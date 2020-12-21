ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/20

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Boulder Creek running back Dominic Wright received an offer from La Verne (Calif.). Centennial defensive tackle Cross Moojen received offers from Arizona Christian and Buena Vista (Iowa). Coconino running back Zach Bennett received an offer from Clarke (Iowa). Desert Vista safety Xander Franquero received an offer from Graceland (Iowa). Basha wide receiver Sean Simmons received his first offer from Hamline (Minn.). Basha wide receiver Trent Pennington received offers from Adams State (Colo.) and Western New Mexico. Higley safety Nik Rieck received offers from Buena Vista, Jamestown (N. Dak.), and Dakota State (S. Dak.). Basha safety Cayden Camacho received an offer from Clarke. Kellis cornerback Terrance Liddile received his first offer from Dakota State. Gilbert defensive end Logan Petit received offers from Clarke, Nebraska Wesleyan, and Judson (Ill.). Canyon del Oro cornerback Raife Anthony received an offer from Aurora (Ill.). Millennium wide receiver Elijah Lewis received his first offer from Ottawa. Cienega linebacker Dillon Silva received an offer from Western New Mexico. Northwest Christian linebacker Nathan Eubank received an offer from Ottawa. Vista Grande defensive tackle Skyler Higdon received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Marcos de Niza linebacker Collin Gordon received an offer from Arizona Christian. Perry offensive guard Austin Brenn received his first offer from Jamestown. Centennial offensive tackle Zayden Ennis received an offer from Jamestown. Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Tanner Johnson received his first offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Northwest Christian defensive end Ben Strawn received an offer from Ottawa. Perry offensive guard Ryan Severson received his first offer from Jamestown. Florence quarterback Christopher Walter received an offer from Western New Mexico. Willow Canyon safety Garrett Wojcik received an offer from Simpson (Iowa). Willow Canyon wide receiver Daniel Redmond received an offer from Simpson. O'Connor cornerback Joseph MacDonald received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.). Basha tight end Christian Earls received an offer from Avila (Mo.). Casteel wide receiver Desmon Holton received an offer from Jamestown. Pinnacle offensive guard Alec Bernardo received an offer from Buena Vista. San Tan Charter center Ethan Ball received an offer from La Verne. Higley wide receiver Truitt Robinson received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan. Desert Ridge tight end Jake Kostoryz received an offer from St. Scholastica (Minn.). Valley Christian tight end Chandler Carter received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Higley defensive end Stephen Louis received an offer from Arizona Christian. Higley linebacker Quinton Crosby received an offer from Dakota State. Yuma Catholic wide receiver Jonah Leon received an offer from Ottawa. Higley defensive tackle Hunder Dzugas received his first offer from Dakota State. Shadow Mountain center Isaak Johnson received an offer from Ferrum (Va.). O'Connor running back Donavin Fontaine received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.). Valley Christian wide receiver Sherome Weatherspoon received his first offer from Avila. Skyline safety Tyler Speece received an offer from Dakota State. Yuma Catholic center Brannon Weatherby received an offer from Ottawa. Valley Christian wide receiver Andrew Hanzal received an offer from Avila. Sunrise Mountain linebacker Tommy Arnold received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.). Phoenix Christian running back Howard Russell received his first offers from Eastern New Mexico and Arizona Christian. Desert Mountain offensive tackle Heath Henderson received an offer from Avila. Mountain Pointe defensive back Amani El-Nawal received his first offer from Avila. Williams Field tight end Davin Switzer received his first offer from Simpson. Highland linebacker Cannon Booker received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Valley Christian running back Tony Gomez Jr. received an offer from Carleton (Minn.). Florence defensive end Wyatt Manning received an offer from La Verne. Mountain Pointe safety TyKayden Surrell received his first offer from Avila. Valley Vista wide receiver Maddox Lawien received an offer from Avila. Desert Edge offensive guard Jayden Ahboah received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.). Maricopa wide receiver Zion Morgan received his first offer from Graceland. Chandler offensive tackle Cess Ibarra received an offer from Dakota State. Vista Grande linebacker Jace Atkins received his first offer from Avila.

