UPDATED: 12/17/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Tuesday was another busy day with 25 players receiving offers!

Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

In his senior year, Parker Navarro got to open the offense up more at Desert Vista. The 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback had 29 touchdown passes for a Thunder team that went 9-4 and played in the 6A semifinals. On Tuesday, Navarro received his first FBS offer from Hawaii. He is a versatile dual-threat that threw for 2,749 yards and rushed for 959 more (with 11 TDs). Hawaii will try for its first 10-win season since 2010 later this month in the Hawaii Bowl against BYU (7-5). The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) began preparations last Friday for the game, which will take place in Aloha Stadium in Honoloulu on Dec. 24. ESPN will have the broadcast for the Christmas Eve game, which kicks off at 6 p.m.



Here's the rest of the offers for Tuesday:

Centennial tight end Kaeden Miller received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Shadow Ridge defensive tackle Jayden Jackson received an offer from Carroll (Mont.).

Cactus Shadows linebacker Cole Cucitrone received an offer from Lake Forest.

Cactus linebacker Jacob Flaherty received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Millennium quarterback Jalan Early received an offer from Idaho.

Centennial wide receiver Brad Young received an offer from Lake Forest.

Maricopa offensive tackle Michael Flood received an offer from UTEP.

Horizon wide receiver Austin Alosi received an offer from Ottawa.

Horizon wide receiver Canaan Mullins received an offer from Ottawa.

Higley defensive end Mason Moskowitz received his first offer from Jamestown.

Arcadia linebacker Will Constantinou received an offer from Brevard (N. Car.).

Hamilton safety Jamar Brown received an offer from Ottawa.

Hamilton cornerback Jaylon Brown received an offer from Ottawa.

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received an offer from Hamline (Minn.).

Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received an offer from Heidelberg (Ohio).

Buena tight end Jesse Avina received his first offer from Jamestown.

Horizon quarterback Jake Martinelli received an offer from Ottawa.

Perry tight end Broc Lane received an offer from Southern Utah.

Canyon del Oro cornerback Dylan Zamorano received offers from Jamestown and Hastings (Neb.).

Notre Dame linebacker Matt Malloy received an offer from San Diego.

Arizona College Prep linebacker Saar Zutshi received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Hamilton running back Sebastian Dorman received an offer from Ottawa.

Higley offensive tackle AJ Laux received an offer from Tarleton State (Texas).

Canyon del Oro offensive tackle Diego Lujan received an offer from Hastings.

Canyon del Oro defensive end Adam Maldonado received an offer from Hastings.





This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 18-20 (tomorrow!). Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.