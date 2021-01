ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/15

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

The first part of the calendar year is normally when the Division II schools in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference build their recruiting classes. On Friday, Western Colorado extended an offer to Red Mountain's Naz Bryant . Bryant is a 5-11, 190-pound running back and defensive back. Over the last two seasons, he averaged almost six yards per carry and rushed for 460 yards. Bryant is a versatile player always willing to do what's best for the team. As a junior, he played a lot of defensive back and then last season, he was primarily used as a running back. Regardless of position, Bryant brings a strong work ethic. Western Colorado is recruiting him as a DB. The Mountaineers were only able to play one game last fall. Western lost that one to an FCS school, Stephen F. Austin, on the road. Unfortunately, a Gunnison County reduction of event sizes in November forced the cancellation of the other two games on the schedule. In their last full season (2019), the Mountaineers finished 5-6.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/14/21

Valley Christian defensive end Chandler Carter has committed to South Dakota State, which he announced on Thursday morning.

Carter, who played some tight end as well, was named to the 3A Metro East Region First Team on the defensive line. He played in just four games, but did a lot in that time as he registered five quarterback sacks and recovered four fumbles. The Trojans finished 6-2 and made the playoffs.



The 6-5, 235-pounder is excited to go to an area that embraces football and has had success.

"The football culture at SDSU is crazy," Carter said in a text message. "They are a winning program with great coaches that develop really good players. The school itself has a great reputation for academics and athletics."



Carter selected the Jackrabbits over 11 other schools. He is a multi-sport athlete that will be starting his basketball season next Tuesday at Northwest Christian.



This South Dakota State recruiting class now has seven players coming north from Arizona. The Jackrabbits signed 30 during the early period in December. SDSU is in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (FCS) and will begin an eight-game spring schedule on Feb. 20 at Southern Illinois. In 2019, the Jacks went 8-5 and made the playoffs.





Hamilton made a run all the way to the Open Finals in 2020 and Mo Sarnowski is part of the group that brought Huskies football back.

The 6-2, 225-pound middle linebacker made his commitment on Thursday to Northern Arizona.



"The culture that they have going on there is something special," Sarnowski said in a text message. "So proud and excited to stay in state as an Arizona native."



In 10 games, Sarnowski totaled 58 tackles and three sacks. He also had a memorable interception in the semifinals against Salpointe that he brought back 40 yards to the 10-yard line.



The 2021 recruiting class for the Lumberjacks continues to look strong - and local. A total of 13 players from the state signed with Northern Arizona last month (including teammate Brady Shough) and now two more have committed.



NAU is looking forward to showing off that class on Feb. 3 and is planning a Virtual Signing Day at 6 p.m. Head Coach Chris Ball will also be talking about the upcoming spring season, which is set to begin on Feb. 27 with a home game against Montana in Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks (4-8 last season) have not faced UM since the 2017 season.





For the second straight year, Mikaele Fuamatu made First Team All-Region.



He earned that distinction on the O-Line as he plays guard. He's also skilled enough that he saw time on the defensive line as well for Millennium. Fuamatu committed to the University of Mary on Thursday.



"It's a great program in a great city," Fuamatu said in a text message. "I love the competitiveness in the program and the potential I have in it. They offer a great education program that I plan on using to get a strong degree."



The 6-3, 300-pounder has trained with TBA and is a true grinder. A beast in the weight room, Fuamatu has squatted 475 pounds.



There was no football season at Mary last fall, but 17 players made the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team. The Marauders will next play this September with the opener at Wayne State (Neb.) on the 4th. Fuamatu is the fourth Arizona senior to commit to the school, which is located in Bismarck, North Dakota. UMary was 2-9 in 2019.





Finally, another guy in the trenches, Jack Chappelle, will be playing Division II football as the Shadow Ridge offensive tackle committed to Northern Michigan on Thursday morning.

"The environment up there is great," Chappelle said in a text message. "The coaching staff is awesome as well. Their city supports the team a lot as well. All around, a great choice for my family and me!"

Chappelle (6-6, 300) made the move from All-6A Southwest Region Second Team in his junior year to the First Team as a senior. The Stallions finished 6-3 in 2020 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

A team captain for SRHS, Chappelle also carries a 3.8 GPA.

Northern Michigan competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Wildcats have not played any games this academic year and finished 1-9 in 2019.