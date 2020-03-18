Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 3/17
Desert Ridge OG Smith strongest player in Jag history
UPDATED: 3/17/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 300 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Today we launch the 2021 Recruiting Page! Thus far, 47 juniors have received offers. We'll continue to update the list of players below daily leading up to the start of the 2020 football season.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA instituted a dead period for in-person recruiting through at least April 15. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing. That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I.
Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).
Earlier this month, Dante Smith became the Desert Ridge record holder with a power clean of 319. That gave him a combined 1,214 pounds for three lifts (bench, squat, clean). Smith received his first offer last October from Northern Colorado. Following his wrestling season (32-2 record and 2nd place in the state), he added offers from New Mexico and Northern Arizona. On the football field, Smith (a 6-2, 290-pound offensive guard) helped the Jaguars average 31.5 points per game behind a passing attack led by junior Austin Kolb. DRHS rebounded from a 2-4 start to win five straight games and capture the 6A Central Region.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, California, Duke, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington State, Yale
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona
Austin Bilski - Verrado (LS): Willamette
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Montana State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Austin Peay State, Nevada
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, Yale
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, UNLV, Yale
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Colorado State, South Dakota State
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Pacific
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DE): Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Washington State
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Northern Arizona, UNLV
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, Washington State
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): BYU, Northern Arizona, Yale
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, New Mexico
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Army, Bucknell, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Thompson, 4-star Mesquite QB, commits to Oregon Ducks
UPDATED: 3/16/20
The Oregon Ducks will have a quarterback battle this summer as Justin Herbert is sure to go in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. One of those in the mix, Tyler Shough, hails from Arizona (Hamilton alum). On Monday, another Arizona product announced his intention to go to Eugene.
Mesquite signal caller Ty Thompson, regarded as one of the top prospects in the state regardless of position, became the first junior in Arizona to make his college selection.
The 6-4, 205-pounder led Mesquite to an 11-3 record and the 4A Conference championship last December. Thompson had the most passing yards in the state (4,074) and also rushed for 562 yards. He accounted for 51 touchdowns (45 passing).
Thompson had a total of 20 offers with seven from the Pac-12. Among the schools he chose Oregon over were Wisconsin, LSU, Utah, and Miami. He received his offer from the Ducks in early February. Thompson just went on an unofficial visit to UO last week and caught Herbert's Pro Day in front of scouts from practically every NFL team.
He is the sixth commitment to Oregon's 2021 class, and the only quarterback.
Oregon took part in its second week of spring practice last week. Last year, the Ducks went 12-2 and won the Rose Bowl with a 28-27 victory over Wisconsin. Oregon is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at home in Autzen Stadium against North Dakota State. The lone trip to Arizona will be on Halloween in Tucson against Arizona.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite