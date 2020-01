UPDATED: 1/17/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Friday was the first day of recruiting following the dead period over the holidays (For Division I schools). Hunter Scott had a big day as he received offers from Air Force and South Dakota State. Scott, who is a 6-5, 255-pound offensive guard, blocked for a Perry offense that averaged 469 yards and 41 points per game. He's also a very good student toting a 3.5 GPA. The offer from Air Force is the first for Scott from the FBS level. Air Force had one of its best seasons ever, finishing 11-2 following a Cheez-It Bowl win (in Phoenix) over Washington State. The Falcons ended the year with an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 1998. After LSU, it is the second-longest active streak in the nation. Air Force went 7-1 in Mountain West play. South Dakota State made its eighth straight appearance in the FCS playoffs. The Jackrabbits finished with an 8-5 record. SDSU was ranked in the final top 10 for the fourth straight year. The Stats Perform media poll ranked the Jackrabbits No. 10.



Sabino athlete Jayson Petty shined on both sides of the ball for the Sabercats during an 8-4 season. He was a First Team All-3A South Region performer as a defensive end and ranked third on the team in receiving from his tight end position. Petty collected an offer from Black Hills State on Friday. This was his third from the Division II level. BHSU punter and kicker Jacob Parks, a Centennial alum, was named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Honorable Mention list. The junior had the longest field goal in the conference with a 52-yarder against Dixie State. Parks also averaged more than 40 yards a punt. The Yellow Jackets had the fewest amount of penalties in the RMAC, but went winless on the road and were 3-8 on the season. Black Hills State is located in South Dakota.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.