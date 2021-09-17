Friday Film Session: 9/17/21

Every Friday the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will take a look at some of the HUDL film that's submitted to us via the subscribers-only TeamAZV forum, and give an honest assessment of what we see, and/or highlight a couple of things we think you need to see. Today we'll take a look at: RJ Keeton (Casa Grande), Gavin Smith (Notre Dame), Jacob Steward (Cactus Shadows), Chris Arviso (Mountain Pointe), Layton Duncan (Brophy), Kezion Dia-Johnson (Cesar Chavez)

2022 Casa Grande RB RJ Keeton (5-10, 210)

"RJ Keeton was named the Arizona Cardinals High School Player of the Week last week after running for 247 yards and 3 TDs against Peoria. I've had the chance to see Keeton in person multiple times, and he's a powerful north-south back that hits holes hard and can drive for extra yards almost at will. His film for this season hasn't been posted yet, but I wanted to include him because he deserves the credit for his progress. A good comp for Keeton is former back-to-back 2,000 yard rusher, Westview RB Tyler Vasko... but Keeton is taller and likely more attractive to colleges looking for a bruising goal line option."

-Ralph Amsden



2022 Notre Dame ATH Gavin Smith (5-11, 180)

"Gavin Smith was one of the many freshman that Arizona State offered a view years back as a public relations exercise, which is something that was probably never fair for all involved, as it set the expectation that each of the dozen players needed to maintain D1 status for the entirety of their high school career. I've seen Gavin play quite a few times, both in 7 on 7 tournaments, and live action, and he's a smart, heady football player that is able to be plugged in on either side of the ball. In his first two games of the season, he has 170 yards receiving, and a touchdown. One of the things I wanted to see from Smith this season, because I know from experience he has the hands and speed to compete at a high level, is the ability to make people miss. The 0:49 mark of the Verrado highlight is a perfect example of what I wanted to see. I also really like the inclusion of downfield blocking in is Corona del Sol film (0:31)."

-Ralph Amsden

2022 Cactus Shadows LB Jacob Steward (6-1, 195)

"I watched a little bit of the broadcast between Cactus Shadows and Campo Verde, and Jacob Steward's play jumped out at me. When I checked his stats and saw that he had 10 tackles for a loss in the first two weeks of the season I knew I needed to see his film. To be frank, I really like the way he tracks the ball. He's active even before the snap, and once he makes up his mind, he's aggressive in pursuit, and doesn't pay much mind to who's trying to keep him away from the ball. I also like the way he adjusts his angle and uses his speed to correct any issues of overpursuit. This is someone who is going to be around the ball all season long, so we'll keep a close eye on his progress."

-Ralph Amsden



2023 Mountain Pointe QB Chris Arviso (6-2, 170)

"Mountain Pointe QB Chris Arviso has lit up secondaries in the early stages of the season. The junior gun-slinger has completed over 71% of his passes, throwing for 560 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Pride's first two games of the year. Arviso completed a whopping 30 completions in the Pride's 26-23 victory over Brophy last week. Heading into the film room I expected to see Arviso throw a lot of accurate passes, but what left me really impressed was how elusive he was in the pocket. Arviso is seen moving right and left quickly in between the tackles avoiding pressure in the pocket, while keeping his shoulders and eyes pointed downfield to his WRs. Arviso shows a quick release on his RPO throws, delivering a tight spiral into the chest of his WRs. Arviso has a good chance to eclipse the 2500 passing yard mark this season if he can play like this every week."

-Cody Cameron

2023 Brophy WR Layton Duncan (6-1, 186)

"After changing positions a couple times over the last two seasons, Brophy junior Layton Duncan looks like he has found a home at wide receiver. The 6 foot 1 186-pound athlete has hauled in 10 receptions for 109-yards and 3 touchdowns in two games played this Fall. Duncan has proven to be a big-time red zone threat early on for this Brophy offense. Turning on the film, I really like the athleticism that Duncan shows at the :10 second mark. On the snap, Duncan swipes away the opposing defensive back's jab at the line, helping get a cleaner outside release. Duncan shows quick agility to get a step ahead of the defender and he leaps up and snags the fade pass over-the-shoulder with two hands for a touchdown. I'm impressed with the one-hand snag on the first play of the film. Really nice hand-eye coordination from Duncan here. Excited to see the continued growth from Duncan throughout the season."

-Cody Cameron

2024 Cesar Chavez RB Kezion Dia-Johnson (5-11, 165)

"In just 14 total touches this season (4 carries, 6 receptions, 4 returns) Kezion Dia-Johnson has scored six total touchdowns for the Cesar Chavez Champions. The 5'11 165-pound sophomore had a monster game against McClintock last week as he racked up 209 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in their 55-12 victory. Headed to the film room, the thing that stands out the most about Dia-Johnson is his ability to elude would-be tacklers while still reaching his top speed fairly quickly. Dia-Johnson shows a great burst of acceleration any time he touches the rock, and is a threat to take it the distances not only on offense, but in the return game as well. The play that really stands out on tape is the last one starting at the 2:08 mark. Dia-Johnson cuts up on a fly-sweep, runs north through three would-be tacklers, gets to the open field and puts the deep safety filling the alley on ice skates. From there, Dia-Johnnson shows off his burst of speed and outruns the rest of the McClintock defense. Only a Sophomore, this young man looks legit. Can't wait to see more."

-Cody Cameron