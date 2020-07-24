ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 7/24

Chaparral S grateful about Ivy League offer

UPDATED: 7/24/20 Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education. Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II. Jack Whitten received an offer from Brown University on Thursday. The safety at Chaparral had 54 tackles in his first year as a starter. Whitten (6-1, 180) recently filmed a PSA with Teen Lifeline and the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club for September's suicide prevention campaign. This offer is the third overall for Whitten, and first from the prestigious Ivy League. He carries a stellar 4.46 GPA and scored a 34 on his ACTs. The Ivy League was the first college football conference to cancel its fall football season a couple weeks ago. It will reevaluate when sports programs can resume in January, which could include a new football schedule in the spring. That would give Brown a chance to bounce back from a 2-8 season in 2019. Senior quarterback EJ Perry was one of nine players named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Ivy League Team. He led the nation with 368 total yards of offense per game and had 22 passing touchdowns. Joel Diaz continues to pile up offers from elite colleges. On Thursday, he collected one from Carnegie Mellon. Diaz is a 6-1, 180-pound safety at Arizona College Prep. He had 92 tackles and intercepted three passes for the Knights. Diaz was big on special teams averaging 26 yards per punt return. Overall, he now has 14 total offers. U.S. News & World Report ranks Carnegie Mellon in the Top 25 among American research universities. On the field, the Tartans signed 32 new players in the most recent class from 14 different states. Located in Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon finished 8-3 last season and played in the ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl. Earlier this month, Carnegie Mellon announced it will not participate in intercollegiate athletics this fall. On Friday, its league, the Presidents' Athletic Conference (Div. III), voted to postpone fall competition until the spring of 2021 for high-contact and medium-contact sports, which includes football. This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution. Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwestern, Whittier Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Whittier Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Whittier William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso

Desmond Bohannon (FS): Carthage Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.) Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho

Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Bates, Bowdoin, Carleton, Kenyon, Oberlin

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): St. Norbert Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson, Whittier Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland

Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trine, Whittier Connor Faust - Payson (DT): Whittier Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Olivet, Puget Sound, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Carleton, Monmouth, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Culver-Stockton

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.) Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Northern State, Valparaiso Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Wisconsin-River Falls Anthony Gonzales - Brophy (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico, Whittier Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Hamline, Trine Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.) Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Carleton, Simpson Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Norwich Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): South Dakota State, Valparaiso Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), San Diego

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Hamline Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Francis Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Western Kentucky, Yale Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Hamline Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, Northern Arizona Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.) Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine, Whittier Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Hamline, Oberlin

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.) Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.) Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Clarke, Graceland

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Montana State Northern Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Morehead State, San Diego, Valparaiso Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.) Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.) Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Lake Forest Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Morgan State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.) Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Hamline Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): San Diego State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Mayville State, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Valparaiso Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Culver-Stockton, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): Sioux Falls

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine JD Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): New Mexico, Northern Arizona Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton Devin Sanchez - Centennial (FS): Bethel (Kans.)

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Trine Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Whittier Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.) Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, Southern Utah Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Whittier Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): Grinnell

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Graceland, Olivet

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Culver-Stockton Brannon Weatherby (C): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Hamline, Puget Sound

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): Brown, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Livingstone, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

ASU receives commitment from Queen Creek offensive tackle Glass

UPDATED: 7/23/20 Local Arizona State football fans have watched their college football team bring in a recruiting class with future Sun Devils from Florida, Washington, Texas, and a few from Southern California.

On Thursday, it was a high school player from right here in the Valley that became the 17th known commitment to the Sun Devils (and first from Arizona) as Isaia Glass made his decision.

Glass, a 6-5, 260-pound offensive tackle at Queen Creek, has offers from 21 schools. He went on a Midwestern road trip with his parents a couple weeks ago and got an in-person look at Iowa State, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Colorado, and Utah. However, a feeling deep inside made him choose the school closer to home.

"Having that hometown support from family and friends definitely was a big one," Glass said in a text message. "I just went with my gut on what I thought was the best decision."

Glass has family history with ASU as his dad, Paul, played for the Devils 20 years ago. In addition to his frame, he brings an athleticism to the field. Having joined the varsity in his sophomore year, Glass has helped the Bulldogs make the playoffs in 6A in back-to-back seasons. In 2019, QCHS went 9-4 and made it to the semifinals.

Growing up a Sun Devil fan, it adds some special meaning to committing to the Maroon & Gold.

"That's big time," Glass said. "Definitely held some weight when picking my decision."

A versatile player that fits the mold of a team guy, Glass has played both tight end and on the defensive line before switching over to the O-Line to help fill the needs for the Bulldogs. The leading recruiters in keeping Glass at home were offensive analyst Kevin Mawae and grad assistant Adam Breneman.

Another of ASU's Hometown Heroes is Cristian Zendejas. The junior kicker was named to the Watch List for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award this week. The Perry alum booted 23 field goals (No. 7 in the nation) and converted on 85 percent of them. The Pac-12 is planning to play a conference-season only and it sounds like it will be a 10-game schedule to be announced next week. The Sun Devils went 8-5 last season, but were just 4-5 in conference play.



On the same day ASU landed its first in-state commitment, Northern Arizona did the same as defensive end Zach Blackwood announced that he's heading to Flagstaff after his senior year.

Blackwood is a 6-5, 270-pounder who recently transferred from La Joya to Desert Edge. A combination of the positive attention he received and the location of the Big Sky school were factors in his decision.

"I chose NAU because of the amount of love they showed my family and me," Blackwood said in a text message. "That is where I want to call home. It means a lot because it will be easier for my family to come and watch me play."

Blackwood received his offer from the Lumberjacks in March and also holds one from Valparaiso, another FCS school.

In his junior year at La Joya, Blackwood had 50 tackles and was a big part of a Lobos' team that won the 6A Southwest Region. La Joya allowed just 83 points in five region games (all wins) as it finished 8-3 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Blackwood is the third known commitment for Northern Arizona, and first along the defensive line. He is considered a defensive end hybrid and has crazy mobility. In the offseason, Blackwood has been working on his movement, foot speed, and making that big frame accelerate.

Preseason polls came out this week and the Big Sky coaches are picking NAU to finish seventh in the conference (out of 13 teams). Last year, the Lumberjacks were 4-2 at home in the Walkup Skydome, but were 4-8 overall. The current schedule has them playing 10 games as the opener in Tempe against ASU has been canceled. The new opener is Sept. 12 at home against South Dakota.

Desert Edge (previously La Joya) DE Zach Blackwood (Photo Courtesy of Zach Blackwood)

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS