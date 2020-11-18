ArizonaVarsity - Former Cactus Shadows players recall experience with Nate Bjorkgren

This week, things in the NBA got chaotic to say the least. In the span of a few weeks, the league decided on its 2020-21 league year dates for the start of free agency, training camps, pre-season, the regular season and so on.

You would like to think that all these organizations were prepared for this but it doesn’t change the fact that a crazy amount of work, which normally is spaced out by several weeks throughout the summer, has been lumped together to be completed within a month.

In this middle of this chaos is a first time head coach Nate Bjorkgren. The Indian Pacers hired “Coach B” back on Oct. 20 after having served as assistant coach of the Toronto Raptors under Nick Nurse during the past two seasons. He has spent the last several years of his life in the NBA, including player development coordinator and assistant coach of the Phoenix Suns. But it wasn’t too long ago that he graced the sidelines of Arizona high school basketball gyms.

Bjorkgren was the head coach at Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek for one of his early head coaching gigs. From 2004-07 he led the Falcons to the 4A state tournament, was named both the Regional Coach of the Year during the 2004–05 and 2005–06 seasons and the Arizona State High School Coach of the Year for the 2005–06 season.

For some of his former players on those teams, Coach B’s ascendance to being a head coach in the NBA is really cool, but not a surprise.

“I was so proud to hear Coach B had become the Pacers new head coach,” said Curran Elmore, Cactus Shadows wing from the class of 2006. “But all us former players would agree that we aren’t too surprised. After all he treated our own team like we were professionals. As soon as he made it in the G League we knew he was so driven he wouldn’t stop until he became a head coach in the pros. “

“I knew back as a player he was destined for great things,” added Terrance Ragains, Cactus Shadows guard from the class of 2006. “I’ve never seen anyone so passionate about the game and his passion combined with his resiliency and focus is what got him the NBA coaching position. It’s amazing to look back at his path from when he was an assistant coach at a struggling high school basketball program to attain one of the 30 most sought after basketball jobs in the world.”

While this does not surprise his former high school players, the thought of some of his antics as the coach being in front of NBA professionals is also a funny thought for them. Back when Coach B was coaching the Falcons, he always seemed to have his finger on the pulse of pop culture. It was never out of the norm for him to walk through the gym singing “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani, rapping Lil’ Wayne lyrics or dropping Zoolander quotes. One year the team gave coach a Gwen Stefani poster that he proudly hung in his office.

“My all-time favorite was when we had Badger day,” said Kyle Diemer, Cactus Shadows guard from the class of 2006 and also current head basketball coach for San Tan Foothills High School. “There is an old YouTube video called the badger song. He would sync up his computer with the football coach (Greg Davis) and blast the badger song all day in the locker room with posters and pictures of badgers taped all over the locker room as well!”

“He was like an old soul for being such a young head coach,” mentioned Elmore. “He’d say old-fashioned stuff like, “Back in my day, our coach made us break up with our girlfriends before every season” and the classic Field of Dreams quote, “if you build it they will come” (pertaining to our basketball program).”

Kissing your girlfriend was a no-no in the halls between classes with Coach B. He’d humorously walk by and say in his no-nonsense tone, “knock it off!” Which should go over really well with NBA professionals.

To get back to basketball, the former players have a background on why they think Coach B’s coaching style has worked well at the NBA level and will continue with him as a head coach. They all point to his intensity, passion and attention to detail. He would always list everything that was to happen in practice writing and posted on the wall of the gym for his players to see. He also would constantly push the players “past their limits” and instill lessons that his players could use for their lives to this day.

“He is the type of coach who wants to hold each player accountable,” explained Kyle Dubin, Cactus Shadows guard from the class of 2006. “He is very team oriented and makes sure you are committed to the team's goals. Buying into the system was his philosophy both defensively and offensively.”

“There was a list of key stats that we’re held accountable for at each game (hustle plays / offensive rebounds / drawing charges / etc.).” stated Ragains. “Throughout the season, those goals are constantly assessed daily and he keeps his players on track the whole time. He’s a visionary and very goal driven.”

The big event that all four of the former players recall is a road trip that Bjorkgren planned for his team back to his home state of Iowa in the summer of 2005. There was an offseason tournament he signed the team up for instead of staying somewhere in state and he drove the whole team there instead of flying.

“As the point guard of the team, Coach B made me sit shotgun the entire trip in the van.” Dubin recalled. “He told me I was responsible for getting us to our destinations. I remember him telling me that if we get lost, it would be on me that the team would have to do suicide runs for every missed turn. Safe to say, we never got lost.”

“That summer road trip was hilarious!” recalled Elmore. “It was so funny having the coaches drive us all around Iowa in two small vans. He was so meticulous, every day was planned out, it was like a Clark Griswold-type family vacation.”

The team had a bowling night, a “dorky” mall excursion and hours of Texas Hold ‘em in hotels. But there was also some incredible competition on the basketball court while they were at it. As a result of both the on and off the court experiences, the team grew immensely ahead of their senior seasons.

“Looking back, I just couldn’t believe the dedication for him to do something like that,” Ragains said. “For a 27 year old to coordinate a series of tournaments/games, hotel stays, and meals for a bunch of high school kids who didn’t travel much at all was the coolest thing. That team building experience shows that he loves and cares for his team.”

“We had an absolute blast on the trip to Iowa and one I will never forget,” Diemer added. “The closeness we built there was so important to our success which is why I now take my own teams on trips like these every summer. The best part was getting to hear all the stories of Coach growing up in the area and getting to know him on that personal level, it really built trust within our team.”

Now, the Indiana Pacers have welcomed at least four new fans to their fan base. Elmore, Diemer, Dubin and Ragains each hold a special place in their hearts for Coach B and can’t wait to see what he does in the driver seat of an NBA team.

“I’m so stoked to get to watch him coach the Pacers this season and see what plays and schemes he’s still utilizing from those old high school days," Elmore said. "Like when he and coach Nurse would famously switch to a 'Box and One' defense with the Raptors these last couple years, I could say to others watching, 'Yep, I remember that.' We all love Coach B, he taught us so many life lessons and we are so proud of him."

“I cannot say enough great things about Coach, the impact he made on my life, or the type of person he is," Diemer added. "He is the epitome of what it means to be a coach, it goes so far beyond the x's and o's. We have stayed closed and still talk regularly even as an NBA head coach. He could have easily moved on past his old high school players, but he never did. He truly cares about you as a person.”

“I would like to wish Coach B much success with building that franchise to Playoff contenders for the 20-21 season," Dubin said. "Very excited as a former player of his to see him on the National stage every night. Congratulations to Coach B and well deserved.”

“Coach B is relatively young for an NBA coach and to think of who he’ll be coaching against on the other sideline is just incredible," Ragains said. "I know he’s ready for the job and I’m sure there’s plenty he has to learn. Based on what I saw out of him, I’ll say there’s no better person set up to achieve success like he is and I know he’ll have a great career as an NBA head coach."