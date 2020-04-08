Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 4/7
Chandler wide receiver Richmond offered by Nevada
UPDATED: 4/7/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 320 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
Gaining another FBS offer on Tuesday was Jalen Richmond, who got it from Nevada. The 6-1, 185-pound Chandler receiver caught a team-high nine touchdown passes and had 41 receptions for 725 yards. Richmond can beat you deep or with just a quick out route. He averaged 17.7 yards per catch last season. The offer from the Wolf Pack is his 10th overall with nine of those coming in the past three weeks. Last month, Richmond took a trip to Reno for Nevada's Junior Day. Nevada is coming off back-to-back bowl appearances. The Wolf Pack (7-6 last season) played in the Idaho Potato Bowl in January. UC Davis will come to Mackay Stadium in Reno to open the season on Aug. 29.
Another player from Chandler HS, Zion Magalei, collected an offer on Tuesday. It came from Army for the defensive lineman. Magalei, a 6-3, 225-pound end, was a finalist for the Arizona Varsity 6A Breakout Player of the Year. In his junior year, he totaled 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks. He's the younger brother of offensive lineman Nehemiah Magalei, who signed with Northern Arizona in February. Army has a new defensive line coach as Tank Wright has joined the staff at West Point. He was the associate director of football strength and conditioning at Michigan for the past two seasons. In his collegiate playing days (just eight years ago), Wright was a standout at Arkansas and posted nine sacks while wearing a Razorback uniform. Army was 5-8 last season. The Black Knights host Bucknell (Pa.) in Michie Stadium to kick off the year on Friday, Sept. 4.
Abilene Christian was the latest to offer Zeke Branham on Tuesday. Branham is a 6-2, 200-pound safety at Skyline. He tallied 51 tackles for the Coyotes last season. In addition to his play on the field, Branham has a strong character and gets good grades (4.03 GPA). He now has 11 offers with all of them coming in the past month. Abilene Christian has been getting creative on social media during the current quarantine. Each player in every position group has created a Tik Tok video to show how they're staying in football shape at home. The Wildcats finished the season 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the Southland Conference (FCS). ACU will open the 2020 season in SEC Country as it travels to College Station to face Texas A&M on Sept. 5.
Scoring an in-state offer from Northern Arizona on Tuesday was Jake Schmitt. This is the second offer for the 6-2, 205-pound linebacker from Corona del Sol (in as many days). He led the Aztecs in tackles last season with 94 and added 2.5 sacks. A versatile player, Schmitt caught five touchdowns as a receiver, returned a fumble for a score, and even kicked the ball off 13 times. Northern Arizona made a big push within the state for the 2020 class, the first under head coach Chris Ball. The Lumberjacks signed 30 players and 16 of them graduated from schools in Arizona. NAU finished 4-8 last season and 2-6 in the Big Sky Conference (FCS). The Jacks will open the year in Tempe against Arizona State on Thursday, Sept. 3.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, California, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington State, Yale
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona
Austin Bilski - Verrado (LS): Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Fresno State, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, Nevada
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Montana Tech
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Northern Arizona
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Columbia, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Pacific
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Washington State
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Army, Northern Colorado
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): BYU, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Yale
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona
Jackson Ray - Highland (P/K): Colorado State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Idaho, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): South Dakota State
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, New Mexico
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Thompson, 4-star Mesquite QB, commits to Oregon Ducks
UPDATED: 3/16/20
The Oregon Ducks will have a quarterback battle this summer as Justin Herbert is sure to go in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. One of those in the mix, Tyler Shough, hails from Arizona (Hamilton alum). On Monday, another Arizona product announced his intention to go to Eugene.
Mesquite signal caller Ty Thompson, regarded as one of the top prospects in the state regardless of position, became the first junior in Arizona to make his college selection.
The 6-4, 205-pounder led Mesquite to an 11-3 record and the 4A Conference championship last December. Thompson had the most passing yards in the state (4,074) and also rushed for 562 yards. He accounted for 51 touchdowns (45 passing).
Thompson had a total of 20 offers with seven from the Pac-12. Among the schools he chose Oregon over were Wisconsin, LSU, Utah, and Miami. He received his offer from the Ducks in early February. Thompson just went on an unofficial visit to UO last week and caught Herbert's Pro Day in front of scouts from practically every NFL team.
He is the sixth commitment to Oregon's 2021 class, and the only quarterback.
Oregon took part in its second week of spring practice last week. Last year, the Ducks went 12-2 and won the Rose Bowl with a 28-27 victory over Wisconsin. Oregon is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at home in Autzen Stadium against North Dakota State. The lone trip to Arizona will be on Halloween in Tucson against Arizona.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite