Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards: 4A
The 2018-2019 High School season is over! Here are Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards for the 4A Classification- players listed here not only had impressive stats, but helped their teams win quite a few games.
First Team All-Conference
Jovan Blacksher (Shadow Mountain)
Tay Boothman (Buckeye)
Majok Deng (Salpointe Catholic)
Otis Frazier III (Buckeye)
Jaelen House (Shadow Mountain)
Evan Nelson (Salpointe Catholic)
Second Team All-Conference
Johnny Diaz (Deer Valley)
Trent Hudgens (Moon Valley)
Carter Murphy (Arcadia)
Jackson Ruai (Amphi)
Brandon Savage (Deer Valley)
Shaun Wahlstrom (Estrella Foothills)
Third Team All-Conference
Jaret Allen (Deer Valley)
Kaleb Brown (Peoria)
Adam Hamilton (Buckeye)
Carson James (Catalina Foothills)
Ty Harper (Moon Valley)
Isaac Monroe (Peoria)
Learning Euro style in Bosnia boosts Mesquite High center. @enewmanwrites has the story. https://t.co/5cOKKjc7r5 pic.twitter.com/dKbPE8QLSt— Varsity Xtra (@VarsityXtra) January 3, 2019
Fourth Team All-Conference
Jalen Gant (Tempe)
Jackson Lee (Seton Catholic)
Ricky Hernandez (Mesquite)
Hayden Moser (Catalina Foothills)
Jake Murphy (Arcadia)
Edin Smjecanin (Mesquite)
Jeffrey Thomas (Palo Verde)
This dunk started an inferno! @_reecetaylor_ @azc_obert @ArizonaVarsity @GreggRosenberg1 pic.twitter.com/ruyoaAde93— AZ Basketball (@az_basketball) February 13, 2019
Honorable Mention
Keiren "KP" Brown (St. Mary's)
Deven Dhalke (St. Mary's)
Hayden Hatten (Saguaro)
James Hodge-Green (Arcadia)
Daryian Matthews (Dysart)
Carson Mittun (Seton Catholic)
Nate Pickens (Dysart)
Jose Sanchez (St. Mary's)
Zion Sandoval (Palo Verde)
Reece Taylor (St. Mary's)
Chase Verdugo (Walden Grove)
Jalen Williams (Shadow Mountain)
Jordan Wollangk (Mesquite)
Troy Yazzie (Flagstaff)
Shadow Mtn #1 💜 pic.twitter.com/tOTmGVNIlQ— Jovan Blacksher Jr. (@ytnunahead) December 19, 2018
Players of the Year:
Jovan Blacksher (Shadow Mountain)
Jaelen House (Shadow Mountain)
Underclassman of the Year:
Daryian Matthews (Dysart)
Breakout Player of the Year:
Johnny Diaz (Deer Valley)
Defensive Player of the Year:
Jaelen House (Shadow Mountain)
Coach of the Year:
Mike Bibby (Shadow Mountain)
2022 6-3 CG DeVontes Cobbs shined w 23 points and multiple assists and steals. @shadowmtnhoops is getting a good one. @ArizonaVarsity pic.twitter.com/GjJB1tBRbw— Gregg Rosenberg (@GreggRosenberg1) September 23, 2018
All-Underclassman First Team:
Keiren "KP" Brown (St. Mary's)
De'Vontes Cobbs (Shadow Mountain)
Orlando Gonzales (St. Mary's)
Jahon Lethridge (Thunderbird)
Daryian Matthews (Dysart)
Nate Pickens (Dysart)
All-Underclassman Second Team:
Riley Fornerette (Dysart)
Jimari Grayson (Apache Junction)
Kevin Kogbara (Peoria)
Will Menaugh (Catalina Foothills)
Zach Morgan (Peublo Magnet)
Owen Shaw (Arcadia)
Freshman Phenom @OrlandoG0202 continues to cook, regardless the opponent. Kids an absolute beast in his freshman campaign. OG was undeterred against Shadown Mountain. @ArizonaVarsity @GreggRosenberg1 @NikeAzSupreme @coach_cboswell @AZPreps365 @azc_obert pic.twitter.com/OLVEgaEHki— AZ Basketball (@az_basketball) January 25, 2019