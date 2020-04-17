UPDATED: 4/16/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 320 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

One of the top rising quarterbacks in the state, Chandler's Mikey Keene, added an offer from Colorado State on Thursday. In his first year as a starter, he completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,835 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Keene also never lost, going 13-0 as the Wolves won the Open Division for their fourth straight title. The offers keep coming as Keene has received 14 of his 15 total offers in the last two months. Not to be overlooked, he also totes a 4.53 GPA. Colorado State is being proactive when it comes to fans not being happy with kickoff times that often get announced less than two weeks in advance. The school is offering an exchange policy if the time of a home football game doesn't fit into your personal schedule. Tickets can be swapped for other home games on the schedule, or even men's basketball games, women's basketball games, or volleyball matches. The Rams (4-8 last year) are scheduled to open the season at home in Fort Collins on Sept. 5 against in-state rival Colorado (time to be determined).

Washburn has been aggressively recruiting the state (virtually) this week. On Thursday, a pair of Andrews collected offers as Andrew Husfelt and Andrew Patterson got them from the Ichabods. Husfelt is a 6-3, 270-pound center at Cienega. He was a First Team All-5A Southern Region selection after helping lead the Bobcats to a 9-3 record and a spot in the quarterfinals. An honor roll student, Husfelt carries a 3.66 GPA. Patterson is a 5-10, 165-pound wide recevier at Desert Edge. He was a First Team All-4A West Valley Region selection after his 53-catch, 1,153 yard-season with 13 touchdowns (11 receiving). In the abbreviated track season this spring, Patterson clocked a winning 22.25 time in the 200 at the Mountain Ridge Invite. Washburn finished 6-5 last season with all of its games coming in Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association (Division II) play. The Ichabods ended up on the positive side of .500 with a three-game win streak that culminated with a 57-41 win over Nebraska-Kearney. The Ichabods racked up 657 yards of total offense in the victory, their second-highest in a single game. The school, located in Kansas, starts on the road at Lincoln University (Mo.) on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Thursday was another big offer day from Southwest Minnesota State. The Mustangs extended offers to five players from the state. Earning offers from SMSU were Cienega defensive tackle Hunter Schlagel, Chandler defensive tackle Anthony Hanger, Cienega linebacker Isaiah Webb, Verrado cornerback Jayden Harrington, and Chandler linebacker Hank Pepper. Southwest Minnesota State was 3-8 last season as the Mustangs dropped their last four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Division II) games. SMSU will open the '20 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 at home at Mattke Field in Marshall against Minnesota State-Moorhead.



The rushing leader for Cienega last year was Gabe Levy, who was just 18 yards from a 1,000-yard season. He gained an offer from Western New Mexico on Thursday. The 5-11, 190-pound back averaged 6.8 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns as a junior. Levy is also a wrestler and was the state's runner up at 170 pounds. In addition to being a downhill runner, he possesses those shifty moves necessary to pick up extra yardage. Western New Mexico (2-10 last season) finished the year with a victory over New Mexico Highlands in the first installment of the La Batalla Bowl. The Mustangs claimed the Warrior Helmet trophy with a 23-17 win. Desert Ridge alum CJ Fowler, a junior, had 316 yards passing and three touchdowns.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.