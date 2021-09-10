Friday Film Session: 9/10/21

Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's submitted to us via the subscribers-only TeamAZV forum, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: Zach Hammett, Jaylen Huckaby, Elijah Warner, Aidan Herring, Anthony Ruiz, Stephon Daily



2022 River Valley RB Zach Hammett (5-8, 170)

"Zach Hammett has a billion rushing yards already, so I put him in this week's film review to see exactly how he's stuffing the stat sheet like this. I assumed I'd see giant holes and nothing but green grass in front of him, but Hammett breaks four tackles on the first play of his 2-week highlight, and outruns two others that had great angles on him. There are plenty of backs his size, but I'm not sure there are many with his balance. He makes it hard for a defender to square up on him, and when/if they do, his center of gravity helps him truck any defender that isn't fully prepared to match his power. He's on pace to do some crazy things statistically this year for River Valley, so I'll be checking back often to see what he adds to this highlight reel." -Ralph Amsden

2022 South Mountain ATH Jaylen Huckaby

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41IHRvdWNoZG93bnMgb25seSAzIGNvdW50ZWQgMyBpbnQgMiBwaWNr IDYmIzM5O3MuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BWkhTRkI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFaSFNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BWlByZXBzMzY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBBWlByZXBzMzY1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2dyaWRpcm9uYXJpem9uYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ3Jp ZGlyb25hcml6b25hPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0FTVUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBU1VGb290YmFs bDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nwb3J0czM2MEFa P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTcG9ydHMzNjBBWjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Bcml6b25hRkJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFyaXpvbmFGQmFsbDwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pheWxlbkh1Y2thYnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QEpheWxlbkh1Y2thYnk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85 dk9VMWxhbm11Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOXZPVTFsYW5tdTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBKZXJlbXkgSHVja2FieSBTci4gKEBKZXJlbXlIdWNrYWJ5U3Ip IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmVyZW15SHVja2FieVNy L3N0YXR1cy8xNDM2MDkzNzE2MjYzOTU2NDg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

"I don't know much about Jaylen Huckaby, other than the fact that last week he had one of the most statistically dominant games on both sides of the ball I've seen in a while. The highlights above show the 5-8, 165-lb athlete to be incredibly light on his feet, and he can cut and accelerate at an elite level. His three interceptions were impressive, but the one at the 0:50 second mark where he went around the receiver without interfering to get in position was stellar athleticism. Huckaby is officially on my entire staff's radar, and we'll be checking back all season long." -Ralph Amsden

2022 Brophy QB Elijah Warner (6-0, 195)

"I've been waiting for this first-game film for a year, ever since Elijah Warner went down in last year's opener with a season-ending injury. I'd seen Warner play in person as a sophomore, and I really liked his quick decision making and the efficiency of his play. When I saw his stat line from Brophy's season opener, I assumed that I'm be watching more of the same- some dinking and dunking and precision pitch-and-catch. That's not what I'm looking at here at all. Elijah Warner is throwing receivers open, testing tiny windows with near-perfect timing, and using a quick release and trust in his receiving options to move Brophy's offense down the field. This isn't game management- it's just plain playmaking, and it reminds me a lot of the film of former Marana QB and current Sun Devil Trenton Bourguet. The play that sticks out to me is when St. Mary's locks up all of Brophy's WR's except for right in the middle of the field, and even though it would have been cool to see Warner risk throwing it back across his body for a few yards, he shows off enough elusiveness to get to the outside and pick up positive yardage with his feet. But if we're going to talk about his throws, the absolute rope down the middle at 0:22, and hanging in to take a hit while letting his receiver get behind the coverage for a TD at 0:42 are two that I believe college coaches will love." -Ralph Amsden

2023 Perry DE Aidan Herring (6-3, 230)

"With the 2021 season underway, I now have updated film to breakdown. Let's start with Perry Junior DL Aidan Herring. Herring had a MONSTER game 1 for the Pumas as he registered a team-high 12 total tackles, three sacks, two pass deflections, and recovered a fumble inn the Pumas 35-28 victory over Desert Vista. Turning on the film, the thing that impresses me the most about Herring's play is how physical he is at the point of attack and how active his hands are throughout the play. Herring does a great job of setting leverage, keeping his eyes up, and making tackles close to the line of scrimmage. Herring also does a phenomenal job of reading the QB and knocking down would-be passes for PBU's. My favorite play comes at the 1:10 mark. Herring gets double-teamed on an inside-stunt rush move and the opposing ball carrier bounces right after the hand-off and heads towards the sideline. With relentless effort, Herring gets off the block and chases him down for a minimal gain. Only one game played but I wouldn't be surprised if Herring had a huge statistical season this Fall for the Pumas." -Cody Cameron

2023 Liberty OLB Anthony Ruiz (6-0, 220)

"Liberty absolutely destroyed Mountain Ridge to open up the season last week. Defensively, the Lions forced four turnovers as a unit, one of those coming from a big interception from Junior LB Anthony Ruiz. The 6'0 220-pound Class of 2023 linebacker also recorded 7 total tackles in the 74-27 victory. Headed to the film room, what impresses me the most about Ruiz' game is how violent he is went attacking downhill. Ruiz does a great job of exploding his hips through contact and attacking the ball carrier with fierce aggression. This is a player who will never shy away from contact. Ny favorite play from his week 1 game tape comes at the :37 second mark. Ruiz slips inside the right guard off the snap of the ball, squares his shoulders in the A-gap, and strikes the ball carrier for a tackle for loss. Good defensive prospect right here." -Cody Cameron

2023 Sierra Linda WR Stephon Daily (6-4, 175)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0ZXZlciBteSB0ZWFtIG5lZWRzIG1lIHRvIGRvLCB0aGF04oCZ cyB3aGF0IEnigJltIGRvaW7igJkuIE9uIHRvIHRoZSBuZXh0IG9uZSEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KVVNUQ0hJTExZP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqdXN0Y2hpbGx5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2F6Y19vYmVydD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A YXpjX29iZXJ0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NM SFNfQnVsbGRvZ19GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2xoc19idWxs ZG9nX0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo X01hYzcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaF9tYWM3MDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVOYXRlR2lsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGhlbmF0ZWdpbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ob1N0YXJzTm9Qcm9ibGVtP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm9TdGFyc05vUHJv YmxlbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzl2dDFDNEdIckwiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85dnQxQzRHSHJMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IHN0ZXBo b24gKEBTdGVwaG9uRGFpbHk3KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1N0ZXBob25EYWlseTcvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzQ1Njk0MzMxODg0MjU3Mjg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"No WR in the state had a bigger statistical performance than Stephon Daily had last week in Sierra Linda's game versus Kellis. The 6'4 junior wideout hauled in 5 catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Daily's longest TD of the night came on an RPO screen pass to the left where Daily showed quick acceleration, bursting right through the left side of the defense, racing to the house for an 89-yard touchdown. The highlights above showcase Daily's ability to take simple quick screen passes the distance with his lightening-quick agility and elusiveness, making 1-2 cuts while running north to south. His natural athleticism matched with his large frame is a matchup disaster for opposing defensive backs. I would like to see more film of Daily as the season progresses, but the athleticism, size, and speed boxes are all checked off so far. Great week 1 showing from Daily." -Cody Cameron