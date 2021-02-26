ArizonaVarsity - Friday Film Session: Feb 26th Edition

Welcome to a brand new year of the ArizonaVarsity Film Session. Joining me for this segment is former 3-Star University of Nevada LB and current Rivals Analyst Alec Simpson. Every Friday this Spring, Alec and I will spotlight Arizona High School football players from the 2022 class. Our goal is to continue to dedicate our platform for these athletes and to help them reach their goal of becoming student-athletes at the next level anyway we can. If you wish to nominate a player for articles in upcoming weeks, hop into the TeamAZV message boards on ArizonaVarsity.com to nominate a football player.

Desert Edge OG Gavin Broscious

Alec: Broscious is an imposing presence on the offensive front checking in at every bit of 6-5 300 pounds. He’s an absolute mauler in the interior who’s athletic enough to play either guard or tackle at the next level. Broscious does a great job of keeping his pad level even, using violent hands, along with quick feet to finish off opposing defensive lineman. He also does a nice job of staying square on his opposition while blocking to open up running lanes for his backfield. Broscious is certainly one of the top offensive lineman out west and is a sure Power 5 talent.

Alec: At 0:11 seconds on his highlight film, Broscious is a pulling guard from the left side and absolutely imposes his will on an opposing defensive end to open up the lane for his RB for a huge gain. That athleticism to quickly open up and quickly come downhill to create the running lane for his RB along with his violent presence are just a few reasons he’s a power five recruit.

Expect Broscious to see a ranking boost after his full junior season film is released. His violent approach to his game will translate really well to the BIG ten Conference.

S/O to my guy @BrosciousGavin for still holding it down as the #1 OL in the state of Arizona in the new @Rivals rankings 👊🏻 @DEdgeFootball @CaliBloodLine81 @SpiceBoy408 https://t.co/e8yw3LmpWl — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 26, 2021

Cody: Gavin Broscious is the #1 rated offensive linemen in the state (per Rivals) and rightfully so. Broscious' ability to stay low off the snap and keep an athletic base throughout the play sets him apart from the rest of the offensive linemen in Arizona. He rarely lunges and misses a defensive lineman in his pass protection, and he consistently is gets inside the defenders chest plate on running plays. This young man is NASTY on the field. Can't wait to watch him absolutely demolish defensive linemen next year.

Highland QB Gage Dayley

Cody: Putting it plain and simple, Gage Dayley can sling the rock. Playing in the hardest region in the state last Fall, The Highland Quarterback finished his Junior campaign completing over 65 % of his passes for 2102 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Dayley showed off a bit of dual-threat ability too rushing for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season as well. Dayley has won back-to-back (TEAM) Offensive Player of the Year awards for the Highland Hawks.

Cody: Heading into the film room, Dayley impresses early with his deep ball accuracy. Dayley does a great job of hitting his receivers in-stride downfield. Absolutely love the throw against Hamilton at the 1:28 mark. Highland shows a 3 X 1 set with trips left, RB to the right of Dayley, solo WR on the right-side of the formation. Dayley looks right to freeze Hamilton's Safety, keeping the DB from floating over to help trips side. Dayley tosses a perfectly placed pass to the inside trips WR (who runs a quick out and up) right over the head of the defender for a touchdown. Dayley's film does a great job of showing his ability to add zip to his short, immediate, and tight window throws, with also adding touch to his deep passes. Dayley currently sports a 4.2 GPA in the class room as well.

Highland Junior QB @gage17dayley throws a bomb over the deep middle to @ammonjallen who hauls in the pass and sprints into the end zone for a 69-yard TD. Dayley now with 4 TDs on the night. Game tied at 28 with 11 mins left in the game @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @HighlandHawksFB pic.twitter.com/UxelEjkVqr — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 5, 2020

HUGE 3rd down conversion from @HighlandHawksFB QB @gage17dayley here. Great elusiveness in the pocket, picks up a big First down pic.twitter.com/ZXFEOkr7Ws — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 5, 2020

Desert Ridge ATH Kevin Miniefield

Alec: Miniefield is an explosive athlete who earned first team all-region honors while only playing in three games this past season over at Desert Ridge High School. He showcased the ability to be a difference maker in all three phases of the game this past season, but translates best at the next level as a true cover corner. Miniefield is a long and rangy corner checking in at 6-foot 170 pounds with a frame to be able to add some solid weight at the next level. His ability to quickly change direction, flip his hips, and break on the football definitely standout as a playmaker on the island. Minieifield also has really disciplined eyes in man coverage and does a great job of tracking the hips of opposing receivers. Also worth noting, he’s certainly not afraid to come downhill and be a physical playmaker in the screen game or in the outside run game.

Alec: At 0:17 seconds on his Junior highlight tape, Miniefield is in man coverage on the island playing off on the No. 1 receiver. As the ball is snapped, Miniefield does a nice job with maintaining eye disciplined on his man. He sinks his hips in his back pedal, opens up to the opposing receiver and then flips his hips to change direction. The receiver runs a 10-yard out and he breaks on the ball perfectly for a pass deflection in the end zone. Next time, we have to make sure that’s an interception for six! He maintained his disciplined eyes the entire time on his opposing receiver which led to him being in the right place at the right time to make a play on the football.

Alec: With some more time in the weight room, Miniefield is without a doubt an FBS talent and should surely take his game to the next level with more games under his belt for his senior season. The Desert Ridge product already holds an offer from Air Force, but after that first three games of tape is released from his senior year should see more offers continue to flurry in for the talented corner.

Walden Grove WR Duncan Hoover

Cody: During our ArizonaVarsity evaluation period in the Spring, we're always trying to find diamonds in the rough. I think Walden Grove's 6'4 200-pound WR Duncan Hoover, can be one of those players next season. In four games played last season, Hoover hauled in a team leading 27 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns.

Duncan Hoover - C/O 2022- WR/FS- 6’4 200lbs- 4 games- 359 receiving yards- 29 catches- 4 touchdowns- 474 all purpose yards- 29 tackles- 1 interception (rest of video in thread with link). pic.twitter.com/2bbYTMd5DF — Duncan Hoover (@Hoover_Duncan04) November 26, 2020

Cody: Watching the tape, Hoover does a good job of using his large frame to get inside positioning in order to shield off defensive backs. Hoover shows great body control and athleticism on the play at the :30 second mark. Hoover streaks up the left sideline on a go-route. The pass is thrown short and on the inside, and Hoover maneuvers his body, adjusting to the pass inside to make the catch for a big-gain. I also like his physicality on the outside, blocking opposing DB's and taking them completely out of the play on running plays at the :54 and :58 second mark. I want to see more game tape from Hoover and will make a trip down to Sahuarita, Arizona to watch Coach Noble's Walden Grove team play in person, but I really think he can be a late bloomer for some college staffs in the near-future.

Horizon DT Daniel Santiago

Alec: Daniel Santiago is probably one of the more disruptive and physical interior defensive lineman out of Horizon HS who checks in at 6-foot-2 288 pounds. Santiago had a productive junior season for Horizon with 28 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown thrown in for good measure. He brings a high level of physicality and also a high motor in his pursuit to the backfield. Santiago also shows a ton of explosiveness and power coming out of his three point stance in the interior to then engage with opposing lineman. His hands are constantly moving when rushing the passer to engage, then shed blockers to get to the quarterback. Santiago also shows sound gap control in the interior consistently as he follows his assignment in gap responsibilities.

Alec: At 0:47 seconds on tape, Santiago is lined up as the 0-tech head up on the opposing centers face. As the ball is snapped, Santiago explodes out of his stance, he extends his arms and engages his hands with power on the opposing lineman, drives him back a few yards, sheds his blocker, then reads the read option play beautifully to tackle the QB for a loss. The power and high motor are just a few things that make Santiago a sure FBS talent.

Alec: If there’s one improvement Santiago needs to make in his game, it’s his pad level. As he gets out of his stance, he often times pops up and plays a bit high which has him often times battling with the opposing lineman when he could really get low then explode through his gap responsibility to be a force in the backfield faster.

Overall, with some improvement in his pad level, Santiago is a sure FBS prospect who’s poised for a big time senior season at Horizon.