Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 4/16
Colorado State offers rising Chandler quarterback Keene
UPDATED: 4/16/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 320 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
One of the top rising quarterbacks in the state, Chandler's Mikey Keene, added an offer from Colorado State on Thursday. In his first year as a starter, he completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,835 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Keene also never lost, going 13-0 as the Wolves won the Open Division for their fourth straight title. The offers keep coming as Keene has received 14 of his 15 total offers in the last two months. Not to be overlooked, he also totes a 4.53 GPA. Colorado State is being proactive when it comes to fans not being happy with kickoff times that often get announced less than two weeks in advance. The school is offering an exchange policy if the time of a home football game doesn't fit into your personal schedule. Tickets can be swapped for other home games on the schedule, or even men's basketball games, women's basketball games, or volleyball matches. The Rams (4-8 last year) are scheduled to open the season at home in Fort Collins on Sept. 5 against in-state rival Colorado (time to be determined).
Washburn has been aggressively recruiting the state (virtually) this week. On Thursday, a pair of Andrews collected offers as Andrew Husfelt and Andrew Patterson got them from the Ichabods. Husfelt is a 6-3, 270-pound center at Cienega. He was a First Team All-5A Southern Region selection after helping lead the Bobcats to a 9-3 record and a spot in the quarterfinals. An honor roll student, Husfelt carries a 3.66 GPA. Patterson is a 5-10, 165-pound wide recevier at Desert Edge. He was a First Team All-4A West Valley Region selection after his 53-catch, 1,153 yard-season with 13 touchdowns (11 receiving). In the abbreviated track season this spring, Patterson clocked a winning 22.25 time in the 200 at the Mountain Ridge Invite. Washburn finished 6-5 last season with all of its games coming in Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association (Division II) play. The Ichabods ended up on the positive side of .500 with a three-game win streak that culminated with a 57-41 win over Nebraska-Kearney. The Ichabods racked up 657 yards of total offense in the victory, their second-highest in a single game. The school, located in Kansas, starts on the road at Lincoln University (Mo.) on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Thursday was another big offer day from Southwest Minnesota State. The Mustangs extended offers to five players from the state. Earning offers from SMSU were Cienega defensive tackle Hunter Schlagel, Chandler defensive tackle Anthony Hanger, Cienega linebacker Isaiah Webb, Verrado cornerback Jayden Harrington, and Chandler linebacker Hank Pepper. Southwest Minnesota State was 3-8 last season as the Mustangs dropped their last four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Division II) games. SMSU will open the '20 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 at home at Mattke Field in Marshall against Minnesota State-Moorhead.
The rushing leader for Cienega last year was Gabe Levy, who was just 18 yards from a 1,000-yard season. He gained an offer from Western New Mexico on Thursday. The 5-11, 190-pound back averaged 6.8 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns as a junior. Levy is also a wrestler and was the state's runner up at 170 pounds. In addition to being a downhill runner, he possesses those shifty moves necessary to pick up extra yardage. Western New Mexico (2-10 last season) finished the year with a victory over New Mexico Highlands in the first installment of the La Batalla Bowl. The Mustangs claimed the Warrior Helmet trophy with a 23-17 win. Desert Ridge alum CJ Fowler, a junior, had 316 yards passing and three touchdowns.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, California, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona
Austin Bilski - Verrado (LS): Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, Nevada
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Trine
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Southwest Minnesota State
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Pacific
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Washington State
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State
Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Washburn
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Morehead State
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Air Force, BYU, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Yale
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Southern Utah
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Lake Forest
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn
Jackson Ray - Highland (P/K): Colorado State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest
Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Trine
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, Ball State, Furman, New Mexico
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Texas State
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Gophers land cornerback Ortiz Jr. from Desert Edge
UPDATED: 4/9/20
It was in mid-March that Minnesota became the 20th school to offer Desert Edge junior cornerback Steven Ortiz Jr. With the country on restrictions due to the COVID-19, the Gophers presented him with a virtual tour just over a week later.
Two weeks after that, the 5-11, 175-pound four-star athlete narrowed his offers (now up to 23) down to a final five. On Thursday night, Ortiz Jr. announced on Instagram that he has decided to commit to Minnesota.
"It wasn't so much the virtual tour," Ortiz Jr. said in a text message. "It was more the fit in the vision that the coaching staff had for me and the culture and the energy."
The other schools in his final five were Oregon, Washington, Mississippi State, and Penn State. Ortiz Jr. had 83 tackles for the Scorpions last season and has played on the varsity team since his freshman year. Last year's DEHS team finished 10-4 and played in the 4A Conference championship game.
He is the seventh player to commit to the Golden Gophers from the Class of 2021. During the quarantine, Ortiz Jr. said he's been doing his online classes and working out on his own (with a lot of pushups).
Minnesota captured the nation's attention on Nov. 9 with a stirring win in front of a sellout crowd over Penn State. It was the Gophers' first win over a top-five team in 20 years and raised the team's record to 9-0. Minnesota, led by the exuberant P.J. Fleck, finished 11-2 and defeated Auburn in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on New Year's Day. It was the first season with double-digit wins since 1904. UM opens the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 at home in TCF Bank Stadium against Florida Atlantic.
Higley sent a quarterback to Cal in the Class of 2019. The Knights will have another one in Strawberry Canyon in '21.
That's because Kai Millner excitedly announced his commitment to California via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
The 6-2, 180-pound signal caller threw for 2,387 yards and 31 touchdown passes in his first year as a starter at HHS. A dual-threat quarterback, Millner can also extend plays with his legs and rushed for 356 yards and seven TDs.
Millner received his offer from the Golden Bears in January and took an unofficial visit to Berkeley the first weekend of March. He has 15 total offers with 11 of those coming from Power Five schools.
Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ went in-depth with Millner on his commitment.
He follows in the footsteps of Spencer Brasch, who played in two games last season at Cal as a true freshman. It also continues the pipeline that the Bears have with Arizona's high schools. In the past three classes (plus this Class of 2021), Cal has had 10 players from the state sign/commit to wear the Blue & Gold.
The NFL recently came out with an All-Decade team covering the past 10 years and Cal had four players represented. Marshawn Lynch, Alex Mack, Aaron Rodgers, and Cameron Jordan were all a part of the 53-player squad. Jordan, an alum of Chandler High, is a five-time Pro Bowler with 87 sacks. Last season, the Bears won the Redbox Bowl in nearby Santa Clara (over Illinois) and finished 8-5. A three-game winning streak to end the year provided just the second eight-win season in the past 10 years. Nearly every offensive starter returns for California in 2020 and the season begins at the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against UNLV on Aug. 29.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite