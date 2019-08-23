Friday Film Session: 8/22/19
Today we'll take a look at: Kevin Daniels, Justin Stinson and Jackson Ford
Kevin Daniels, Glendale RB
Class: 2020
Height: 6-2
Weight: 225
What we liked:
"Most backs the size of Kevin Daniels don't show patience, because they don't really need to. They can just steamroll smaller defenders. Look at Daniels' slight hesitation on his first carry (0:11), allowing for the perfect holes to open so that he can maximize his yardage on the carry. What might surprise people about Daniels film is how often he's split out wide, and able to outrun a defensive back, and display soft hands while making an over the shoulder grab (0:57). Running backs don't need burner speed if they're good decision makers, but all running backs need agility. My questions about Daniels' agility were answered with a few of the cuts he made on his junior film, especially the one that left a defender's facemask in the dirt at 1:30." -Ralph Amsden
"Kevin is what I call an any-level player. He could be successful in the 5A or 6A. He is clearly difficult to bring down, and won’t be taken out by just one person. Kevin also isn’t one-dimensional he can go out for a pass, catch it, and break it." - Chilly
Justin Stinson, Valley Christian DB
Class: 2020
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200
What we liked:
"Justin Stinson’s length and long range gives him the advantage to win the majority of 50/50 balls thrown his way. Stinson also tracks down the deep ball well and uses great footwork to cut in front of routes to break up pass attempts. One of my favorite things about Justin Stinson’s game is that he comes up extremely well for run force. My favorite play is at the :50 second mark, where Stinson sheds off a block, keeps outside leverage, and comes up to make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Stinson’s size and athleticism makes him a versatile athlete who can either play CB or in the box as a force safety at the next level. Stinson has offers from NAU, New Mexico State, and Abilene Christian University. With some strong play in the 1st half of the season, don’t be surprised if he picks up even more D1 offers." - Cody Cameron
Jackson Ford, Perry LB
Class: 2020
Height: 6-1
Weight: 200
What we liked:
"When I watch Jackson Ford's film, the first thing that comes to my mind is instincts. He has a tremendous eye for the football and is really able to track a play down with his athletic ability. Ford also has a presence on the field with his aggressive style of play, and really lets his opposition know how aggressive he is. What I would like to see from Jackson Ford this season is not only his run game reading/blitz skills, but his pass drops, so he can show that he is a multi-dimensional player. My favorite play on film is definitely at the 22-second mark, Ford is able to see that it's a halfback screen, points to the ball carrier, and finds a way to make the tackle. The instincts truly show on film here, and I look forward to following the Princeton linebacker commit this season." -Alec Simpson