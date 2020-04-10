UPDATED: 4/11/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 320 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Gaining another FBS offer on Friday was Anthony Franklin, who got it from Duke. The 6-4, 255-pound Pinnacle defensive end had 47 tackles and a team-high nine sacks. Last summer, Franklin took part in a lineman challenge on the campus of Notre Dame in South Bend. At the time, colleges were evaluating him. Now they're offering. The offer from the Blue Devils is his 21st overall with 10 of those coming in the past month. In addition to playing in the ACC, Duke is a prestigious university and Franklin fits that bill as well with his 4.6 GPA. Duke had to cut spring practice short, but the team did get three days of practice in before spring break and then the suspension of campus life. The Blue Devils finished 5-7 last season, capping the year off with a rain-soaked Senior Day victory over Miami (Fla.). That win snapped a five-game skid. Duke is scheduled to open this season on Sept. 5 at home in Wallace Wade Stadium against Middle Tennessee.



Another player that took part in last year's Open Division playoffs, Zion Magalei, collected an offer on Friday. It came from Navy for the Chandler defensive lineman. Magalei, a 6-3, 225-pound end, was a finalist for the Arizona Varsity 6A Breakout Player of the Year. In his junior year, he totaled 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks. He's the younger brother of offensive lineman Nehemiah Magalei, who signed with Northern Arizona in February. Magalei now has offers from all three of the academies. Navy tied a school record in 2019 with 11 victories (and just two losses). The Midshipmen captured the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy by beating both Air Force and Army. The eight-game turnaround was complete as Navy booted a field goal in the closing seconds to defeat Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl on New Year's Eve. The winning score was set up by a trick play - a halfback option pass on fourth-and-three. It went for 41 yards to place the ball at the 5-yard line. Navy is slated to start the new season in Dublin, Ireland against Notre Dame. The game on Aug. 29 will be shown on ESPN and kick off at 11 a.m.

Myles Taylor is beginning to receive the recognition he deserves. The 6-1, 170-pound athlete from Williams Field starred as a wide receiver and led the Black Hawks in receptions (60), receiving yardage (1,342), and touchdowns caught (16). On Saturday, he picked up his first FBS offer from Air Force. Following last season, Arizona Varsity named Taylor our 5A Wide Receiver of the Year. Air Force capped a historic season with a win over Washington State in the Cheez-It-Bowl last December. With an 11-2 record, it was the third-most wins for the Falcons ever. The AFA will start the 2020 season with an eight-game winning streak when it hosts Duquesne (Pa.) on Sept. 5. The game against Navy will take place in Colorado Springs on Oct. 3.

Another wide receiver from last year's 5A San Tan Region, Isaiah Newcombe, received a Mountain West offer. It came from New Mexico on Friday. The 6-1, 175-pounder at Casteel caught 48 passes for 661 yards and seven touchdowns. Newcombe is versatile, averaging 21 yards on kick returns and serving as the Colts' punter. He's a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and track) and carries a 3.5 GPA. New Mexico had two scrimmages this spring under new head coach Danny Gonzales. The Lobos (2-10 last season) travel to Air Force on Nov. 21. UNM is scheduled to open at home in Albuquerque on Aug. 29 against Idaho State.

Centennial offensive tackle Caiden Miles earned not one, but two Ivy League offers on Friday. The 6-4, 295-pound lineman got them from Yale and Columbia. He helped the Coyotes have another strong year running the football (204.5-yard average) as the team made the first Open Division playoff. Also showing quick feet in pass blocking, Miles can bench 385, and is a scholar baller with a GPA of 3.81. Yale is the reigning Ivy League champion. The Bulldogs went 9-1 and won the conference after a stirring, come-from-behind 50-43 double-overtime win against Harvard in the annual playing of The Game. For the third year in a row, Yale will open against Holy Cross with this year's meeting coming on the road in Worcester, Mass on Sept. 19. The Bulldogs will also face Columbia on the road, doing so on Halloween. Columbia has now had four full recruiting classes under head coach Al Bagnoli and the Lions have won 20 games in that time. That's the most for any senior class since the New York City school joined the Ivy League in 1956. Last year's Lion team ended up at 3-7. In 2020, Columbia starts out at Lehigh (Pa.) on Sept. 19.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.