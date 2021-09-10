Friday Film Session: 9/10/21
Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's submitted to us via the subscribers-only TeamAZV forum, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see.
Today we'll take a look at: Zach Hammett, Jaylen Huckaby, Elijah Warner, Aidan Herring, Anthony Ruiz, Stephon Daily
2022 River Valley RB Zach Hammett (5-8, 170)
"Zach Hammett has a billion rushing yards already, so I put him in this week's film review to see exactly how he's stuffing the stat sheet like this. I assumed I'd see giant holes and nothing but green grass in front of him, but Hammett breaks four tackles on the first play of his 2-week highlight, and outruns two others that had great angles on him.
There are plenty of backs his size, but I'm not sure there are many with his balance. He makes it hard for a defender to square up on him, and when/if they do, his center of gravity helps him truck any defender that isn't fully prepared to match his power.
He's on pace to do some crazy things statistically this year for River Valley, so I'll be checking back often to see what he adds to this highlight reel."
-Ralph Amsden
2022 South Mountain ATH Jaylen Huckaby
"I don't know much about Jaylen Huckaby, other than the fact that last week he had one of the most statistically dominant games on both sides of the ball I've seen in a while. The highlights above show the 5-8, 165-lb athlete to be incredibly light on his feet, and he can cut and accelerate at an elite level. His three interceptions were impressive, but the one at the 0:50 second mark where he went around the receiver without interfering to get in position was stellar athleticism. Huckaby is officially on my entire staff's radar, and we'll be checking back all season long."
-Ralph Amsden
2022 Brophy QB Elijah Warner (6-0, 195)
"I've been waiting for this first-game film for a year, ever since Elijah Warner went down in last year's opener with a season-ending injury. I'd seen Warner play in person as a sophomore, and I really liked his quick decision making and the efficiency of his play. When I saw his stat line from Brophy's season opener, I assumed that I'm be watching more of the same- some dinking and dunking and precision pitch-and-catch.
That's not what I'm looking at here at all.
Elijah Warner is throwing receivers open, testing tiny windows with near-perfect timing, and using a quick release and trust in his receiving options to move Brophy's offense down the field.
This isn't game management- it's just plain playmaking, and it reminds me a lot of the film of former Marana QB and current Sun Devil Trenton Bourguet.
The play that sticks out to me is when St. Mary's locks up all of Brophy's WR's except for right in the middle of the field, and even though it would have been cool to see Warner risk throwing it back across his body for a few yards, he shows off enough elusiveness to get to the outside and pick up positive yardage with his feet.
But if we're going to talk about his throws, the absolute rope down the middle at 0:22, and hanging in to take a hit while letting his receiver get behind the coverage for a TD at 0:42 are two that I believe college coaches will love."
-Ralph Amsden
2023 Perry DE Aidan Herring (6-3, 230)
"With the 2021 season underway, I now have updated film to breakdown. Let's start with Perry Junior DL Aidan Herring. Herring had a MONSTER game 1 for the Pumas as he registered a team-high 12 total tackles, three sacks, two pass deflections, and recovered a fumble inn the Pumas 35-28 victory over Desert Vista.
Turning on the film, the thing that impresses me the most about Herring's play is how physical he is at the point of attack and how active his hands are throughout the play. Herring does a great job of setting leverage, keeping his eyes up, and making tackles close to the line of scrimmage. Herring also does a phenomenal job of reading the QB and knocking down would-be passes for PBU's. My favorite play comes at the 1:10 mark. Herring gets double-teamed on an inside-stunt rush move and the opposing ball carrier bounces right after the hand-off and heads towards the sideline. With relentless effort, Herring gets off the block and chases him down for a minimal gain. Only one game played but I wouldn't be surprised if Herring had a huge statistical season this Fall for the Pumas."
-Cody Cameron
2023 Liberty OLB Anthony Ruiz (6-0, 220)
"Liberty absolutely destroyed Mountain Ridge to open up the season last week. Defensively, the Lions forced four turnovers as a unit, one of those coming from a big interception from Junior LB Anthony Ruiz. The 6'0 220-pound Class of 2023 linebacker also recorded 7 total tackles in the 74-27 victory.
Headed to the film room, what impresses me the most about Ruiz' game is how violent he is went attacking downhill. Ruiz does a great job of exploding his hips through contact and attacking the ball carrier with fierce aggression. This is a player who will never shy away from contact. Ny favorite play from his week 1 game tape comes at the :37 second mark. Ruiz slips inside the right guard off the snap of the ball, squares his shoulders in the A-gap, and strikes the ball carrier for a tackle for loss. Good defensive prospect right here."
-Cody Cameron
2023 Sierra Linda WR Stephon Daily (6-4, 175)
"No WR in the state had a bigger statistical performance than Stephon Daily had last week in Sierra Linda's game versus Kellis. The 6'4 junior wideout hauled in 5 catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Daily's longest TD of the night came on an RPO screen pass to the left where Daily showed quick acceleration, bursting right through the left side of the defense, racing to the house for an 89-yard touchdown.
The highlights above showcase Daily's ability to take simple quick screen passes the distance with his lightening-quick agility and elusiveness, making 1-2 cuts while running north to south. His natural athleticism matched with his large frame is a matchup disaster for opposing defensive backs. I would like to see more film of Daily as the season progresses, but the athleticism, size, and speed boxes are all checked off so far. Great week 1 showing from Daily."
-Cody Cameron
