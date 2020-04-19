Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 4/18
Trine offers Walden Grove wide receiver Culbertson
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
Trine University, located in Northern Indiana, has distributed several offers to this 2021 class and on Saturday it was Southern Arizona's turn. Four players received their first offers from the Thunder. They were Walden Grove wide receiver Alex Culbertson, Nogales wide receiver Ricky Hanlan IV, Cienega linebacker Josiah Flores, and Salpointe cornerback Parker Pelletier. Culbertson had 21 catches for 263 yards and also played on the Red Wolves' soccer team. Hanlan had 18 receptions for 308 yards and also made 25 tackles as a safety for the Apaches. Flores had 29 tackles for a Bobcat defense that allowed just 46 points in its five region games last season. Pelletier was getting ready for his senior season by running track and competing in the 4x100, 4x400, 400-meters, and the long jump this spring before the season was halted. He had one of four interceptions for the Lancers in a 76-0 demolition of Vista Grande last year. Trine finished the season on a high note with a 29-3 victory over Kalamazoo (Mich.) to finish at 5-5. The Thunder compete in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (Division III). Trine is scheduled to open its season at home on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Manchester (Ind.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, California, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona
Austin Bilski - Verrado (LS): Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, Nevada
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope, Trine
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Trine
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Trine
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Trine
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Trine
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Trine
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Washington State
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State
Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Washburn
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, BYU, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Yale
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Southern Utah
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Trine
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Trine
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Lake Forest
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest
Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Trine
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, Ball State, Furman, New Mexico
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Texas State
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Trine
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Colorado State gets a commit from Highland punter Ray
The Highland football program is sending another punter to the Division I ranks.
Jackson Ray, a 5-11, 150-pound punter and kicker, has announced his commitment to Colorado State. He took an unofficial visit to Fort Collins last November for the Air Force game and received his offer from the Rams two weeks ago.
"The coaches are very cool and they're like family," Ray said in a text message. "(It's) really a team I want to play for."
In his junior year, Ray took over for Austin McNamara, who is now punting at Texas Tech. Ray averaged 38.2 yards per punt and boomed a 62-yarder against Valley Vista. He placed 15 of his 32 punts inside the 20. Also the Hawks' place kicker, Ray converted 56-of-59 on extra point tries and connected on eight field goals. His long was a 45-yarder against Alhambra. It is as a punter that CSU is recruiting Ray.
The timing works out very well because Colorado State's only punter on the roster is Ryan Stonehouse. The two-time All-Mountain West performer will be a senior this season.
During the current quarantine, Ray said he is doing some preparations both mentally and physically.
"Just focus on all the little details like the drop and stuff," Ray said. "It also helps to go to a field and punt every day. Just work on the craft."
New Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio is teaching his football team by computer from the other side of the country. Hired in December, Addazio is still stuck in Cape Cod, Mass. Offensive, defensive, and position meetings have been taking place remotely. Addazio came to Fort Collins after seven years at Boston College, where he led the Eagles to six bowl appearances. The Rams (4-8 last season) host Colorado on Sept. 5 in the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown. The winner of the game receives the Centennial Cup. The Buffs have won the last five meetings. This year's matchup will be the first in Fort Collins since 1996. A total of 19 of the past 23 games between the teams were held on neutral ground in Denver.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite