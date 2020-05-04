News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 21:55:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 5/4

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Chandler defensive end Magalei gets UA offer

UPDATED: 5/4/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

It was another Division I offer on Monday for Isaiah Newcombe. The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver at Casteel collected his first Power Five one from Utah. Newcombe had 48 receptions for 661 yards and seven touchdowns as the Colts went 9-4 and made the 5A semifinals. Newcombe carries a 3.5 GPA and is a three-sport athlete (basketball & track). He has a strong work ethic and has seen his recruiting take off with 13 Division I offers. Utah had its second-highest output in the NFL Draft with seven players taken last month. Six of those Utes play on the defensive side of the ball. Utah won the Pac-12 South Division for the second straight season and played in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. With a final record of 11-3, it was the third-most wins in school history.

Another player receiving his first Power Five offer on Monday was Zion Magalei. The 6-3, 225-pound defensive end at Chandler got it from Arizona. Magalei had 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks as the Wolves won the first Open Division championship and went a perfect 13-0. His first offer came a month ago (from Air Force on April 3), and now he has 10. Back in February, Magalei competed in an Under Armour All-American Camp and showed well, particularly in the pass rush drills. Arizona picked up a former prep standout from the Valley when Aaron Blackwell signed with the Wildcats after being granted a medical redshirt. The Liberty alum, who is a defensive tackle, has gone from Weber State to Mesa CC to New Mexico, and now to Tucson. The journey has given Blackwell a chip on his shoulder and he's ready to prove himself against Pac-12 competition. Arizona started 4-1 last season, but dropped its last seven games. The Wildcats were strong defensively in the first half against ASU (the 'Cats led 7-6 at the half), but were run all over in the second half, and fell 24-14.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Casteel WR Isaiah Newcombe
Casteel WR Isaiah Newcombe

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Morehead State, Northern Arizona

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K): Trine

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Carleton

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Lake Forest

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Simpson

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (LB): Northern Arizona

Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, UC Davis, UNLV, Yale

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Western New Mexico

Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, Nevada

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Hope, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Yale

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Morehead State

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Morehead State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Trine

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Grand View, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, Washington State, Yale

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): St. Francis, Trine

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine

Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (WR): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Trine

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

David Fulton - Chandler (LB): Lake Forest, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Harding, Houston Baptist, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Montana Tech, St. Francis

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Army, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Trine

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Mary

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Morehead State, Washburn

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): St. Francis

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Trine

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Northern Arizona

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Trine

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Washburn, Western New Mexico

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army

Eric Lira - Central (WR): Trine

Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, Pacific

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn, Yale

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): St. Norbert, Trine

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Columbia, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Washburn

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, Utah, Yale

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, North Dakota, Southern Utah

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Gardner-Webb, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Lake Forest

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Trine

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona, Washburn

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tate Rigby - Centennial (RB): Central Washington

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Mayville State

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Trine

Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona

Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Simpson

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Washburn

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, New Mexico

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Trine

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Colorado

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, St. Francis, Trine

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Photo by Cody Cameron
Photo by Cody Cameron

Queen Creek defensive back Barth commits to Cal as its recruiting roll continues

UPDATED: 4/23/20

That pipeline from Arizona high schools to Cal is still going strong.

Hunter Barth, a 6-2, 200-pound safety at Queen Creek committed to the Bears on Thursday. He received his offer from California during the Bulldogs' playoff run last November.

"Cal has always stood out to me because of the great academic opportunity as well as the great football," Barth said in a text message. "I'm also very intrigued by the upward trend of the program under (head coach Justin) Wilcox."

Like many from State 48, Charlie Ragle was the primary recruiter of Barth. Ragle, the former head coach at Chaparral during a three-year title run, is in his fourth year at Cal and is currently the special teams coordinator. In that time, the Bears have signed nine players from Arizona and now have two commitments for the 2021 class.

A versatile athlete, Barth not only plays in the secondary (51 tackles last season), but also on offense as a receiver (21 catches, 255 yards) for QCHS. He could fit in either as a blitzer from the linebacker position, or in coverage as a defensive back.

During the quarantine, Barth has been working out in his garage at home daily. He also goes out to a nearby park a few times a week for speed and conditioning workouts.

Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron gave a breakdown of Barth's game for the Golden Bear Report.

The Golden Bears now have commitments from seven players for the '21 class.

Cal will likely have a pair of defensive players drafted this week by the NFL with safety Ashtyn Davis and linebacker Evan Weaver.

Barth had offers from seven schools in the Pac-12 plus Iowa State, Oklahoma State, and Virginia among his 19 total offers.

Assuming Davis and/or Weaver get drafted, it will continue a successful string of Cal players making the NFL. The Bears have had a player selected in 31 of the past 33 drafts. Rams quarterback Jared Goff was one of two No. 1 picks in Cal history. Last season, the Bears finished 8-5 after defeating Illinois in the Redbox Bowl in nearby Santa Clara. This season begins in Las Vegas on Aug. 29 against UNLV. Cal will travel to Tempe to face Arizona State on Nov. 7.

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jackson Ray (P) - Highland

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

OREGON DUCKS

Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}