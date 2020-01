This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Red Mountain quarterback Hyrum Boren received an offer from Air Force. Highland linebacker Robert Kingsford received an offer from Concordia College in Minnesota. Fairfax defensive end Jonathan Leon received an offer from Ottawa. Combs kicker Ian Loggins received an offer from Luther (Iowa). Millennium running back Larry Craft received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.). Apache Junction linebacker Zach Langenbach received an offer from Illinois College.

Running a little short on time this evening, so here's the recap of Tuesday's offers:

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/28/20

Maricopa offensive tackle Michael Flood felt positive vibes about the atmosphere around the football program at UTEP while on a visit. He gave his commitment to the Miners on Tuesday.

"When I was at UTEP, I could feel the culture," Flood said in a text message. "They are a team that is about to turn the corner soon and do something great."

While there, Flood and the Miners will face Texas, Texas Tech, Boise State, and Oklahoma.

UTEP finished 1-11 last season. The Miners are in Conference USA.





Liberty offensive guard Frank Thompson was able to find a Division I home as we are a week away from National Signing Day. He committed to Stephen F. Austin.

"The coaching staff is great," Thompson said in a text message. "I love how they're very family-oriented and they have lots of potential in the program and have a championship mindset."

A championship is what Liberty won in 2019, taking the 6A Conference. Thompson had an early offer from Arizona State, but he said it was pulled when he fractured his foot during the season. SFA was able to earn his trust and he has family in Texas.

SFA is in the Southland Conference (FCS). The Lumberjacks were 3-9 last season.







For South Mountain wide receiver Devontae Ingram, his decision to commit to Northern Arizona stems with his interaction with the Lumberjack staff along with the big picture aspirations.

"The relationship I had with the coaches and players on the team," Ingram said in a text message about why NAU is the right place for him. "We all have the same goal and are going to do whatever is needed to achieve it."

Northern Arizona, a member of the Big Sky Conference, went 4-8 last season.



Closer to home, Peoria defensive end Gabriel Ocampo committed to Arizona Christian. His visit to the campus in the West Valley made a strong impression on him.

"They really showed me they are strong in their culture and what they believe," Ocampo said in a text message. "They really made me feel like family, especially with the relationship I have built with my position coach. The team is fairly young right now with a lot of potential!"

Arizona Christian finished 6-4 last season. The Firestorm compete in the NAIA.





Finally, defensive end Jayson Petty of Sabino became the fifth Arizona senior to commit to Minot State, a Division II school in North Dakota. Petty also played tight end for the Sabercats, but it sounds like MSU is interested in him on defense.