UPDATED: 4/4/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 310 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Saguaro had a much heralded senior class last year, many of which will be going off to college soon. The Sabercats have more in the works as Denzel Burke is one of six SHS juniors with offers. The 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver received offers from Louisville and New Mexico on Friday. Burke transferred schools after his sophomore year, going from Brophy to Saguaro. He mainly played on offense for the Sabercats, making big plays (26.1-yard average) with his 12 catches and four touchdowns. He is being recruited on both sides of the ball (wide receiver and cornerback). Louisville got about seven of its spring practices in before work on the field was shut down. Now, the Cardinals are connecting with meetings on Zoom three times a week. UL had an explosive offense last season, averaging 33 points per game and led the country with six passing plays of more than 70 yards. The Cards went 8-5 last year and won the Music City Bowl in Nashville over Mississippi State. New Mexico (2-10 last season) had eight spring practices, including a pair of scrimmages before the break (and the subsequent end of practices). The Lobos will play 13 games this season as one of those is a road game at Hawaii. The first game for new head coach Danny Gonzales will come on Aug. 29 at home against Idaho State.

Columbia offered a pair of East Valley players on Friday. Zeke Branham and Mikey Keene each pocketed offers from the Lions. Branham is a 6-2, 200-pound safety at Skyline. He tallied 51 tackles for the Coyotes last season. In addition to his play on the field, Branham has a strong character and gets good grades (4.03 GPA). Keene led Chandler to a perfect (13-0) season in his first year as a starter in 2019. He passed for 2,835 yards and 23 touchdowns. Keene (5-11, 180) also carries a 4.58 GPA, and now has four Ivy League offers. Columbia finished with a 3-7 record in 2019, but the senior class won more games than any other in the Lions' Ivy League history (since 1956). Columbia posted 20 victories over the last four years and defeated all seven of its conference opponents. Keene also added an offer from Western Kentucky. At WKU, they are also taking advantage of video conferencing as assistant coaches are meeting with their position groups via Zoom twice a week. The Hilltoppers will have a veteran group in 2020 with 18 returning starters and 30 total seniors. Western Kentucky, a member of Conference USA, finished 9-4 and defeated Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas last December.

Idaho extended offers on Friday and Saturday to Quintin Somerville, Anthony Franklin, Xander Werner, and Eli Sanders. Somerville (6-3, 240) is a teammate of Burke at Saguaro. He now has 25 offers from schools scattered from coast to coast. Somerville had 68 tackles and 7.5 sacks as Saguaro played in the Open Division championship. He is the type of player opposing offenses have to change their game plan around, so they limit the plays run to his side. He recently came out with a "Top 8" of New Mexico, Arizona State, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Michigan, Georgia, and Florida State. Franklin (6-4, 255) is a defensive end, who led Pinnacle in sacks with nine last season while adding 47 tackles. The Pioneers finished 8-3 and qualified for the Open Division tournament. Last month, Franklin took in junior day on The Farm at Stanford. While in the Bay Area, he also spent a day at Cal. Franklin has a GPA of 4.6 and has offers from seven of the eight Ivy League schools (plus 12 other colleges). Werner (6-3, 225) played tight end at Saguaro last season, but could also be used as a quarterback. He averaged 23.7 yards in his 12 catches and scored four touchdowns receiving (plus three more rushing). Of the three passes that he attempted last year, one went for a touchdown against Arcadia. A multi-sport athlete, Werner also played on the Sabercats' basketball team. Sanders (6-1, 190) is a teammate of Keene at Chandler. Playing in the same backfield with Dae Dae Hunter (a senior, who signed with Hawaii), the running back rushed for 643 yards and 10 touchdowns (scoring 11 total TDs). He did that in just eight games as he had to sit for the first five after transferring from Mountain Pointe. Idaho had to cancel its spring game (scheduled for April 17) to ensure safety for coaches, athletes, and fans. The Vandals, who play in the Big Sky Conference, open at home on Sept. 5 against Western Oregon. Idaho finished 5-7 last season. Sanders tacked on an offer from Boise State. The Broncos are coming off another season with double-digit wins (12-2). Since moving up and joining the FBS in 1996, BSU has accomplished that feat 17 times. Boise State won the Mountain West Conference and played in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Somerville may have a decision on whether he wants to expand that "Top 8", because on Saturday, he earned an offer from Stanford. In this offseason, Stanford announced an extension on its series with BYU. The Cardinal and Cougars are scheduled to play on the final week of the regular season (Nov. 28) in Palo Alto. The new agreement added meetings well beyond when the current junior HS class will be playing college football. Games are scheduled to be played at Stanford in 2020, 2022, 2026, and 2028 and at Provo in 2025, 2029, 2031, and 2035. Just for perspective, future players for that 2035 game are currently seven years old (or younger). Stanford dropped its last four games in 2019 to finish at 4-8. How rare are losing records for the Cardinal? The last time it had happened was in 2008.