The San Diego Toreros continued their recruiting push last week by extending an offer to Mason Davies . The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver at Saguaro had three touchdowns in his five games and they all came on explosive plays. Davies scored his TDs on receptions of 76, 58, and 50 yards. For the season, he had 286 yards receiving on just eight catches. As you may have guessed, Davies brings track speed to his game and has run the 100 in 11.21 and the 200 in 22.68. Saguaro went 5-1 during the regular season and was selected for the Open Division tournament. USD is a member of the Pioneer Football League, which will play a six-game schedule in March and April. The Toreros will begin on the road at Presbyterian (S. Car.), a newcomer to the PFL, on March 13. San Diego has won 37 consecutive league games and is one of the winningest teams at the FCS level. The Toreros have reached the playoffs five times in the past 10 years and were 9-3 in 2019.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 12/20/20

Last week marked the Early Signing Period where committed seniors could sign with Division I programs. A total of 76 Arizona players turned in their National Letters of Intent with 20 of those signing with Power Five programs.



UCLA ended up with 16 signees in this December recruiting class. One of those was a surprise to many as Quintin Somerville announced his decision to sign with the Bruins last Wednesday morning at Saguaro's Signing Day ceremony.



The 6-2, 230-pound defensive end originally committed to Michigan back in June. Rivals ranks him as the No. 16 weakside DE in the nation.



In five games this year for the Sabercats, Somerville registered 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He was selected to the 2021 All-American Bowl (which was later canceled).



Somerville received his offer from UCLA in April. The Bruins were one of eight Pac-12 schools to extend him one.



In addition to Somerville, Casteel wide receiver Isaiah Newcombe signed with the Bruins last Wednesday.



On Saturday. UCLA battled back from a 20-3 halftime deficit to force overtime at home against Stanford. The Bruins ended up falling in a double-overtime thriller, 48-47. UCLA (3-4) was one of just two Pac-12 schools to play a full seven games in seven weeks. A look at the 2021 season shows the Bruins hosting non-conference games in the Rose Bowl against Hawaii, LSU, and Fresno State.





Another switch happened last Thursday as Chandler long snapper and linebacker Hank Pepper opted to flip from San Diego State to Michigan State.



The 6-3, 220-pounder is listed as a long snapper on Michigan State's Signing Day page, but said he is also being recruited as a linebacker. It's at that position where his stock rose during a year which saw Pepper lead the Wolves in tackles (108) during a second straight undefeated season (10-0). He was named the 6A Premier Region Defensive Player of the Year. His three sacks all came against Hamilton with two in the regular season and another in last weekend's Open State Championship game.



"The schooling (at Michigan State) is top tier and it's a different kind of competition at MSU," Pepper said in a text message. "I want to be a part of it."



Kohl's Professional Kicking Camps ranked Pepper as the No. 2 long snapper in the nation. He was among 18 players to sign with the Spartans last week.



Michigan State finished 2-5 this season and announced it would not accept a bowl invite. The victories came at Michigan (ranked No. 13 at the time) and at home in East Lansing against Northwestern (ranked No. 8 at the time). The Spartans' finale scheduled for Saturday at Maryland was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Terrapin program. The scheduled opener for 2021 is a road game at Northwestern with non-conference contests at Miami (Fla.) and home against Youngtown State (Ohio) and Western Kentucky.





It was during an on-campus ceremony that Zeke Branham selected a navy blue Fresno State cap and announced his commitment to the Bulldogs last Wednesday.



The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker made an impact on both sides of the ball for Skyline as he was second on the team in tackles (71) and led the Coyotes in both rushing (503 yards) and receiving (246 yards).



"I fit really well in the defensive scheme (at Fresno State) and have an opportunity to play really early," Branham said in a text message. "Their staff treates me like family and I can really tell they care about their athletes rather than it just being a business."



The other finalists for Branham were Air Force, Army, Princeton, and a walk-on offer from Oregon.



Because he made his decision late in the process, Branham is deemed a "blue shirt" by NCAA rules. This situation occurs when a school has oversigned players, or in the current case, where there are seniors that will have another year of eligibility. A blue shirt is usually put on scholarship when he arrives on campus, but counts against the next year's scholarship total.



The 15-player signing class for Fresno State focuses on defense with 10 coming on that side of the ball. A total of eight Bulldog alums saw action in the NFL last week, including Packers WR Davante Adams and Raiders QB Derek Carr. Fresno State finished 3-3 this year. Next season's non-conference schedule consists of road games at Oregon and UCLA, plus home games against Connecticut and Cal Poly.





His school only played in two games in 2020, but Sebastian Felix will have more in the future as he committed to Drake University on Wednesday.

Felix. a 6-foot, 185-pound safety at Cienega, started as a junior and had 55 tackles along with four interceptions. He is planning to sign with the Division I FCS school in Iowa this February.

