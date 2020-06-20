ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 6/19

UPDATED: 6/19/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least July 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colorado School of Mines is one of the top engineering colleges in the nation. The Orediggers extended an offer to Tony Brewer on Friday. Brewer is a 6-4, 200-pound safety at Chandler. He is expected to take on a bigger role in his senior year with the Wolves after playing in six games last season. Brewer is being recruited by Brandon Moore, who was promoted to defensive coordinator this year. He has been on the Colorado Mines staff for the last four years. The Orediggers went a perfect 11-0 in the regular season and won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Colorado Mines defeated Sioux Falls in the first round before falling to Texas A&M-Commerce the next week. The 12 wins tied for the most in program history.

Boulder Creek quarterback Bear Milacek took every snap for the Jaguars in his junior season and threw for 2,364 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-3, 210-pound pro style signal caller received an offer from the University of San Diego on Friday. Milacek was the team's Offensive MVP last year and also carries a 4.0 GPA. Last September, I watched him use a vertical passing game and also make throws into tight windows against Perry. Milacek was 25-of-39 for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns that night. San Diego had 34 players sign in its recruiting class last February. Interestingly, there were no quarterbacks among the group. There were three players from Arizona though, Eric Haney (Centennial), Jack Helsten (Chaparral), and Finley Lecky (Hamilton). The defending Pioneer Football League (FCS) champs return 15 starters from a team that went 9-3 last year and made the playoffs. The Toreros are set to open their season on Sept. 5 at UC Davis.



Collecting his second Big Sky Conference offer (and seventh overall) on Friday was Myles Taylor, who got it from Idaho. The 6-1, 180-pound wide receiver at Williams Field led the Black Hawks with 60 catches for 1,342 yards and 16 touchdowns. We at Arizona Varsity named Taylor our 5A Wide Receiver of the Year. Like Milacek, I was there for one of Taylor's big games. It came during the semifinals against Casteel when he piled up 203 yards on just four catches (and a TD). The 79-yard touchdown came on a play where Taylor ran past the coverage, caught the pass about 30 yards down the field, cut to the right sideline and went in untouched. Idaho is scheduled to open its season at home in the Kibbie Dome on Sept. 5 against Western Oregon. The Vandals will play host to Northern Arizona on Halloween. Last year, UI capped a 5-7 season with a wild 60-53 overtime victory over the Lumberjacks in Flagstaff.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.