UPDATED: 5/4/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least May 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

It was another Division I offer on Monday for Isaiah Newcombe. The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver at Casteel collected his first Power Five one from Utah. Newcombe had 48 receptions for 661 yards and seven touchdowns as the Colts went 9-4 and made the 5A semifinals. Newcombe carries a 3.5 GPA and is a three-sport athlete (basketball & track). He has a strong work ethic and has seen his recruiting take off with 13 Division I offers. Utah had its second-highest output in the NFL Draft with seven players taken last month. Six of those Utes play on the defensive side of the ball. Utah won the Pac-12 South Division for the second straight season and played in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. With a final record of 11-3, it was the third-most wins in school history.



Another player receiving his first Power Five offer on Monday was Zion Magalei. The 6-3, 225-pound defensive end at Chandler got it from Arizona. Magalei had 51 tackles and 11.5 sacks as the Wolves won the first Open Division championship and went a perfect 13-0. His first offer came a month ago (from Air Force on April 3), and now he has 10. Back in February, Magalei competed in an Under Armour All-American Camp and showed well, particularly in the pass rush drills. Arizona picked up a former prep standout from the Valley when Aaron Blackwell signed with the Wildcats after being granted a medical redshirt. The Liberty alum, who is a defensive tackle, has gone from Weber State to Mesa CC to New Mexico, and now to Tucson. The journey has given Blackwell a chip on his shoulder and he's ready to prove himself against Pac-12 competition. Arizona started 4-1 last season, but dropped its last seven games. The Wildcats were strong defensively in the first half against ASU (the 'Cats led 7-6 at the half), but were run all over in the second half, and fell 24-14.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.