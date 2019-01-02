Gregg Rosenberg’s ArizonaVarsity.com 4A Mid-season Candidates
ArizonaVarsity watched many games early on this season and is now looking at possible candidates for some post-season awards.
It's mid-season and not only are teams settling in, but are getting some players back due to the transfer rule, which could spark a team quickly.
Some 4A players about to start playing or just started playing due to injury (or will start playing)::
6-3 F 2020 James Burries (Moon Valley)
6-9 C 2019 Malik Lamin (Shadow Mountain)
6-4 PG 2019 Isaiah Marin (Buckeye)
5-9 PG 2020 Keyshon Upchurch (Seton Catholic)
4A Mid-season Candidates:
8 POY candidates:
5-10 Sr PG Jovan Blacksher--Shadow Mountain
6-0 Jr CG Tay Boothman--Buckeye
6-5 Sr SF Majok Deng--Salpointe Catholic
6-5 Sr SF Otis Frazier III--Buckeye
6-1 Sr CG Jaelen House--Shadow Mountain
6-1 Jr PG Evan Nelson--Salpointe Catholic
6-4 Sr CG Jackson Ruai--Amphi
6-8 Sr PF Shaun Wahlstrom--Estrella Foothills
8 Breakout candidates:
5-10 Sr PG Johnny Diaz--Deer Valley
6-2 Sr SG Jackson Lee--Seton Catholic
5-10 Jr CG Isaac Monroe--Peoria
6-0 Fr CG Nate Pickens--Dysart
5-9 Sr PG Jeffrey Thomas III--Palo Verde
6-3 Sr SG Chase Verdugo--Walden Grove
6-6 So PF LeRoy Williams--Buckeye
5-10 Jr PG Jordan Wollangk--Mesquite
6 DPOY candidates:
5-10 Sr PG Jovan Blacksher--Shadow Mountain
5-10 Sr PG Kaleb Brown--Peoria
6-5 Sr SF Otis Frazier III--Buckeye
6-1 Sr CG Jaelen House--Shadow Mountain
6-4 Sr CG Jackson Ruai--Amphi
6-8 Sr PF Shaun Wahlstrom--Estrella Foothills
8 Underclassman POY candidates:
6-2 So PG Keiren "KP" Brown--St.Mary's
6-2 Fr SG DeVontes Cobbs--Shadow Mountain
5-9 So PG Riley Fornerette--Dysart
6-1 So SG Jahon Lethridge--Thunderbird
6-4 So PF Daryian Matthews--Dysart
6-9 So C Will Menaugh--Catalina Foothills
6-0 Fr CG Nate Pickens--Dysart
6-5 So PF Owen Shaw--Arcadia
5 COY Candidates:
Mike Bibby--Shadow Mountain
Jed Dunn--Deer Valley
Rich Gutwein--Estrella Foothills
Ben Hurley--Amphi
Commader King--Seton Catholic