Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/23
Carthage offers Pinnacle offensive lineman Bernardo
UPDATED: 5/23/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least June 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
The Pinnacle offense averaged more than 40 points and 400 yards per game last season. One of the guys up front was Alec Bernardo. The 6-2, 270-pound offensive guard received an offer from Carthage College on Saturday. Bernardo can squat 425 and he carries a 3.7 GPA. This is his fourth offer. On film, Bernardo shows good pad level and hand placement. Carthage finished 4-6 last season. The Red Men compete in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (Div. III). Carthage College is located in southeastern Wisconsin along Lake Michigan.
On Saturday, Norwich University offered not one, but two Pelletiers. Both Parker Pelletier and Peyton Pelletier collected them from the Cadets. They are twin brothers, but now play for different schools. Parker is a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback at Salpointe. The Lancers made the Open semifinals last season and allowed just 10.5 points per game. However, the top 11 tacklers last year for SC were all seniors. So, Parker will be one of many players getting a larger role on the defense. Peyton played in one game for Salpointe last season, but transferred to Ironwood Ridge. He is a 6-2, 190-pound quarterback. Peyton played on the Lancers' JV team in 2018 and is a dual-threat QB. An interesting tidbit, the two will face one another on Sept. 11 when the Nighthawks will play host to Salpointe in Oro Valley. Norwich University is the oldest private military college in the United States. It is recognized as the birthplace of ROTC. The Cadets finished with an even 5-5 record last season. Norwich is a part of the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (Div. III) and is located in Vermont on the banks of the Connecticut River which forms the state boundary with New Hampshire.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): Northern Arizona
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Morehead State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Simpson, St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Monmouth, Simpson, Trine
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Simpson
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, St. Francis
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Valparaiso
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Western New Mexico
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Yale
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kenyon, Lake Forest, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, Southern Utah
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Queen Creek athlete Reynolds commits to Utah
UPDATED: 5/22/20
Few players in the state get to the ball quite like Trey Reynolds. The Queen Creek linebacker has 214 tackles on varsity over the past two years (with 157 in 2019).
The 6-2, 225-pound hitter announced his commitment to Utah on Friday. Reynolds had offers from seven of the Pac-12 schools plus national ones from the likes of Iowa State, Michigan State, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
What led Reynolds to choose Utah?
"The coaches and their knowledge and respect for me and the game," Reynolds said in a text message. "Great people over at the U."
While at QCHS, Reynolds has been a team player taking over the role of quarterback for the last two games of his sophomore year (injury to the starter) and the first five of his junior year (waiting for the new starter to be eligible after transferring). In that role, he had 3-touchdown passing games in wins over Cesar Chavez and Mountain View last season.
Reynolds received his offer from Utah in January of this year. During the pandemic, he's been working out in a neighbor's basement gym.
In addition to playing on the varsity football team as a freshman, Reynolds was the starting shortstop on the varsity baseball team in ninth grade.
Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ talked with Reynolds about what he liked about the Utah program. His younger brother, Porter, just finished his freshman year and already holds a couple Power Five offers.
Reynolds is the first defensive player to commit to the Utes in the 2021 class and just the third overall.
School may be out right now, but construction crews are working on the south end of Rice-Eccles Stadium. The project will enclose that part of Utah's football facility, create new locker rooms, and boost the seating capacity by 5,000 to a total of 51,444. The Utes went 11-3 last season, winning the Pac-12 South Division, and played in the Alamo Bowl. It was the third-highest victory total in school history.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
OREGON DUCKS
Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel