Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards: 4A

Gregg Rosenberg • ArizonaVarsity.com
Lead Basketball Analyst

The 2018-2019 High School season is over! Here are Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards for the 4A Classification- players listed here not only had impressive stats, but helped their teams win quite a few games.

First Team All-Conference

Pictured is Jaelen House of Shadow Mountain.
Ralph Amsden

Jovan Blacksher (Shadow Mountain)

Tay Boothman (Buckeye)

Majok Deng (Salpointe Catholic)

Otis Frazier III (Buckeye)

Jaelen House (Shadow Mountain)

Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)

Pictured is Jackson Ruai of Amphi.

Second Team All-Conference

Johnny Diaz (Deer Valley)

Trent Hudgens (Moon Valley)

Carter Murphy (Arcadia)

Jackson Ruai (Amphi)

Brandon Savage (Deer Valley)

Shaun Wahlstrom (Estrella Foothills)

Pictured are Isaac Monroe and Kaleb Brown of Peoria.

Third Team All-Conference

Jaret Allen (Deer Valley)

Kaleb Brown (Peoria)

Adam Hamilton (Buckeye)

Carson James (Catalina Foothills)

Ty Harper (Moon Valley)

Isaac Monroe (Peoria)

Fourth Team All-Conference

Jalen Gant (Tempe)

Jackson Lee (Seton Catholic)

Ricky Hernandez (Mesquite)

Hayden Moser (Catalina Foothills)

Jake Murphy (Arcadia)

Edin Smjecanin (Mesquite)

Jeffrey Thomas (Palo Verde)

Honorable Mention

Keiren "KP" Brown (St. Mary's)

Deven Dhalke (St. Mary's)

Hayden Hatten (Saguaro)

James Hodge-Green (Arcadia)

Daryian Matthews (Dysart)

Carson Mittun (Seton Catholic)

Nate Pickens (Dysart)

Jose Sanchez (St. Mary's)

Zion Sandoval (Palo Verde)

Reece Taylor (St. Mary's)

Chase Verdugo (Walden Grove)

Jalen Williams (Shadow Mountain)

Jordan Wollangk (Mesquite)

Troy Yazzie (Flagstaff)

Players of the Year:

Jovan Blacksher (Shadow Mountain)

Jaelen House (Shadow Mountain)


Underclassman of the Year:

Daryian Matthews (Dysart)


Breakout Player of the Year:

Johnny Diaz (Deer Valley)


Defensive Player of the Year:

Jaelen House (Shadow Mountain)


Coach of the Year:

Mike Bibby (Shadow Mountain)

All-Underclassman First Team:

Keiren "KP" Brown (St. Mary's)

De'Vontes Cobbs (Shadow Mountain)

Orlando Gonzales (St. Mary's)

Jahon Lethridge (Thunderbird)

Daryian Matthews (Dysart)

Nate Pickens (Dysart)


All-Underclassman Second Team:

Riley Fornerette (Dysart)

Jimari Grayson (Apache Junction)

Kevin Kogbara (Peoria)

Will Menaugh (Catalina Foothills)

Zach Morgan (Peublo Magnet)

Owen Shaw (Arcadia)

