ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 11/7

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Chris Trojan has received his first Division I offer as New Mexico extended one on Thursday. The 6-1, 185-pound outside linebacker had four tackles Friday night as Hamilton remained undefeated (5-0) with a 46-26 win at Highland. If the last name is familiar, his brother Jeremiah signed with UCLA last year. Trojan recovered a fumble in a victory over Perry last month. He was offered following a conversation with UNM assistant coach Jordan Somerville. Saturday is Game Night for New Mexico as the Lobos left on Friday for the Hawaiian islands to take on the Rainbow Warriors tonight. Kickoff comes at 9 p.m. from Aloha Stadium. The Lobos (0-1) are coming off a loss to San Jose State in a game that was tied in the second half. SJSU scored the last 17 points of the contest to send New Mexico to its 16th straight Mountain West loss. UNM has defeated Hawaii (1-1) on each of its last four trips to Honolulu.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Tuesday:

Horizon center Jackson Sebastiani received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Horizon offensive tackle Nathan Cender received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Williams Field defensive tackle Aaron Wolfcale-Holston received offers from Mary (N. Dak.) and San Diego.

Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Lakeland (Wisc.).

Saguaro offensive tackle Marcellous Urias received an offer from Mary.

Chandler offensive tackle Ali'i Kai Ormita received an offer from Mary.

Walden Grove kicker/punter Adrian Alvarado received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Catalina Foothills tight end Garrick Krautz received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Flagstaff running back Luis Jaramillo received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Mountain Ridge offensive guard Sean Sisco received an offer from Wheaton (Ill.).

Combs safety Joey Jensen received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).

Peoria offensive tackle Jonah Wright received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Cienega safety CJ Flores received an offer from Iowa Wesleyan.

Nogales cornerback Heriberto Barnett received an offer from Westminster (Mo.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.