Keene and Franklin each saw their offer count climb by another one on Saturday with one from Tulane. The defense at Tulane limited opponents to a pass-completion percentage of 54.0 (15th in the nation) and the Green Wave picked off 12 passes last season. The school, located in New Orleans, plays in the American Athletic Conference. Tulane finished 7-6 in 2019 and defeated Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl at Fort Worth. The victory marked the first time the Green Wave won bowl games in back-to-back seasons. Keene also made it four offers in two days with one from San Jose State on Saturday. An alum of SJSU (and Chaparral), Wes Schweitzer, recently agreed to a three-year contract with the Redskins. San Jose State, a member of the Mountain West, finished 5-7 last season. The Spartans won the 83rd meeting of their rivalry with Fresno State to end the 2019 season. SJSU claimed the Valley Trophy after rallying from a 16-3 halftime deficit to take a narrow 17-16 win.



In addition to Sanders., Boise State extended offers on Friday to Hunter Barth and Brock Dieu. Barth (6-2, 200) is a safety at Queen Creek. He transferred to the Bulldogs last year from Casteel. After sitting the first five games, Barth made 51 tackles from the safety position. He also spent some time on offense and caught 21 passes for 255 yards. Dieu (6-2, 280) is an offensive tackle at Casteel, who was an All-5A Conference performer last season. What is Dieu doing to stay in shape while the gyms are closed? Last month, he took the mountain bike out and did seven miles on the trails. The Colts finished 9-4 last season and reached the semifinals.

Gaining another FBS offer on Friday was Jalen Richmond, who got it from Northern Colorado. The 6-1, 185-pound Chandler receiver caught a team-high nine touchdown passes and had 41 receptions for 725 yards. Richmond can beat you deep or with just a quick out route. He averaged 17.7 yards per catch last season. The offer from UNC is his seventh overall. Northern Colorado got to hit the field in early March for the first time with new head coach Ed McCaffrey. The former Super Bowl champion with the Broncos and 49ers was hired in December and had the Bears complete a competitive winter conditioning period. He is looking to establish a culture for a program that went 2-10 last season. Northern Colorado begins Big Sky Conference play at home on Sept. 26 in Greeley against Northern Arizona.



Picking up his first three offers was Andrell Barney. The 5-11, 185-pound cornerback at Basha received them from Nevada, Hawaii, and Montana State-Northern. Barney had 37 tackles and a pair of interceptions. He sees the field well and is great at reacting when the ball is in the air. Barney also played some running back, had almost 400 yards of offense, and scored three touchdowns. Nevada is coming off back-to-back bowl appearances. The Wolf Pack (7-6) played in the Idaho Potato Bowl last January. UC Davis will come to Mackay Stadium in Reno to open the season on Aug. 29. Nevada travels to Honolulu on Oct. 3 to face Hawaii. UH had 17 players preparing to take part in Pro Day on the campus of UCLA on March 24, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that. Hawaii finished 10-5 last season and defeated BYU at Aloha Stadium in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve. It was the Rainbow Warriors' first 10-win season since 2010. Montana State-Northern will open its 2020 season against the one team it defeated last year - Arizona Christian. The Lights will host ACU in Havre on Aug. 29. MSU-Northern (1-10 last season) plays in the Frontier Conference, which is part of the NAIA. After the opener, all 10 games will be conference games for MSUN.



Another player from the Chandler District, Zion Magalei, collected his first two offers. They came from Air Force and Northern Colorado for the Chandler High defensive lineman. Magalei, a 6-3, 225-pound end, was a finalist for the Arizona Varsity 6A Breakout Player of the Year. In his junior year, he totaled 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks. He's the younger brother of offensive lineman Nehemiah Magalei, who signed with Northern Arizona in February. Air Force has a new defensive backs coach as Curome Cox has joined the staff. He played in the NFL with the Broncos and Texans before going into coaching, most recently as the cornerbacks coach at Albany last year. Air Force finished 11-2 last season after defeating Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Casteel had another prolific passing offense that spread the ball around and Isaiah Newcombe was one of four receivers that had at least 35 catches, 500 yards, and seven touchdowns. He got an offer from New Mexico State on Friday. The 6-1, 175-pounder caught 48 passes for 661 yards, and seven touchdowns (plus one TD rushing). Newcombe is a three-sport athlete (also basketball and track) and carries a 3.5 GPA. Last month, he went on unofficial visits to San Diego State, UCLA, and USC. Last Wednesday (April 1) would have been the first day of spring practices at New Mexico State, but they were canceled along with the Spring Game to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The Aggies, Division I FBS independents, finished 2-10 last season. Despite the down year, NMSU did get a 1,000-yard rushing season from Jason Huntley.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.