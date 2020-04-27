UPDATED: 4/26/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Austin Bilski earned an offer from Puget Sound on Sunday. Bilski, a 5-11, 170-pound safety and linebacker at Verrado, had 74 tackles with eight resulting in a loss last season. He now has three offers. Against Notre Dame in the 5A playoffs, Bilski returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown. In addition to his play on defense, he is the Vipers' long snapper. It was at that position that Bilski was named as a First Team All-5A Desert West Region performer. He also made Second Team at linebacker. Puget Sound is coming off its first winning season since 2015. The Loggers had nine players receive All-Northwest Conference (Division III) honors, the most for the Tacoma school since 2006. Puget Sound was a perfect 6-0 at home in Baker Stadium.