"Choosing Drake was a no-brainer for me," Felix said. "The coaches showed me a tremendous amount of love and really believe in my skill sets and me. Academically, the school is one of the best and has a great business program, which is the road I plan to take."



He becomes the fourth Arizona senior to commit to Drake in this class.



Drake is a member of the Pioneer Football League, which will have a spring schedule (six games). The Bulldogs will host Marist (N.Y.) on March 13. In 2019, Drake finished with a record of 6-5. The team has four straight winning seasons and 14 over the last 15 years.





Many were surprised that Jacob Cisneros didn't have offers from bigger schools. No matter as the Boulder Creek running back is taking advantage of an education in the Ivy League. He announced his commitment and subsequently signed with Penn last Wednesday.



The 5-10, 195-pound running back carried the Jaguars with 1,552 rushing yards along with a team-high 666 receiving yards. Cisneros scored 34 of Boulder Creek's 48 touchdowns last season en route to being named the 6A Southwest Region Player of the Year.



"I chose the University of Pennsylvania because I knew it was a place I would be able to succeed on and off the field," Cisneros said in a text message. "I loved the attention and care their coaching staffr provided throughout my recruitment process and I am excited to be part of a team that values hard work and community so heavily."



Nesbitt received his offer from Penn in August. He also had Ivy League offers from Dartmouth and Yale.



There was no season for Penn this year and that continues on for the winter sports in the Ivy League as well. The Quakers finished 5-5 in 2019 and are currently slated to begin the 2021 season on the road at Lafayette (Pa.) on Sept. 25.



The chance to study at a prestigious East Coast college is what swayed Rashon Adams to flip his commitment from South Dakota State to Georgetown and sign with the Hoyas last Wednesday.

Adams, a 6-3, 185-pound cornerback and wide receiver at Centennial, had previously committed in November to SDSU, but was still being recruited by Georgetown, which offered him in late October.



"The academics at Georgetown is second to none and with the career I'm looking to pursue in life, on top of playing football at a high level, Georgetown was just the right fit for me," Adams said in a text message. "I just felt a stronger connection immediately with the coaches and players."



He had 25 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Coyotes this year. Plus, on offense, Adams caught 24 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns. Georgetown is recruiting him as a defensive back, so he would play one of the five spots the Hoyas employ in the secondary. Adams plans to major in Business Finance with a minor in International Business. He was a four-year starter for Centennial and a team captain as a senior.



Georgetown welcomed 20 to its new early signing class. The Hoyas play in the Patriot League (FCS), which it seems won't play football in this 2020-21 academic year. The conference has not announced plans for a spring schedule and only 500 seniors will be permitted on campus with just a handful of other students. Georgetown finished 5-6 in 2019.



The Northern Arizona signing class was already big with the locals, but it expanded by a couple more last Wednesday with offensive tackles Seth Smith and Justin Thomas.

Smith is a 6-6, 285-pound lineman at Chandler. He received his offer from the Lumberjacks in late November. He helped the Wolves' offense average 44 points and 424 yards per game in a 10-0 undefeated season.

Thomas is a 6-3, 285-pound lineman at Casteel. He received his offer from NAU just five days before Signing Day. He helped the Colts reach the 6A playoffs in their first year at the state's highest level. Casteel averaged 273 yards through the air during a 5-4 campaign.

"They have great academics and a great football program," Thomas said in a text message. "They also have a lot of things I was looking for in a college. Plus, the coaching staff up there is great."

In the NAU recruiting class of 21 players from the Early Signing Period, 15 of them played high school football within the state and 13 of those are seniors. Nearly half of the recruiting class are linemen with five on each side of the ball. The Lumberjacks will play a six-game spring Big Sky Conference (FCS) schedule starting on Feb. 27 at home in Flagstaff against Montana. Northern Arizona is looking to improve from a 4-8 season in 2019.



The rest of the commitments since last Tuesday:

Mesquite wide receiver Eric Lira committed to Southwest Minnesota State.

Deer Valley linebacker Jaden Stewart committed to Ottawa.

Liberty quarterback Brock Mast committed to Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Queen Creek fullback Damen Cornett committed to Ottawa.

Mesa linebacker Zeth Nastal committed to Minot State (N. Dak.).

Cienega linebacker Isaiah Webb committed to Western New Mexico.

Cienega defensive tackle Hunter Schlagel committed to Western New Mexico.

Horizon wide receiver Avery Lambert committed to Adams State (Colo.).

Perry wide receiver Cade Berger committed to Air Force.

