Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards: 6A
The 2018-2019 High School season is over! Here are Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards for the 6A Classification- players listed here not only had impressive stats, but helped their teams win quite a few games and advanced deep in the playoffs.
First Team All-Conference
Khalid Price (@khalid_price) Dropped 41 Points Tonight In The 79-64 Win Over Chaparral | Full Game Highlights Link: https://t.co/sGeqoX9Q3a pic.twitter.com/cm6GZPjNo8— Cedric (@CedricDCobb) January 24, 2019
The @niccolomannion & @terntb Show is TOUGH | @SLAM_HS pic.twitter.com/5aGEAD7NTw— AZ Finest Mixtape (@AzFinestMixtape) January 16, 2019
Trent Brown (Pinnacle)
Nico Mannion (Pinnacle)
Kyle Patterson (Perry)
Khalid Price (Mountain Pointe)
Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)
Jalen Williams (Perry)
Second Team All-Conference
Anthony Garza (Shadow Ridge)
Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)
Dayton Harris (Skyline)
DeAndre Henry (Mountain Pointe)
Zach Hobbs (Mesa)
D'Maurian Williams (Westview)
Third Team All-Conference
Jamar Brown (Hamilton)
Alec Bryan (Chaparral)
Osasere Ighodaro (Desert Vista)
Timmy Johnson (Westwood)
Blaise Threatt (Chaparral)
Marques White (Brophy Prep)
Big D with Reverse Oop! @bucketsallday45 pic.twitter.com/zXPIllSmJF— Rob Anderson (@Robanderson94) January 23, 2019
Fourth Team All-Conference
Dylan Anderson (Perry)
Eric Blackwell (Corona del Sol)
Tyler Curvey (Hamilton)
Arnold Dates (Brophy Prep)
Josh Holloway (Valley Vista)
Alem Huseinovic Chaparral)
Jorden Josephs (Chaparral)
Honorable Mention
Tosh Baker (Pinnacle)
Jimmy Causey (Tolleson)
Tanner Crandall (Highland)
Alfred Jordan (La Joya)
Carson Kelly (Chandler)
Marcus Libman (Pinnacle)
Zach Lyons (Mountain View)
Bryan Nichols (La Joya)
Kiran Oliver (Shadow Ridge)
Tanner Poeschl (Skyline)
Keaton Rodgers (Sandra Day O'Connor)
Tyrese Rogers (Boulder Creek)
Ricardo Sarmiento (Cesar Chavez)
Vean Simon (Chandler)
Juhlawnei Stone (Dobson)
King Thurman (Valley Vista)
Isiah Wilson (Desert Vista)
Shemar Wilson (Tolleson)
Player of the Year:
Nico Mannion (Pinnacle)
Underclassman of the Year:
Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)
Breakout Players of the Year:
Arnold Dates (Brophy Prep)
DeAndre Henry (Mountain Pointe)
Defensive Player of the Year:
Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)
Co-Coaches of the Year:
Dan Peterson (Chaparral)
Charles Wilde (Pinnacle)
2021 Guard Duo TyTy Washington (@tytywashington3) and Ricardo Sarmiento (@lil_Ricky_07) yesterday in the 81-66 win over Mesquite | TyTy goes for 36 points 👀 pic.twitter.com/ol0WC0mZhG— Cedric (@CedricDCobb) November 22, 2018
All-Underclassman First Team:
Dylan Anderson (Perry)
Carson Kelly (Chandler)
Trenton McLaughlin (Basha)
Kiran Oliver (Shadow Ridge)
Ricardo Sarmiento (Cesar Chavez)
Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)
All-Underclassman Second Team:
Steven Cervantes (Mesa)
Foune Doucoure (Liberty)
Patrick Herrera (Skyline)
Jason Kimbrough (Mountain Pointe)
Zayn Kimbrough (Mesa)
Andrew King (Desert Vista)
Christian Tucker (Perry)