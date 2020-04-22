UPDATED: 4/21/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

A pair of defensive players, Trey Brown and Alani Ma'afu earned offers from Tulane on Tuesday. Brown, a 6-3, 205-pound defensive end at Arcadia, had 77 tackles and registered 13 sacks last season. He now has 11 offers. A two-way player, Brown caught 24 passes for 439 yards and scored five touchdowns. Arizona Varsity named him our 4A Tight of the Year last season. Ma'afu, a 6-3, 265-pound defensive tackle at Saguaro, helped the Sabercats reach the Open Division championship game with 53 tackles and three sacks as a junior. A true run-stopper, 23 of those tackles resulted in a loss for the ball carrier. Like Brown, Ma'afu has seen his recruiting pick up as he now has eight offers. Ma'afu showed off his skills at the Under Armour Camp in Gilbert last month. Tulane is trying to go from good (a 7-6 record in 2019) to great. Three of those six defeats last year came by one score or less. The school is located in New Orleans and is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Last January, the Green Wave defeated Southern Miss in the Armed Forces Bowl. It was the second straight year Tulane capped the season with a bowl victory. Tulane kicks off the 2020 campaign at home in Yulman Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, Sept. 3.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.