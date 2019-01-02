ArizonaVarsity watched many games early on this season and is now looking at possible candidates for some post-season awards.

It's mid-season and not only are teams settling in, but are getting some players back due to the transfer rule, which could spark a team quickly.





Some 4A players about to start playing or just started playing due to injury (or will start playing)::

6-3 F 2020 James Burries (Moon Valley)

6-9 C 2019 Malik Lamin (Shadow Mountain)

6-4 PG 2019 Isaiah Marin (Buckeye)

5-9 PG 2020 Keyshon Upchurch (Seton Catholic)





4A Mid-season Candidates:

8 POY candidates:

5-10 Sr PG Jovan Blacksher--Shadow Mountain

6-0 Jr CG Tay Boothman--Buckeye

6-5 Sr SF Majok Deng--Salpointe Catholic

6-5 Sr SF Otis Frazier III--Buckeye

6-1 Sr CG Jaelen House--Shadow Mountain

6-1 Jr PG Evan Nelson--Salpointe Catholic

6-4 Sr CG Jackson Ruai--Amphi

6-8 Sr PF Shaun Wahlstrom--Estrella Foothills





8 Breakout candidates:

5-10 Sr PG Johnny Diaz--Deer Valley

6-2 Sr SG Jackson Lee--Seton Catholic

5-10 Jr CG Isaac Monroe--Peoria

6-0 Fr CG Nate Pickens--Dysart

5-9 Sr PG Jeffrey Thomas III--Palo Verde

6-3 Sr SG Chase Verdugo--Walden Grove

6-6 So PF LeRoy Williams--Buckeye

5-10 Jr PG Jordan Wollangk--Mesquite





6 DPOY candidates:

5-10 Sr PG Jovan Blacksher--Shadow Mountain

5-10 Sr PG Kaleb Brown--Peoria

6-5 Sr SF Otis Frazier III--Buckeye

6-1 Sr CG Jaelen House--Shadow Mountain

6-4 Sr CG Jackson Ruai--Amphi

6-8 Sr PF Shaun Wahlstrom--Estrella Foothills





8 Underclassman POY candidates:

6-2 So PG Keiren "KP" Brown--St.Mary's

6-2 Fr SG DeVontes Cobbs--Shadow Mountain

5-9 So PG Riley Fornerette--Dysart

6-1 So SG Jahon Lethridge--Thunderbird

6-4 So PF Daryian Matthews--Dysart

6-9 So C Will Menaugh--Catalina Foothills

6-0 Fr CG Nate Pickens--Dysart

6-5 So PF Owen Shaw--Arcadia





5 COY Candidates:

Mike Bibby--Shadow Mountain

Jed Dunn--Deer Valley

Rich Gutwein--Estrella Foothills

Ben Hurley--Amphi

Commader King--Seton Catholic