Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 4/21

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Tulane offers Saguaro's Alani Ma'afu

UPDATED: 4/21/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

A pair of defensive players, Trey Brown and Alani Ma'afu earned offers from Tulane on Tuesday. Brown, a 6-3, 205-pound defensive end at Arcadia, had 77 tackles and registered 13 sacks last season. He now has 11 offers. A two-way player, Brown caught 24 passes for 439 yards and scored five touchdowns. Arizona Varsity named him our 4A Tight of the Year last season. Ma'afu, a 6-3, 265-pound defensive tackle at Saguaro, helped the Sabercats reach the Open Division championship game with 53 tackles and three sacks as a junior. A true run-stopper, 23 of those tackles resulted in a loss for the ball carrier. Like Brown, Ma'afu has seen his recruiting pick up as he now has eight offers. Ma'afu showed off his skills at the Under Armour Camp in Gilbert last month. Tulane is trying to go from good (a 7-6 record in 2019) to great. Three of those six defeats last year came by one score or less. The school is located in New Orleans and is a member of the American Athletic Conference. Last January, the Green Wave defeated Southern Miss in the Armed Forces Bowl. It was the second straight year Tulane capped the season with a bowl victory. Tulane kicks off the 2020 campaign at home in Yulman Stadium against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, Sept. 3.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Trine

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, California, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico

Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Washington State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, Nevada

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope, Trine

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Trine

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Southwest Minnesota State

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Trine

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Trine

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (WR): Trine

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Trine

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Trine

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Mary

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Trine

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Trine

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army

Eric Lira - Central (WR): Trine

Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State

Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Trine

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Trine

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Washburn

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, BYU, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Yale

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Southern Utah

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Trine

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Trine

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Trine

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Lake Forest

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest

Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine

Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Trine

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Washburn

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, Ball State, Furman, New Mexico

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Trine

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Texas State

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Trine

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Trine

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Colorado State gets a commit from Highland punter Ray

UPDATED: 4/18/20

The Highland football program is sending another punter to the Division I ranks.

Jackson Ray, a 5-11, 150-pound punter and kicker, has announced his commitment to Colorado State. He took an unofficial visit to Fort Collins last November for the Air Force game and received his offer from the Rams two weeks ago.

"The coaches are very cool and they're like family," Ray said in a text message. "(It's) really a team I want to play for."

In his junior year, Ray took over for Austin McNamara, who is now punting at Texas Tech. Ray averaged 38.2 yards per punt and boomed a 62-yarder against Valley Vista. He placed 15 of his 32 punts inside the 20. Also the Hawks' place kicker, Ray converted 56-of-59 on extra point tries and connected on eight field goals. His long was a 45-yarder against Alhambra. It is as a punter that CSU is recruiting Ray.

The timing works out very well because Colorado State's only punter on the roster is Ryan Stonehouse. The two-time All-Mountain West performer will be a senior this season.

Verrado senior Robert Liss signed with CSU in February. He is going to Fort Collins for kickoffs and place kicking. It's possible one day down the road that Ray could be holding for Liss' attempts in addition to being the Rams' punter.

During the current quarantine, Ray said he is doing some preparations both mentally and physically.

"Just focus on all the little details like the drop and stuff," Ray said. "It also helps to go to a field and punt every day. Just work on the craft."

New Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio is teaching his football team by computer from the other side of the country. Hired in December, Addazio is still stuck in Cape Cod, Mass. Offensive, defensive, and position meetings have been taking place remotely. Addazio came to Fort Collins after seven years at Boston College, where he led the Eagles to six bowl appearances. The Rams (4-8 last season) host Colorado on Sept. 5 in the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown. The winner of the game receives the Centennial Cup. The Buffs have won the last five meetings. This year's matchup will be the first in Fort Collins since 1996. A total of 19 of the past 23 games between the teams were held on neutral ground in Denver.

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

OREGON DUCKS

Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite

