Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
Austin Bilski earned an offer from Puget Sound on Sunday. Bilski, a 5-11, 170-pound safety and linebacker at Verrado, had 74 tackles with eight resulting in a loss last season. He now has three offers. Against Notre Dame in the 5A playoffs, Bilski returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown. In addition to his play on defense, he is the Vipers' long snapper. It was at that position that Bilski was named as a First Team All-5A Desert West Region performer. He also made Second Team at linebacker. Puget Sound is coming off its first winning season since 2015. The Loggers had nine players receive All-Northwest Conference (Division III) honors, the most for the Tacoma school since 2006. Puget Sound was a perfect 6-0 at home in Baker Stadium.
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Morehead State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Trine
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, Nevada
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope, Trine
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, St. Francis, Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Trine
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech, St. Francis
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Trine
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (WR): Trine
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Trine
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Trine
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Mary
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Trine
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Trine
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Eric Lira - Central (WR): Trine
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Trine
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Trine
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Washburn
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, BYU, Columbia, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Yale
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, North Dakota, Southern Utah
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Trine
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Trine
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Trine
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Lake Forest
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, Ball State, Furman, New Mexico
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Trine
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Texas State
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Trine
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Trine
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Queen Creek defensive back Barth commits to Cal as its recruiting roll continues
That pipeline from Arizona high schools to Cal is still going strong.
Hunter Barth, a 6-2, 200-pound safety at Queen Creek committed to the Bears on Thursday. He received his offer from California during the Bulldogs' playoff run last November.
"Cal has always stood out to me because of the great academic opportunity as well as the great football," Barth said in a text message. "I'm also very intrigued by the upward trend of the program under (head coach Justin) Wilcox."
Like many from State 48, Charlie Ragle was the primary recruiter of Barth. Ragle, the former head coach at Chaparral during a three-year title run, is in his fourth year at Cal and is currently the special teams coordinator. In that time, the Bears have signed nine players from Arizona and now have two commitments for the 2021 class.
A versatile athlete, Barth not only plays in the secondary (51 tackles last season), but also on offense as a receiver (21 catches, 255 yards) for QCHS. He could fit in either as a blitzer from the linebacker position, or in coverage as a defensive back.
During the quarantine, Barth has been working out in his garage at home daily. He also goes out to a nearby park a few times a week for speed and conditioning workouts.
Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron gave a breakdown of Barth's game for the Golden Bear Report.
The Golden Bears now have commitments from seven players for the '21 class.
Cal will likely have a pair of defensive players drafted this week by the NFL with safety Ashtyn Davis and linebacker Evan Weaver.
Barth had offers from seven schools in the Pac-12 plus Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Virginia among his 19 total offers.
Assuming Davis and/or Weaver get drafted, it will continue a successful string of Cal players making the NFL. The Bears have had a player selected in 31 of the past 33 drafts. Rams quarterback Jared Goff was one of two No. 1 picks in Cal history. Last season, the Bears finished 8-5 after defeating Illinois in the Redbox Bowl in nearby Santa Clara. This season begins in Las Vegas on Aug. 29 against UNLV. Cal will travel to Tempe to face Arizona State on Nov. 7.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite