ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/28

 Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/28
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 22:04:19 -0500') }} football

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/28

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Hoosiers offer Queen Creek offensive lineman Isaia Glass

UPDATED: 5/28/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 340 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least July 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

The Queen Creek offense pounded out more than 2,200 yards on the ground last season and had seven different players rush for touchdowns. One of the guys up front was Isaia Glass. The 6-5, 240-pound offensive tackle received an offer from Indiana on Thursday. Glass is a three sport athlete at QCHS (basketball and track/field). At the start of May, Glass pared down his offer list (which now numbers 20) to a top seven of Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, Utah, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State. We'll see if Indiana can make its way on to that list consisting of Pac-12 and Big 12 schools. Indiana got four practices in before the shutdown, plus the Hoosiers played in the Gator Bowl last January and had practices leading up to that one. IU was 8-5 last year marking its highest win total since 1993. The Hoosier defense shut two opponents out and held two others to just three points.

Ironwood Ridge's new quarterback has been waiting a while to get back at it. Peyton Pelletier, who collected an offer from Finlandia on Thursday, left Salpointe a few days before the first game of last season to transfer to IRHS. Despite the fact that the season hadn't officially started, Pelletier still had to sit the entire year. He is a 6-2, 190-pound dual-threat QB. The transfer didn't affect his grades as Pelletier carries a 3.82 GPA. Finlandia begins the 2020 season on a 21-game losing streak. The Lions are coming off back-to-back 0-10 campaigns. Finlandia is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (Div. III).

Another quarterback ready for his chance in 2020 is Jack Nelson. The 6-4, 195-pound gunslinger at Skyline earned his first offer on Thursday from Montana State-Northern. As the backup for the Coyotes last season, Nelson threw just 26 passes. A multi-sport athlete, he played for the SHS basketball team last winter. MSU-Northern will open its season on Aug. 29 at home in Havre against Arizona Christian. The Lights (1-10 last year) play in the Frontier Conference (NAIA).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): Northern Arizona

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico

Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Morehead State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, UNLV

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Monmouth, Simpson, Trine

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, St. Francis

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Valparaiso

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Western New Mexico

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Trine

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army

Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Montana State Northern

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Yale

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ohio Northern

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Simpson, Valparaiso

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine

Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kenyon, Lake Forest, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, Southern Utah

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Saguaro athlete Burke commits to Ohio State

UPDATED: 5/24/20

Year in and year out, Ohio State is one of the top programs in the country. Part of that has been the Buckeyes' ability to recruit the best athletes not just in Ohio, not just in the Midwest, but in the entire nation. And for the second year in a row, that means Arizona.

Denzel Burke, a 6-1, 185-pound cornerback and wide receiver at Saguaro, announced his commitment to OSU on Sunday afternoon.

Burke had to sit the first five games of his junior year due to transferring from Brophy. After that, the versatile athlete made plays on both sides of the ball. During the regular season, he had interceptions against Arcadia and Seton Catholic. In the Open Division title game, Burke caught six passes for a game-high 151 yards. Over the last 18 minutes of the championship, Saguaro outscored Chandler, 21-7. That run was started by a 67-yard pass reception from Tyler Beverett. Burke beat his man, caught the pass in stride about 40 yards down the field on the left sideline, and just barely outran the defensive back coming over to help for the touchdown.

Burke received his offer from Ohio State in January of this year. The Buckeyes are recruiting Burke as a cornerback.

For the season, Burke had 18 receptions for 464 yards and five touchdowns (25.8-yards per catch).

A couple weeks ago, he unveiled a Top 5, which included four schools from the Pac-12 - Colorado, USC, Oregon, and Washington.

Burke is the 19th commitment for Ohio State, and sixth defensive back, for the 2021 class. Those pledges include top-flight players from Virginia, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Last December, Ohio State received National Letters of Intent from quarterback Jack Miller (Chaparral) and safety Lathan Ransom (Salpointe).

Over the past three seasons, Ohio State has gone 38-4 and won three consecutive Big Ten championships. Last December, that included a trip to Glendale, where the Buckeyes played in a classic CFP semifinal against Clemson. A dozen players from that team earned their degrees earlier this month and took part in a virtual commencement ceremony.

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

