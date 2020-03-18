UPDATED: 3/17/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 300 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Today we launch the 2021 Recruiting Page! Thus far, 47 juniors have received offers. We'll continue to update the list of players below daily leading up to the start of the 2020 football season.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA instituted a dead period for in-person recruiting through at least April 15. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing. That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I.



Times for all college games are given in terms of Arizona time (MST).

Earlier this month, Dante Smith became the Desert Ridge record holder with a power clean of 319. That gave him a combined 1,214 pounds for three lifts (bench, squat, clean). Smith received his first offer last October from Northern Colorado. Following his wrestling season (32-2 record and 2nd place in the state), he added offers from New Mexico and Northern Arizona. On the football field, Smith (a 6-2, 290-pound offensive guard) helped the Jaguars average 31.5 points per game behind a passing attack led by junior Austin Kolb. DRHS rebounded from a 2-4 start to win five straight games and capture the 6A Central Region.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.