ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/28

UPDATED: 5/28/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least July 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

The Queen Creek offense pounded out more than 2,200 yards on the ground last season and had seven different players rush for touchdowns. One of the guys up front was Isaia Glass. The 6-5, 240-pound offensive tackle received an offer from Indiana on Thursday. Glass is a three sport athlete at QCHS (basketball and track/field). At the start of May, Glass pared down his offer list (which now numbers 20) to a top seven of Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, Utah, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State. We'll see if Indiana can make its way on to that list consisting of Pac-12 and Big 12 schools. Indiana got four practices in before the shutdown, plus the Hoosiers played in the Gator Bowl last January and had practices leading up to that one. IU was 8-5 last year marking its highest win total since 1993. The Hoosier defense shut two opponents out and held two others to just three points.



Ironwood Ridge's new quarterback has been waiting a while to get back at it. Peyton Pelletier, who collected an offer from Finlandia on Thursday, left Salpointe a few days before the first game of last season to transfer to IRHS. Despite the fact that the season hadn't officially started, Pelletier still had to sit the entire year. He is a 6-2, 190-pound dual-threat QB. The transfer didn't affect his grades as Pelletier carries a 3.82 GPA. Finlandia begins the 2020 season on a 21-game losing streak. The Lions are coming off back-to-back 0-10 campaigns. Finlandia is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (Div. III).

Another quarterback ready for his chance in 2020 is Jack Nelson. The 6-4, 195-pound gunslinger at Skyline earned his first offer on Thursday from Montana State-Northern. As the backup for the Coyotes last season, Nelson threw just 26 passes. A multi-sport athlete, he played for the SHS basketball team last winter. MSU-Northern will open its season on Aug. 29 at home in Havre against Arizona Christian. The Lights (1-10 last year) play in the Frontier Conference (NAIA).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.