Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 13:08:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards: 6A

K3jj57sytvrajot4wb8w
Pictured is Nico Mannion of Pinnacle.
Gregg Rosenberg • ArizonaVarsity.com
Lead Basketball Analyst

The 2018-2019 High School season is over! Here are Gregg Rosenberg's 2019 ArizonaVarsity.com Basketball Awards for the 6A Classification- players listed here not only had impressive stats, but helped their teams win quite a few games and advanced deep in the playoffs.

First Team All-Conference

Trent Brown (Pinnacle)

Nico Mannion (Pinnacle)

Kyle Patterson (Perry)

Khalid Price (Mountain Pointe)

Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)

Jalen Williams (Perry)

Wqwmpgklfeflvninclci
Pictured is D'Maurian Williams of Westview.

Second Team All-Conference

Anthony Garza (Shadow Ridge)

Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)

Dayton Harris (Skyline)

DeAndre Henry (Mountain Pointe)

Zach Hobbs (Mesa)

D'Maurian Williams (Westview)

Tnostp20p8tojlqqiaaa
Pictured is Osasere Ighodaro of Desert Vista.

Third Team All-Conference

Jamar Brown (Hamilton)

Alec Bryan (Chaparral)

Osasere Ighodaro (Desert Vista)

Timmy Johnson (Westwood)

Blaise Threatt (Chaparral)

Marques White (Brophy Prep)

Fourth Team All-Conference

Dylan Anderson (Perry)

Eric Blackwell (Corona del Sol)

Tyler Curvey (Hamilton)

Arnold Dates (Brophy Prep)

Josh Holloway (Valley Vista)

Alem Huseinovic Chaparral)

Jorden Josephs (Chaparral)

Icsri6wksboecegbdbzb
Pictured is Bryan Nichols of La Joya.

Honorable Mention

Tosh Baker (Pinnacle)

Jimmy Causey (Tolleson)

Tanner Crandall (Highland)

Alfred Jordan (La Joya)

Carson Kelly (Chandler)

Marcus Libman (Pinnacle)

Zach Lyons (Mountain View)

Bryan Nichols (La Joya)

Kiran Oliver (Shadow Ridge)

Tanner Poeschl (Skyline)

Keaton Rodgers (Sandra Day O'Connor)

Tyrese Rogers (Boulder Creek)

Ricardo Sarmiento (Cesar Chavez)

Vean Simon (Chandler)

Juhlawnei Stone (Dobson)

King Thurman (Valley Vista)

Isiah Wilson (Desert Vista)

Shemar Wilson (Tolleson)

Frqwg1idlkgxupqgrhi8
Pictured is Ty Ty Washington Jr of Cesar Chavez.



Player of the Year:

Nico Mannion (Pinnacle)


Underclassman of the Year:

Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)


Breakout Players of the Year:

Arnold Dates (Brophy Prep)

DeAndre Henry (Mountain Pointe)


Defensive Player of the Year:

Jalen Graham (Mountain Pointe)


Co-Coaches of the Year:

Dan Peterson (Chaparral)

Charles Wilde (Pinnacle)

All-Underclassman First Team:

Dylan Anderson (Perry)

Carson Kelly (Chandler)

Trenton McLaughlin (Basha)

Kiran Oliver (Shadow Ridge)

Ricardo Sarmiento (Cesar Chavez)

Ty Ty Washington Jr (Cesar Chavez)


All-Underclassman Second Team:

Steven Cervantes (Mesa)

Foune Doucoure (Liberty)

Patrick Herrera (Skyline)

Jason Kimbrough (Mountain Pointe)

Zayn Kimbrough (Mesa)

Andrew King (Desert Vista)

Christian Tucker (Perry)

Nqxigwnvda0j7ilwtkpi
Pictured is Trenton McLaughlin of Basha.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}