Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: D'Angelo Jackson, Jason Harris, Darvon Hubbard, and Andrew Rumary.

D'Angelo Jackson- Gila Ridge DE/LB

Class: 2020 Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 What we liked: "Big, fast, and powerful. These are all traits of D'Angelo Jackson's game that stood out to me while watching this film. He does a great job of slicing through the A and B gaps to make tackles in the backfield, and he does a fantastic job running sideline to sideline to make plays. His drop into pass coverage is solid and he his four interceptions last year prove that he's a big-time playmaker on defense. Love the play at the 1:35 mark. Times the snap perfectly, shoots the gap, and makes a huge play in the backfield for his defense. Great film of a phenomenal athlete!" -Cody Cameron

Jason Harris, Higley DL

Class: 2020 Height: 6-8 Weight: 220 What we liked: "When I watch Jason Harris on film, the immediate thing that is hard to miss is his length. He’s a solid 6-8 and 220 pounds. There isn’t a taller player on the football field in Arizona besides Pinnacle's Tosh Baker at 6-9. Harris really uses his length to his advantage on the edge with his long arms, and violent hand usage. He’s also very quick off the line, and gets to the edge with a lot of explosion. Jason consistently makes plays, and you see on tape why he's a 4-star recruit with multiple power 5 offers. His large frame gives him solid room to add weight once he enters a D1 weight room. Also worth noting, Jason Harris is a big-time basketball recruit as well. My favorite play on tape from Jason Harris is first play on his junior film, where Jason drops back into coverage after showing a pass rush off the line of scrimmage, and picks the ball off for 97 yard defensive TD. It was truly impressive to see a 6-8 guy run like that. Really special talent. " - Alec Simpson

Darvon Hubbard- Willow Canyon RB

Class: 2020 Height: 6-0 Weight: 205 What we liked: "In Darvon Hubbard's junior film, he wastes no time showcasing his "see you later" speed. You'll see that in the first play, as he runs right through the entire defense for an 80+ yard touchdown. At :23, he shows the ability to look for holes and run through his own OL. One of my favorite things about Hubbard is his ability to block, because you dont get that from a lot of "speed" guys, but at 1:23 you see him hold a block and buy his QB time. His versatility shouldnt be questioned- at 1:50 youll see him on defense, and from his LB position he seeks out the ball carrier, finds him, and you get a TFL. Hubbard's game film from earlier this season starts much the same as his junior film- at :10 he rips off a long run, tip-toeing the sideline shedding a few tacklers. At :50, he shows his ability to find the hole in the defense and score a receiving TD. At 1:26 he shows that he can make the catch, make defenders miss, and run for the end zone. 1:54 he proves that arm tackles won't do the job, then he tight-ropes the sideline like a Wallenda.." -Chilly

Andrew Rumary- Valley Vista OL