Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 4/21
Tulane offers Saguaro's Alani Ma'afu
UPDATED: 4/21/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
A pair of defensive players, Trey Brown and Alani Ma'afu earned offers from Tulane on Tuesday. Brown, a 6-3, 205-pound defensive end at Arcadia, had 77 tackles and registered 13 sacks last season. He now has 11 offers. A two-way player, Brown caught 24 passes for 439 yards and scored five touchdowns. Arizona Varsity named him our 4A Tight of the Year last season. Ma'afu, a 6-3, 265-pound defensive tackle at Saguaro, helped the Sabercats reach the Open Division championship game with 53 tackles and three sacks as a junior. A true run-stopper, 23 of those tackles resulted in a loss for the ball carrier. Like Brown, Ma'afu has seen his recruiting pick up as he now has eight offers. Ma'afu showed off his skills at the Under Armour Camp in Gilbert last month. Tulane is trying to go from good (a 7-6 record in 2019) to great. Three of those six defeats last year came by one score or less. The school is located in New Orleans and is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Last January, the Green Wave defeated Southern Miss in the Armed Forces Bowl. It was the second straight year Tulane capped the season with a bowl victory. Tulane kicks off the 2020 campaign at home in Yulman Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, Sept. 3.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Trine
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, California, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, Nevada
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope, Trine
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Trine
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Trine
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (WR): Trine
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Trine
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Trine
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Mary
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Trine
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Trine
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Eric Lira - Central (WR): Trine
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State
Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Trine
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Trine
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Washburn
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, BYU, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Yale
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Southern Utah
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Trine
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Trine
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Trine
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Lake Forest
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest
Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Trine
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, Ball State, Furman, New Mexico
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Trine
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Texas State
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Trine
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Trine
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Colorado State gets a commit from Highland punter Ray
UPDATED: 4/18/20
The Highland football program is sending another punter to the Division I ranks.
Jackson Ray, a 5-11, 150-pound punter and kicker, has announced his commitment to Colorado State. He took an unofficial visit to Fort Collins last November for the Air Force game and received his offer from the Rams two weeks ago.
"The coaches are very cool and they're like family," Ray said in a text message. "(It's) really a team I want to play for."
In his junior year, Ray took over for Austin McNamara, who is now punting at Texas Tech. Ray averaged 38.2 yards per punt and boomed a 62-yarder against Valley Vista. He placed 15 of his 32 punts inside the 20. Also the Hawks' place kicker, Ray converted 56-of-59 on extra point tries and connected on eight field goals. His long was a 45-yarder against Alhambra. It is as a punter that CSU is recruiting Ray.
The timing works out very well because Colorado State's only punter on the roster is Ryan Stonehouse. The two-time All-Mountain West performer will be a senior this season.
Verrado senior Robert Liss signed with CSU in February. He is going to Fort Collins for kickoffs and place kicking. It's possible one day down the road that Ray could be holding for Liss' attempts in addition to being the Rams' punter.
During the current quarantine, Ray said he is doing some preparations both mentally and physically.
"Just focus on all the little details like the drop and stuff," Ray said. "It also helps to go to a field and punt every day. Just work on the craft."
New Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio is teaching his football team by computer from the other side of the country. Hired in December, Addazio is still stuck in Cape Cod, Mass. Offensive, defensive, and position meetings have been taking place remotely. Addazio came to Fort Collins after seven years at Boston College, where he led the Eagles to six bowl appearances. The Rams (4-8 last season) host Colorado on Sept. 5 in the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown. The winner of the game receives the Centennial Cup. The Buffs have won the last five meetings. This year's matchup will be the first in Fort Collins since 1996. A total of 19 of the past 23 games between the teams were held on neutral ground in Denver.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite