLOG: 11/2/18

The first-round game between No. 7 Sunrise Mountain and No. 10 Campo Verde was billed as a battle between the host Mustangs' high-powered offense against the Coyotes' region-tested team that hangs it hat on defense.

On Friday night in Peoria, it was all about the star power of Keegan Freid. The senior quarterback at Sunrise showcased his skills with a pair of scintillating runs and a cannon of a left arm that can go deep when need be. Freid accounted for 350 yards and all five touchdowns in a 38-24 win for the Mustangs.

Sunrise Mountain will travel to Gilbert to face No. 2 Williams Field (10-1) in the quarterfinals next Friday.

"He's special on the football field and even more special off of it," Sunrise Mountain head coach Steve Decker said of Freid, an Air Force commit. "He had a great game tonight and knew he had to carry us."

Part of the reason he was relied upon even more than normal was due to the Mustangs being down to their fifth-string tailback.

Freid entered the game with more than 2,000 passing yards this season. On his second run, he surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. This has been a particularly strong year for quarterbacks in the state. In terms of one that can do damage either in the air or on the ground, nobody does it better than Freid.

"I just tried to keep my composure and take what they're giving me," Freid said. "If they're giving me my legs, I'm going to use them. If they're giving me my arm, I'm going to use it."

Campo Verde (6-5) struck first on its opening possession, driving 80 yards primarily with the run game. Senior Niko Contreras had 41 of those, including the final six on a run to the right.

Jay Anderson scored the equalizer for the Mustangs grabbing a swing pass and breaking two tackles on his way for a 21-yard scoring play. It was Anderson's 10th touchdown of the year. He left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury after limping off the field.



After letting his receiver do most of the work, Freid took it upon himself on the next SMHS drive as the lefty went deep to sophomore Ezekiel Marshall with a 44-yard bomb and a 13-7 lead (the Mustangs tried for two).

The Coyotes had 22 takeaways during the regular season. A fumble recovery by Contreras set up CVHS to regain the lead. Taking advantage of a short field (26 yards), senior quarterback Parker Nuzman completed passes to Reid Coffee and Tommy Towe, whose leap to grab the football in the end zone helped Campo to a one-point lead.

Sunrise Mountain (8-3) swung it back its way with a field goal and it looked like it would remain that way heading into the half. However, Freid scrambled out of what could have been a sack, reversed course and headed for the left sideline, then made a cut and took it diagonally across the field ending up on the right side of the field with a 66-yard touchdown run, and a 24-14 halftime lead.

"We definitely had a pass play on that," Freid said. "I was trying to make something happen for my team and everyone was blocking downfield making a play for me."

There were three key blocks on what I'll simply call Keegan's Run. And no flags.

The Sunrise Mountain offense averaged 453 yards per game during the regular season, equally distributed (218 rushing, 235 passing). On Friday, the Mustangs were slightly ahead of that total (462). The O-Line of Matthew Johnson, Robbie Maple, Mason Tamayo, Hunter Olson, and Brent Hunter provided protection in the passing game and opened up running lanes. Of that group, Olson and Hunter are the only seniors.

"It was great communication with everyone," Johnson said of the execution. "We made some mistakes in the beginning, but we made corrections and it was fantastic."

Campo forced another turnover with an interception by junior cornerback Joseph Barnes, who returned it to the SM 9-yard line. But, the Mustang defense forced a field goal to make the score 24-17 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Sunrise got some strong runs from sophomore Tommy Arnold. Arnold isn't afraid to lower his shoulder and get the tough yards. Freid put the game out of reach with a pair of touchdown runs. The second was another zigzagging 34-yard jaunt that was a mini-version of the ground-shaking one earlier. Freid finished the night with 182 yards (15 carries) and 168 passing yards.



"If you don't keep your rush lanes, that's what he's going to do," Campo Verde head coach Max Ragsdale said. "We tried to contain him and we didn't."



There was no quit in the Coyotes and Nuzman had a season-best 286 passing yards with the last 94 coming on a play to Jacob Samford. Reid Coffee had five catches for 82 yards.



"It felt like a battle the whole time, every yard," Decker said. "They're a great football team. They're tough and well-coached."

Campo Verde started the season 5-0 in its non-region games before competing in the toughest region in 5A - the San Tan. All six of those teams had playoff games on Friday night.

"They really came together," Ragsdale said of his charges. "I think we got better at the quarterback position as the season went on."

Nuzman lost almost his entire junior year in 2017 with a broken collarbone. This year, the Coyotes' leading rusher, Matt Leazier (1,133 yards in eight games) was lost in October to an ACL injury.

Looking ahead into 2019 (and 2020), a couple of the returning names for Campo Verde will be along the line with Freddie Goodson and Jake Leighty. There will be a new senior quarterback who has been waiting for his chance and what Ragsdale called "great little DB's".

Sunrise Mountain moved up to 5A after nine years in 4A (formerly Division III). Last year, the Mustangs played in the semifinals. Freid admitted it is a different atmosphere than the wins that came during Sunrise's six-game winning streak during the regular season.

"It has a little better feeling to it knowing it's win or go home," Freid said. "It's a good feeling that we get to keep going and play another week."

The Mustangs have been to the artificial turf field at Williams Field once before this year. The Black Hawks defeated Sunrise 23-18 on Aug. 24. The work for the coaching staff will begin once again.

"They're very good," Decker said of Williams Field. "We're going to have to be extremely prepared."

