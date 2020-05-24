UPDATED: 5/23/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least June 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

The Pinnacle offense averaged more than 40 points and 400 yards per game last season. One of the guys up front was Alec Bernardo. The 6-2, 270-pound offensive guard received an offer from Carthage College on Saturday. Bernardo can squat 425 and he carries a 3.7 GPA. This is his fourth offer. On film, Bernardo shows good pad level and hand placement. Carthage finished 4-6 last season. The Red Men compete in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (Div. III). Carthage College is located in southeastern Wisconsin along Lake Michigan.



On Saturday, Norwich University offered not one, but two Pelletiers. Both Parker Pelletier and Peyton Pelletier collected them from the Cadets. They are twin brothers, but now play for different schools. Parker is a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback at Salpointe. The Lancers made the Open semifinals last season and allowed just 10.5 points per game. However, the top 11 tacklers last year for SC were all seniors. So, Parker will be one of many players getting a larger role on the defense. Peyton played in one game for Salpointe last season, but transferred to Ironwood Ridge. He is a 6-2, 190-pound quarterback. Peyton played on the Lancers' JV team in 2018 and is a dual-threat QB. An interesting tidbit, the two will face one another on Sept. 11 when the Nighthawks will play host to Salpointe in Oro Valley. Norwich University is the oldest private military college in the United States. It is recognized as the birthplace of ROTC. The Cadets finished with an even 5-5 record last season. Norwich is a part of the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (Div. III) and is located in Vermont on the banks of the Connecticut River which forms the state boundary with New Hampshire.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.