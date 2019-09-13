Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Rand Jensen, Cash Clark, Quintin Somerville, and Frank Thompson Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Rand Jensen, ALA- Queen Creek QB

Class: 2020 Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 What we liked: "Rand Jensen has absolutely torched secondaries this fall, throwing for over 700 yards and completing over 71% of his passes in ALA Queen Creek's first three games. Jensen also leads the state in touchdown passes thrown with 16. I watched Jensen throw a couple times this summer during some passing tournaments and immediately I noticed the strong arm and solid mechanics. The thing that impressed me the most about Jensen after watching his film was seeing how elusive he is in the pocket, and how well he throws on the run. My favorite play from the entire film comes at the 1:55 mark. ALA has the ball in the red zone at the left hash. We have a hitch and corner combo route here, play-side corner comes up to play the hitch, so Jensen throws the corner to his slot WR across the field. This is a long throw, and if you throw it short or inside, it will be picked off. Jensen throws a dime, placing this pass where only his WR can catch it, the WR tip-toes the end zone for an ALA TD. It's not the flashiest play on the tape, but it's one of the hardest throws to make and Jensen makes it look easy. " -Cody Cameron

Quintin Somerville, Saguaro DL

Class: 2021 Height: 6-3 Weight: 233 What we liked: "Watching Quintin Somerville is something special. From the first play on film you can see his size and ability to make plays off the line of scrimmage- this is a true Power-5 talent. He has an amazing "get off" from the line of scrimmage, and his body is always staying low at 6’3 and 240 pounds. As a sophomore for the start studded Saguaro defense, Quintin had 44 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks to add for good measure. Currently as a junior, he has 21 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, an 2.5 sacks. His sophomore stats are certainly impressive in the tackle for loss column, and after his junior season they will be even more impressive. Somerville is a very physical player, especially with his violent hand usage against opposing offensive lineman. My favorite play on film from Quintin is his first play on his junior film- 5 seconds in he'ss able to get off the line of scrimmage before the opposing lineman is able to put hands on him, and he makes the tackle for loss." - Alec Simpson

Cash Clark, Mountain View (Mesa) WR

Class: 2020 Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 What we liked: "Right off the bat at the :10 mark, you see Clark's ability to turn a little into a whole lot as he takes the short pass through a crowd of 3 defenders for a 20-yard TD. At :25 he shows his ability to read the situation and communicate with his qb in the moment, as his QB is flushed from the pocket and Clark's defender is between him and his QB. What should have been a loss became a 63-yard TD. At 2:07, Clark shows that he will catch anything in his vicinity. At 4:00, he shows his awareness, and that he can create the necessary space to make sure that he has the best chance to make the catch. Cash Clark is one of the best WRs I've seen when it comes to putting himself in position to make the catch." -Chilly

Frank Thompson, Liberty OL