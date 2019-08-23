Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Kevin Daniels, Justin Stinson and Jackson Ford Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Kevin Daniels, Glendale RB

Class: 2020 Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 What we liked: "Most backs the size of Kevin Daniels don't show patience, because they don't really need to. They can just steamroll smaller defenders. Look at Daniels' slight hesitation on his first carry (0:11), allowing for the perfect holes to open so that he can maximize his yardage on the carry. What might surprise people about Daniels film is how often he's split out wide, and able to outrun a defensive back, and display soft hands while making an over the shoulder grab (0:57). Running backs don't need burner speed if they're good decision makers, but all running backs need agility. My questions about Daniels' agility were answered with a few of the cuts he made on his junior film, especially the one that left a defender's facemask in the dirt at 1:30." -Ralph Amsden "Kevin is what I call an any-level player. He could be successful in the 5A or 6A. He is clearly difficult to bring down, and won’t be taken out by just one person. Kevin also isn’t one-dimensional he can go out for a pass, catch it, and break it." - Chilly

Justin Stinson, Valley Christian DB

Class: 2020 Height: 6-4 Weight: 200 What we liked: "Justin Stinson’s length and long range gives him the advantage to win the majority of 50/50 balls thrown his way. Stinson also tracks down the deep ball well and uses great footwork to cut in front of routes to break up pass attempts. One of my favorite things about Justin Stinson’s game is that he comes up extremely well for run force. My favorite play is at the :50 second mark, where Stinson sheds off a block, keeps outside leverage, and comes up to make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Stinson’s size and athleticism makes him a versatile athlete who can either play CB or in the box as a force safety at the next level. Stinson has offers from NAU, New Mexico State, and Abilene Christian University. With some strong play in the 1st half of the season, don’t be surprised if he picks up even more D1 offers." - Cody Cameron

