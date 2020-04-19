UPDATED: 4/18/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Trine University, located in Northern Indiana, has distributed several offers to this 2021 class and on Saturday it was Southern Arizona's turn. Four players received their first offers from the Thunder. They were Walden Grove wide receiver Alex Culbertson, Nogales wide receiver Ricky Hanlan IV, Cienega linebacker Josiah Flores, and Salpointe cornerback Parker Pelletier. Culbertson had 21 catches for 263 yards and also played on the Red Wolves' soccer team. Hanlan had 18 receptions for 308 yards and also made 25 tackles as a safety for the Apaches. Flores had 29 tackles for a Bobcat defense that allowed just 46 points in its five region games last season. Pelletier was getting ready for his senior season by running track and competing in the 4x100, 4x400, 400-meters, and the long jump this spring before the season was halted. He had one of four interceptions for the Lancers in a 76-0 demolition of Vista Grande last year. Trine finished the season on a high note with a 29-3 victory over Kalamazoo (Mich.) to finish at 5-5. The Thunder compete in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (Division III). Trine is scheduled to open its season at home on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Manchester (Ind.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.