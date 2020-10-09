ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 10/9

UPDATED: 10/9/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It's been a tremendous couple of weeks for Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Zereoue Williams. His size stands out at 6-8 and 255 pounds coming over to play football for the Pride for the first time in his senior year. After his scrimmage film in a game at Maricopa came out, Williams received eight Division I offers! Those came from Missouri, Boston College, Arizona State, Utah, Iowa State, Florida State, Oregon State, and Northern Arizona. Last winter, Williams was a captain on the varsity basketball team, which advanced all the way to the 6A title game. Williams wasn't able to play last week for the football team due to an injured ankle. He's very serious about academics and carries a 4.1 GPA.



Here's the rest of the offers since October started:

Buena running back Isaac Benoit received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore).

Hamilton offensive tackle Alexander Bruns received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.

Casteel wide receiver Dom Digion received his first offer from Mary (N. Dak.).

Cienega running back Gabe Levy received an offer from Mary.

Willow Canyon wide receiver Daniel Redmond received his first offer from Juniata (Pa.).

Mountain Ridge cornerback Albin Arulanandu received offers from Lake Forest (Ill.) and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Arizona College Prep safety Joel Diaz received an offer from Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).

Liberty quarterback Brock Mast received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Glendale offensive guard Jesus Zayas received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Millennium offensive guard Mikaele Fuamatu received an offer from Mary.

Deer Valley offensive guard Brandon Schwartz received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.

Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received offers from Lake Forest and Ripon (Wisc.).

Desert Mountain wide recevier Tyson Tapley received an offer from Luther (Iowa).

Walden Grove wide receiver Alex Culbertson received an offer from St. Francis (Ill.).

Valley Vista offensive guard Garrett Sutliffe received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Arizona College Prep linebacker Kellen Gibson received an offer from Johns Hopkins (Md.).

Campo Verde linebacker Mark Liano received an offer from Lake Forest.

Skyline safety Tyler Speece received offers from Lake Forest and George Fox (Ore.).

Chandler safety Tony Brewer received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Saguaro cornerback Isaiah Harris received his first offer from Concordia University (Ill.).

Cienega linebacker Dillon silva received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Arizona College Prep running back Richie Williams received an offer from Lake Forest.

Centennial offensive guard Ned Kennedy received his first offer from Ripon.

Paradise Valley defensive tackle Andrew Vescova received an offer from Monmouth (Ill.).

Pinnacle offensive tackle Gavin Guarino received an offer from Lake Forest.

Buena running back Tory Walters received an offer from Friends (Kans.).

Pinnacle running back Anthony Ament received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Marana Mountain View linebacker Daylin Smith received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Tucson wide receiver Daniel Becerra received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Centennial offensive tackle Oscar Abundis Jr. received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Ironwood Ridge defensive tackle Scott French received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Basha safety Cayden Camacho received his first offer from Simpson.

Greenway center Brent Kenyon received his first offer from Simpson.

Northwest Christian linebacker Nathan Eubank received an offer from Simpson.

North Canyon quarterback Caleb Wilkins received an offer from La Verne (Calif.).

Buena offensive tackle Dominic Avant received an offer from MidAmerica Nazarene (Kans.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.