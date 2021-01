ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/23

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

The first part of the calendar year is normally when the Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Saturday, Black Hills State extended an offer to Highland's Cooper Brown . Brown is a 6-2, 230-pound defensive end. He had 37 tackles last season and led the Hawks in sacks with four. Brown made First Team All-6A Premier Region and was a three-time team captain. This offer from BHSU is his third from a Division II school. Black Hills State was grateful to play football last fall, but only got to compete in two games. The last three contests were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Yellow Jackets (0-2) were able to play South Dakota School of Mines and Colorado Mesa. Black Hills is located in South Dakota and is part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

UPDATED: 1/23/21

Centennial senior quarterback Joshua Gasca on Saturday gave Lake Forest a commitment to play football.

Gasca, 6-0, 190, had his first chance to start for the Coyotes in 2020. He passed for 932 yards, completing 64 percent of his passes in seven games with seven touchdown passes.



Centennial (6-3) made the Open Division tournament for the second straight season. Gasca is an excellent student-athlete with a GPA of 3.90.



Lake Forest is in the Midwest Conference (Div. III) and did not play a football season last fall. In 2019, the Foresters finished 7-3. LFC, located in Illinois, just outside of Chicago, has recruited Arizona heavily in recent years. Head coach Jim Catanzaro has 34 players from the state on his current roster. Unfortunately, the Midwest Conference announced in December that it will not have league competition in football for the entire academic year.





Also on Saturday, a teammate of Gasca announced his commitment to a Midwest school.

Dallas Sitzler visited the campus of Simpson College in Iowa a couple weeks ago and has made that school his collegiate choice.



"The campus was beautiful," Sitzler said in a text message. "I'm going to major in Health and Exercise Science and I was able to talk to the professor about what they had to offer in that field."

Sitzler said he has some close friends that will be going there, including teammate Alex Boyle.

"The coaching staff was very welcoming and made me feel really comfortable," Sitzler said.



Sitzler, a linebacker, wasn't able to play during his senior year due to COVID-19 complications. I'm happy to report that he is now at 100 percent.



Simpson is in the American Rivers Conference (Div. III), which has released a shortened football schedule for the spring season. The Storm (5-5 in 2019) will travel to Buena Vista (Iowa) on March 26 for the first of a three-game slate. In addition to those games, schools will be permitted to schedule non-conference contests as long as their opponents' conferences COVID-19 protocols are equal to those of the A-R-C.





There is a saying that you can tell a lot about a place the first time you visit there. That was what Fernando Torres took in and learned about with a recent visit to Northfield, Minnesota and the campus of St. Olaf College.



The 6-2, 225-pound tight end at Salpointe Catholic had a positive impression and gave his commitment to the Oles on Saturday.

"It just felt right," Torres said in a text message. "From the conversations with the Recruiting Coordinator Coach (Joe) Troche since last March up until this day, what he had explained to me about St. Olaf through texts was true in real life."

Torres also had the chance to talk to Head Coach James Kilian one-on-one. With St. Olaf being a Division III school, academics are important as well.

"I understand that football does not last forever, so I needed to consider how well St. Olaf could set me up for life after college," Torres said. "Based on how many resources are provided by the school for strictly post-graduation and from the strong connections between alumni, it just felt like the best place that I will be calling home. It means a whole lot to me because I know how proud my father would be knowing I am going to college to study and play football."



It was back in August that Torres received the offer from St. Olaf. He caught a pair of touchdown passes in a 35-6 victory over Marana Mountain View in November.



St. Olaf (5-5 in 2019) didn't play a fall football season in 2020. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and St. Olaf are exploring the possibility of competing in the spring. In the meantime, the Oles have hired a new offensive line coach - Andrew Faaumu. He was previously the OL coach and run game coordinator at Adams State (Colo.). As a player, Faaumu was a walk-on at Hawaii before earning a scholarship and playing in 31 games.