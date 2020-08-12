ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 8/11

UPDATED: 8/11/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

A Midwest Conference (Div. III) offer from Lake Forest went out on Tuesday to Christian Johnson. The 6-foot, 195-pound running back from Greenway had a breakout season in his first year as a starter. Johnson piled up 1,693 yards and 21 touchdowns as the Demons finished 9-2 and won the 4A Skyline Region. He can squat 425 pounds and was the Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the region. A dual-sport athlete (track), he is a member of the National Honor Society and has a 4.33 GPA. Lake Forest College, located in Illinois, announced it is going remotely for its education for the entire fall semester. Because of this, there will be no in-person meetings or practices for the football team through December. The Foresters finished 7-3 last year and have many players on the roster from Arizona.



Looking over to the Northwest Conference (Div. III), Puget Sound extended offers to three players on Tuesday. Receiving offers from the Loggers were Luke Nash, Mason Phillips, and Brock Mast. Nash is a 6-foot, 205-pound running back and linebacker at Notre Dame Prep. He also runs track and carries a 3.78 GPA. Phillips is a 6-2, 220-pound center at Casteel. A member of National Honor Society, he also gets it done in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA. Mast is a 5-11, 180-pound quarterback at Liberty. He was the backup for the Lions, but saw action in 10 games giving him some varsity experience heading into his senior year. The Northwest Conference decided in July to postpone football for the fall of 2020. It is working to develop a schedule in the spring. Puget Sound went 6-4 last season, including a perfect 6-0 mark at home in Tacoma.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.