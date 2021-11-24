Gregg Rosenberg's Arizona Varsity 2021-22 6A Preseason Predictions

We saw some more basketball this year before the AIA starts with Section-7 in the summer plus viewed some of the teams play in fall ball with the Border League. It may be four-horse race this year in 6A but it is a balanced group of teams at the top and those teams can easily pull off some upsets. No. 5 Hamilton can beat anyone as well. The 6A Conference has the deepest pool of talent along with 5A per usual. There are 41 schools in 6A with 24 teams getting into the playoffs (at least I am hoping they put in 24). Here are my top 10 preseason team rankings for the 2021-2022 season plus five other schools and one sleeper team.

Pictured are the Perry Pumas at Section-7.



The 6A Preseason Top 10

No. 1 Perry--Coach Sammy Duane Jr has a talented trio of players with Dylan Anderson, Cody Williams and Koa Peat. All three can lead any team and if they can find some cohesion during the season, they may end up the favorites. One other possible starter may be their energy guy 2023 6'4 SF Ben Egbo. Others who may be given playing time will be 2022 6'1 Hunter Martinez, 2022 G Bennett Silsby, 2022 5'11 PG Elijah Burlend, 2022 6'3 SF Kyle Waters, 2024 5'10 G Barron Silsby plus 2025's 5'9 PG Nolan Brown & 6'4 SF D'Andre Harrison.

No. 2 Mountain Pointe--Coach Kaimarr Price has a talented and arguably the deepest roster of the top-4. They will be led by Tru Washington, 2023 5'10 PG Mark Brown Jr, 2023 6'5 SF Marsai Mason, 2022 6'3 G Tanner Pate, 2022 6'4 SG Anderson Wilson, 2023 6'0 SG Aiden Price and 5'10 SG Anthony Jaramillo. They also have 2024's 6'5 SF TJ Clark, 6'8 C Sterling Knighten, 2022 6'7 C Nelson Lara-Castillo & 2025 6'8 C Jaylon Johnson. A few others who may contribute are 2023 5'11 PG Jayven Price, 2022 5'9 PG Roman King and 2023 6'3 SF David Jackson. They are one of the few teams that can handle an injury and have depth to compete with anyone. They are getting older and they are another 6A team that can easily win it. They will be odds on favorites next year depending on health and transfers of course, and they just may win it this year.

No. 3 Brophy Prep--Coach Matt Hooten has a good core of six starter type of players and are the third team that can win it all. They will be led by 2022 6'3 G Patrick Chew, 2023 6'6 SF Arman Madi, 2022 6'6 PF JP Musselmann, 2022 6'2 PG Miles Nash and 2024 6'3 CG Braeden Speed and get 2022 6'6 SF Trey Phillips back. Off the bench they come with talent with 2023 6'2 CG Connor Fitzgerald, 2022 6'0 SG Jacob Dolanski, 2022 6'0 W Ben Mills. 2023 5'10 SG D'Jay Van Dyke & 2023 6'4 F Conner Ivy.

No. 4 Sunnyslope--Coach Ray Portela has the best senior duo in state with Oakland Fort and Elijah Saunders. They also have a rare all senior starting-5. These two will do a lot of damage and have elite chemistry with their teammates. The three other starters are 2022's 6'5 forwards Liam Thompson and Quinn Thompson plus 2022 6'3 SF Mason Taylor. Off the bench they have 2023 6'3 W Marcus Heatherly, 2022 6'2 W Dylan Heath, 2023 5'11 G Cooper Cirone and 2023 5'6 PG Elias North. This is one of the four teams that I think can win it all. They will attempt to repeat, which is obviously extremely difficult.

No. 5 Hamilton--Coach Doug Harris has some older players and four important transfers. This may be his best team on paper in quite some time. They will be leaned on by 2022's 6'3 CG Daimon Denning, 6'0 PG Jalen Lee, 6'0 PG Noa Tapia, 6'4 PF Kokea Makaila and 6'6 PF Aaron Foote plus the transfers with 2022 6'5 SF Quincy Adams, 2023 6'7 PF Michael DeHorney, 2023 5'11 CG AJ Turner & 2024 5'11 CG Nazir Davis. The second half of the season, they will be a tough out. They may be the 5th team that can win it all and no one will want to play them come February.

No. 6 Highland--Coach Todd Fazio has a good older core. They will be led by 2022's 6'2 SG AJ Riggs, 6'2 SG Mason Knollmiller. 6'1 PG Matix Arnett and 2023 6'3 SF Noah Peterson. They have others who will contribute with 2023 6'0 PG Isaac Kapps, 2023 6'0 Brock Knollmiller. 2022 6'0 G Matt Shorts and 2022 6'5 PF Andrew Walker. Between coaching and age, they will be tough.

No. 7 Valley Vista--Coach Ben Isai has a younger core of juniors but talented. They will be led by 2023's 6'2 CG Aadem Isai, 6'4 SF Dwayne Jones, 6'0 CG CJ Werner, 6'3 SF Dallas Marker & 6'2 CG Tarik Spencer. Their wildcard will actually be there senior with 2022 6'4 SF Dwayne Porter. Porter has that difference gear that most don't have. A tight knit group will be very good all year.

No. 8 Basha--Coach Grothaus has some veterans to go along with quality youth. He will be led by 2022 6'5 PF Brady Reynolds, 2024 6'4 SF Christian Warren, 2023 6'4 SF Torin Bosch, 2022 5'11 CG Mason Blankenship and 2024 5'9 PG Izaih Johnson. He also has 2024 twin guards Sam Zanoni and Will Zanoni. They are arguably in the top region in the state and don't have many cupcakes on their schedule.

No. 9 Liberty--Coach Mark Wood has a wildly entertaining style as they play the 5 in and 5 out a lot of the game. They already had a good team with 2022 5'10 PG EJ Pyers, 2023 6'0 SG Davis Hester, 2022 6'0 G Trevor Owens, 2023 6'3 F Brennan Neal, 2023 6'0 SG Charlie Berry, 2023 6'1 G Trevor Daukus and 2023 6'5 PF Caden Hunter and they added 2023 6'6 SF Ky Green and 2023 5'10 PG Nick Zambito. They will use all their players and play a fast paced style.

No. 10 Maricopa--Coach Paul Gretkierewicz has a load of transfers ready to turn the program around. They will be led by 2023 6'8 SF Kevin Patton Jr, 2024 6'4 SF Kallai Patton, 2023 6'6 PF Andrew Hoxie, 6'6 PF Kahyree Rashad, 6'4 W Bryson McElmore, 2023 6'0 G RJ Lee & 2022 6'2 PG Ahmari Moody. The Patton brothers can be a dynamic duo.



5 other schools of note with top players plus 1 sleeper team



Chaparral--2022 6'8 PF Michael Saba, 2023 6'4 SG Paul Oscislawski, 2022 5'10 PG Joey Greer, 2022 6'4 SF Michael Rafko, 2022 6'5 PF Keelan O'Doherty, 2024 5'11 CG Nic Corbo. Corona del Sol--2022 6'0 CG Brandon Lee, 2024 6'0 CG Preston Lee, 2022 6'0 PG Quinn Thorne and 2023 6'9 C Oliver Hinder. Pinnacle--2022 5'10 PG Joey Grady, 2023 6'5 SF Ashton Reese, 2023 6'3 CG Jack Treasure, 2024 6'6 F Braylon Johnson, 5'10 CG Bryce Ford & 2023 6'6 PF Duce Robinson. Mesa Mountain View--2023 6'3 PG Brigg Wolfe plus 2022's 6'2 CG Connor Cook & 6'4 PF Malaki Ta'ase Desert Vista--2022's 5'11 CG Daylyn Martin, 6'2 SF Hayden Engle, 6'1 SG Trent Murray, 5'11 PG Isaiah Velez.

Sleeper team: Shadow Ridge--2022's 6'10 C Logan Pohl, 5'8 PG Ty Gibbs, 6'2 PG/SF Dom Garza, 6'1 SG Luke Arington, 6'4 PF Brendan Khone. 2023 5'8 PG Jamaal Dean Jr & 2024 5'9 PG EJ Mills.



6A Player of the Year Candidates

7'0 Sr C/PF Dylan Anderson--Perry 6'3 Sr CG Patrick Chew--Brophy Prep 5'9 Sr PG Oakland Fort--Sunnyslope 6'6 Jr SF Arman Madi--Brophy Prep 6'8 Sr PF Michael Saba--Chaparral 6'8 Sr PF Elijah Saunders--Sunnyslope 6'3 Jr SG Tru Washington--Mountain Pointe 6'8 Jr SF Cody Williams--Perry 6'3 Jr PG Brigg Wolfe--Mesa Mountain View



6A Breakout Player of the Year Candidates

6'5 Sr SF Quincy Adams--Hamilton 6'8 Sr PF Xavier Ali--Sandra Day O'Conoor 6'6 Jr SF Ky Green--Liberty 6'1 Jr CG Kylen Mamon--Tolleson 6'4 Jr SG Paul Oscislawski--Chaparral 6'3 Sr SG Tanner Pate--Mountain Pointe 6'8 Jr SF Kevin Patton Jr--Maricopa 6'4 Sr SF Dwayne Porter--Valley Vista 6'5 Jr SF Ashton Reese--Pinnacle 5'10 Sr PG Quinn Thorne--Corona del Sol 6'3 So SF Christian Warren--Basha



6A Defensive Player of the Year Candidates

6'3 Sr CG Patrick Chew--Brophy Prep 6'3 Sr CG Talbot Cummard--Mesa 5'9 Sr PG Oakland Fort--Sunnyslope 6'8 Jr SF Kevin Patton Jr--Maricopa 6'4 Sr SF Dwayne Porter--Valley Vista 6'8 Sr PF Elijah Saunders--Sunnyslope 6'3 Jr SG Tru Washington--Mountain Pointe 6'8 Jr SF Cody Williams--Perry



6A Underclassman of the Year Candidates

6'0 So PG Donovan Beard--Dobson 6'4 So SF Aeramiah Binford--South Mountain 6'0 So PG Liam Bunker--Queen Creek 5'10 Fr PG Archie Graves IV--South Mountain 6'6 So F Braylon Johnson--Pinnacle 6'2 So SG Rowan McKenzie--Boulder Creek 6'2 So SG Adonis Lafluer--Cesar Chavez 6'0 So PG Preston Lee--Corona del Sol 6'4 So SF Kallai Patton--Maricopa 6'7 Fr SF Koa Peat--Perry 6'7 Fr C Michael Simcoe--Sandra Day O'Connor 6'3 So CG Braeden Speed--Brophy Prep 6'3 So SF Ezias Steffen--Chandler 6'4 So SF Christian Warren--Basha



6A Region Predictions

Region-1 (Desert Valley) 1. Liberty 2. Chaparral 3. Pinnacle 4. Boulder Creek 5. Sandra Day O'Connor 6. Mountain Ridge

Region-2 (East Valley) 1. Mesa Mountain View 2. Mesa 3. Dobson 4. Westwood 5. Red Mountain 6. Skyline

Region-3 (Premier) 1. Perry 2. Brophy Prep 3. Hamilton 4. Basha 5. Chandler

Region-4 (Central) 1. Mountain Pointe 2. Highland 3. Corona del Sol 4. Desert Vista 5. Queen Creek 6. Desert Ridge

Region-5 (Metro) 1.South Mountain 2. Cesar Chavez 3. Maryvale 4. Trevor Browne 5. North 6. Alhambra

Region-6 (Southwest) 1. Sunnyslope 2. Valley Vista 3. Shadow Ridge 4. Tolleson 5. Westview 6. Copper Canyon

Region-7 (Desert Southwest) 1. Maricopa 2. Tucson 3. Cibola 4. Rincon 5. Kofa 6. San Luis



My 24 Projected Playoff Teams

1. Perry 2. Mountain Pointe 3. Brophy Prep 4. Sunnyslope 5. Hamilton 6. Highland 7. Valley Vista 8. Basha 9. Liberty 10. Maricopa 11. Chaparral 12. Corona del Sol 13. Pinnacle 14. Mesa Mountain View 15. Shadow Ridge 16. Desert Vista



Eight Teams Who Might Make Conference Play-in Games

17. South Mountain 18. Boulder Creek 19. Sandra Day O'Connor 20. Mesa 21. Dobson 22. Chandler 23. Tolleson 24. Cesar Chavez



Four 6A Teams That Could Be Spoilers

1. Queen Creek 2. Mountain Ridge 3. Tucson 4. Desert Ridge