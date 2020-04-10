Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 4/11
Williams Field WR Taylor picks up Air Force offer
UPDATED: 4/11/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 320 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
Gaining another FBS offer on Friday was Anthony Franklin, who got it from Duke. The 6-4, 255-pound Pinnacle defensive end had 47 tackles and a team-high nine sacks. Last summer, Franklin took part in a lineman challenge on the campus of Notre Dame in South Bend. At the time, colleges were evaluating him. Now they're offering. The offer from the Blue Devils is his 21st overall with 10 of those coming in the past month. In addition to playing in the ACC, Duke is a prestigious university and Franklin fits that bill as well with his 4.6 GPA. Duke had to cut spring practice short, but the team did get three days of practice in before spring break and then the suspension of campus life. The Blue Devils finished 5-7 last season, capping the year off with a rain-soaked Senior Day victory over Miami (Fla.). That win snapped a five-game skid. Duke is scheduled to open this season on Sept. 5 at home in Wallace Wade Stadium against Middle Tennessee.
Another player that took part in last year's Open Division playoffs, Zion Magalei, collected an offer on Friday. It came from Navy for the Chandler defensive lineman. Magalei, a 6-3, 225-pound end, was a finalist for the Arizona Varsity 6A Breakout Player of the Year. In his junior year, he totaled 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks. He's the younger brother of offensive lineman Nehemiah Magalei, who signed with Northern Arizona in February. Magalei now has offers from all three of the academies. Navy tied a school record in 2019 with 11 victories (and just two losses). The Midshipmen captured the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy by beating both Air Force and Army. The eight-game turnaround was complete as Navy booted a field goal in the closing seconds to defeat Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve. The winning score was set up by a trick play - a halfback option pass on fourth-and-three. It went for 41 yards to place the ball at the 5-yard line. Navy is slated to start the new season in Dublin, Ireland against Notre Dame. The game on Aug. 29 will be shown on ESPN and kick off at 11 a.m.
Myles Taylor is beginning to receive the recognition he deserves. The 6-1, 170-pound athlete from Williams Field starred as a wide receiver and led the Black Hawks in receptions (60), receiving yardage (1,342), and touchdowns caught (16). On Saturday, he picked up his first FBS offer from Air Force. Following last season, Arizona Varsity named Taylor our 5A Wide Receiver of the Year. Air Force capped a historic season with a win over Washington State in the Cheez-It-Bowl last December. With an 11-2 record, it was the third-most wins for the Falcons ever. The AFA will start the 2020 season with an eight-game winning streak when it hosts Duquesne (Pa.) on Sept. 5. The game against Navy will take place in Colorado Springs on Oct. 3.
Another wide receiver from last year's 5A San Tan Region, Isaiah Newcombe, received a Mountain West offer. It came from New Mexico on Friday. The 6-1, 175-pounder at Casteel caught 48 passes for 661 yards and seven touchdowns. Newcombe is versatile, averaging 21 yards on kick returns and serving as the Colts' punter. He's a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and track) and carries a 3.5 GPA. New Mexico had two scrimmages this spring under new head coach Danny Gonzales. The Lobos (2-10 last season) travel to Air Force on Nov. 21. UNM is scheduled to open at home in Albuquerque on Aug. 29 against Idaho State.
Centennial offensive tackle Caiden Miles earned not one, but two Ivy League offers on Friday. The 6-4, 295-pound lineman got them from Yale and Columbia. He helped the Coyotes have another strong year running the football (204.5-yard average) as the team made the first Open Division playoff. Also showing quick feet in pass blocking, Miles can bench 385, and is a scholar baller with a GPA of 3.81. Yale is the reigning Ivy League champion. The Bulldogs went 9-1 and won the conference after a stirring, come-from-behind 50-43 double-overtime win against Harvard in the annual playing of The Game. For the third year in a row, Yale will open against Holy Cross with this year's meeting coming on the road in Worcester, Mass on Sept. 19. The Bulldogs will also face Columbia on the road, doing so on Halloween. Columbia has now had four full recruiting classes under head coach Al Bagnoli and the Lions have won 20 games in that time. That's the most for any senior class since the New York City school joined the Ivy League in 1956. Last year's Lion team ended up at 3-7. In 2020, Columbia starts out at Lehigh (Pa.) on Sept. 19.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, California, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona
Austin Bilski - Verrado (LS): Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Fresno State, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, Nevada
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Montana Tech
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Southwest Minnesota State
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Columbia, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Pacific
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Washington State
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Colorado
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State
Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Morehead State
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): BYU, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Yale
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Western New Mexico
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona
Jackson Ray - Highland (P/K): Colorado State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Idaho, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, Furman, New Mexico
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Gophers land cornerback Ortiz Jr. from Desert Edge
UPDATED: 4/9/20
It was in mid-March that Minnesota became the 20th school to offer Desert Edge junior cornerback Steven Ortiz Jr. With the country on restrictions due to the COVID-19, the Gophers presented him with a virtual tour just over a week later.
Two weeks after that, the 5-11, 175-pound four-star athlete narrowed his offers (now up to 23) down to a final five. On Thursday night, Ortiz Jr. announced on Instagram that he has decided to commit to Minnesota.
"It wasn't so much the virtual tour," Ortiz Jr. said in a text message. "It was more the fit in the vision that the coaching staff had for me and the culture and the energy."
The other schools in his final five were Oregon, Washington, Mississippi State, and Penn State. Ortiz Jr. had 83 tackles for the Scorpions last season and has played on the varsity team since his freshman year. Last year's DEHS team finished 10-4 and played in the 4A Conference championship game.
He is the seventh player to commit to the Golden Gophers from the Class of 2021. During the quarantine, Ortiz Jr. said he's been doing his online classes and working out on his own (with a lot of pushups).
Minnesota captured the nation's attention on Nov. 9 with a stirring win in front of a sellout crowd over Penn State. It was the Gophers' first win over a top-five team in 20 years and raised the team's record to 9-0. Minnesota, led by the exuberant P.J. Fleck, finished 11-2 and defeated Auburn in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on New Year's Day. It was the first season with double-digit wins since 1904. UM opens the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 at home in TCF Bank Stadium against Florida Atlantic.
Higley sent a quarterback to Cal in the Class of 2019. The Knights will have another one in Strawberry Canyon in '21.
That's because Kai Millner excitedly announced his commitment to California via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
The 6-2, 180-pound signal caller threw for 2,387 yards and 31 touchdown passes in his first year as a starter at HHS. A dual-threat quarterback, Millner can also extend plays with his legs and rushed for 356 yards and seven TDs.
Millner received his offer from the Golden Bears in January and took an unofficial visit to Berkeley the first weekend of March. He has 15 total offers with 11 of those coming from Power Five schools.
Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ went in-depth with Millner on his commitment.
He follows in the footsteps of Spencer Brasch, who played in two games last season at Cal as a true freshman. It also continues the pipeline that the Bears have with Arizona's high schools. In the past three classes (plus this Class of 2021), Cal has had 10 players from the state sign/commit to wear the Blue & Gold.
The NFL recently came out with an All-Decade team covering the past 10 years and Cal had four players represented. Marshawn Lynch, Alex Mack, Aaron Rodgers, and Cameron Jordan were all a part of the 53-player squad. Jordan, an alum of Chandler High, is a five-time Pro Bowler with 87 sacks. Last season, the Bears won the Redbox Bowl in nearby Santa Clara (over Illinois) and finished 8-5. A three-game winning streak to end the year provided just the second eight-win season in the past 10 years. Nearly every offensive starter returns for California in 2020 and the season begins at the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against UNLV on Aug. 29.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite