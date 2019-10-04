Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's sitting our inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Matt Polk, Jacob Hansell, Thomas Estrada, and Bryson Alder Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Matt Polk, Saguaro WR

Class: 2020 Height: 6-4 Weight: 195 What we liked: "When I watch Matt Polk on film the first thing that immediately jumps out is his size as a receiver at 6”4 and 200 pounds. He’s going to be problem in the big 12 once he steps foot in Stillwater. The 2020 receiver out of Saguaro just committed to Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. Matt also does a great job at high pointing catches and makes sure to catch those 50/50 footballs. If you watch Matt Polk run routes, there’s no rounding, there’s really crips routes coming from the Oklahoma State Commit. His speed is also something that jumps out especially for a 6”4 guy as his YAC stats are impressive. The senior wide receiver currently has 19 catches for 446 yards, and 5 TDs on the season in 6 games played. My favorite play when watching Matt Polk is watching him against Faith Lutheran about 13 seconds in he runs a nice tunnel screen and takes the ball from 35 yards out to the house for 6. His speed is certainly shown on tape and proves that he’s a multidimensional receiver." -Alec Simpson



Jacob Hansell, Seton Catholic ATH

Class: 2020 Height: 6-6 Weight: 220 What we liked: "Watching Jacob Hansell on film he’s certainly one of the tallest guys out there at 6-6 playing wide receiver. He is what I would define as a possession receiver. Hansell does a great job of separating himself from defenders and making plays on the football. His size certainly benefits him when making those catches and his hands are really something that stands out. Jacob currently his season has 22 catches for 280 yards, and 2 touchdowns on his senior season in 5 games. My favorite play on tape when watching Jacob Hansell is 22 seconds into his junior film he had an amazing 1 handed grab that went for a 40 yard gain. Certainly an eye popping play when watching it on tape seeing someone make a play like that." -Alec Simpson

Thomas Estrada, Pueblo TE

Class: 2020 Height: 6-4 Weight: 245 What we liked: "I saw Estrada at a spring showcase and came away impressed with his physical gifts. Not every collegiate offense runs the same, especially when it comes tot he tight end position. Schools like Arizona State adn Colorado primarily use the position to help bolster their run blocking. I have to think there's some team at some level out here who sees a 6-4, 245 run blocker like Pueblo's Thomas Estrada and can either use the skills he puts on display at Pueblo, or potentially convert him to an offensive lineman." -Ralph Amsden

Bryson Alder, Wickenburg DB