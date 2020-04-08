UPDATED: 4/7/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 320 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Gaining another FBS offer on Tuesday was Jalen Richmond, who got it from Nevada. The 6-1, 185-pound Chandler receiver caught a team-high nine touchdown passes and had 41 receptions for 725 yards. Richmond can beat you deep or with just a quick out route. He averaged 17.7 yards per catch last season. The offer from the Wolf Pack is his 10th overall with nine of those coming in the past three weeks. Last month, Richmond took a trip to Reno for Nevada's Junior Day. Nevada is coming off back-to-back bowl appearances. The Wolf Pack (7-6 last season) played in the Idaho Potato Bowl in January. UC Davis will come to Mackay Stadium in Reno to open the season on Aug. 29.

Another player from Chandler HS, Zion Magalei, collected an offer on Tuesday. It came from Army for the defensive lineman. Magalei, a 6-3, 225-pound end, was a finalist for the Arizona Varsity 6A Breakout Player of the Year. In his junior year, he totaled 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks. He's the younger brother of offensive lineman Nehemiah Magalei, who signed with Northern Arizona in February. Army has a new defensive line coach as Tank Wright has joined the staff at West Point. He was the associate director of football strength and conditioning at Michigan for the past two seasons. In his collegiate playing days (just eight years ago), Wright was a standout at Arkansas and posted nine sacks while wearing a Razorback uniform. Army was 5-8 last season. The Black Knights host Bucknell (Pa.) in Michie Stadium to kick off the year on Friday, Sept. 4.

Abilene Christian was the latest to offer Zeke Branham on Tuesday. Branham is a 6-2, 200-pound safety at Skyline. He tallied 51 tackles for the Coyotes last season. In addition to his play on the field, Branham has a strong character and gets good grades (4.03 GPA). He now has 11 offers with all of them coming in the past month. Abilene Christian has been getting creative on social media during the current quarantine. Each player in every position group has created a Tik Tok video to show how they're staying in football shape at home. The Wildcats finished the season 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Southland Conference (FCS). ACU will open the 2020 season in SEC Country as it travels to College Station to face Texas A&M on Sept. 5.

Scoring an in-state offer from Northern Arizona on Tuesday was Jake Schmitt. This is the second offer for the 6-2, 205-pound linebacker from Corona del Sol (in as many days). He led the Aztecs in tackles last season with 94 and added 2.5 sacks. A versatile player, Schmitt caught five touchdowns as a receiver, returned a fumble for a score, and even kicked the ball off 13 times. Northern Arizona made a big push within the state for the 2020 class, the first under head coach Chris Ball. The Lumberjacks signed 30 players and 16 of them graduated from schools in Arizona. NAU finished 4-8 last season and 2-6 in the Big Sky Conference (FCS). The Jacks will open the year in Tempe against Arizona State on Thursday, Sept. 3.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.