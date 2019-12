UPDATED: 12/19/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Wednesday was the start of the Early Signing Period, but that didn't slow down offers as more than 30 players earned one over the past 2 days.



Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Desert Edge wide receiver Jihad Marks, a 6-1, 185-pound senior, received his first FBS offer on Thursday when the UTEP Miners came through. He led the entire state in receiving with 1,716 yards on 99 catches and 19 touchdowns. For his efforts, Marks was named the 4A-West Valley Region Player of the Year. He's also a top special teamer with an average of 27 yards on kickoff returns and 24 on punt returns. Marks had three return TDs this year (1 punt and 2 kickoffs). UTEP had 11 players sign on Wednesday. Seven of them came from the junior college ranks to give an experienced boost to a Miner team that went 1-11 last season. UTEP is a member of Conference USA.



Here's the rest of the offers for Wednesday and Thursday:

North Canyon offensive guard Sam Way received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).

Boulder Creek cornerback Conner Lewis received an offer from Southern Utah.

Basha linebacker Charles Gilbert received offers from Azusa Pacific (Calif.) and San Diego.

Copper Canyon running back Douglas Woodall received an offer from McPherson.

Centennial wide receiver Brad Young received offers from Heidelberg (Ohio) and Drake (Iowa).

ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Rand Jensen received an offer from Southern Utah.

Perry safety Kobe Rome received an offer from Avila (Mo.).

Millennium quarterback Jalan Early received an offer from Southern Utah.

South Mountain cornerback Devontae Ingram received an offer from Southern Utah.

Canyon del Oro cornerback Dylan Zamorano received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Neb.).

Casteel wide receiver Grady Burns received an offer from Heidelberg.

Desert Vista linebacker Zack McGinnis received his first offers from Luther (Iowa) and McPherson.

Centennial offensive guard George Roeder IV received an offer from McPherson.

Tolleson offensive tackle Dawson Neese received an offer from McPherson.

Combs kicker Ian Loggins received an offer from McPherson.

Casteel defensive end Dalton Card received an offer from McPherson.

Notre Dame running back Dominick Mastro received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Casteel defensive tackle Donzell Howard received an offer from McPherson.

Brophy running back Michael Brown received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios received offers from La Verne (Calif.), Buena Vista (Iowa), Luther, and McPherson.

Canyon del Oro linebacker Mason Catterson received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Canyon del Oro safety Austin Brooks received an offer from Hastings.

Canyon del Oro running back Gavin Davis received offers from Hastings and Jamestown.

Notre Dame offensive guard Jackson Wiles received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Marana Mountain View offensive tackle Elijah LeFiles received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Saguaro cornerback Cameron Nash received an offer from Southern Utah.

Cactus linebacker Travis Combs received an offer from Luther.

Horizon wide receiver Austin Alosi received an offer from Buena Vista.

Canyon del Oro offensive tackle Diego Lujan received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Neb.).

Desert Vista wide receiver Elijah Ervin received an offer from Southern Utah.

Deer Valley offensive tackle Edward Bojorquez received an offer from Jamestown.

Sahuaro running back Izaiah Davis received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Casteel linebacker Jack Littleton received an offer from Lake Forest.





This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue through the Early Signing Period from December 18-20. After this week, letters of intent can be signed again on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.