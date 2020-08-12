ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 8/11

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 8/11
Casteel center Phillips adds Puget Sound offer
UPDATED: 8/11/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least August 31. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.
A Midwest Conference (Div. III) offer from Lake Forest went out on Tuesday to Christian Johnson. The 6-foot, 195-pound running back from Greenway had a breakout season in his first year as a starter. Johnson piled up 1,693 yards and 21 touchdowns as the Demons finished 9-2 and won the 4A Skyline Region. He can squat 425 pounds and was the Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the region. A dual-sport athlete (track), he is a member of the National Honor Society and has a 4.33 GPA. Lake Forest College, located in Illinois, announced it is going remotely for its education for the entire fall semester. Because of this, there will be no in-person meetings or practices for the football team through December. The Foresters finished 7-3 last year and have many players on the roster from Arizona.
Looking over to the Northwest Conference (Div. III), Puget Sound extended offers to three players on Tuesday. Receiving offers from the Loggers were Luke Nash, Mason Phillips, and Brock Mast. Nash is a 6-foot, 205-pound running back and linebacker at Notre Dame Prep. He also runs track and carries a 3.78 GPA. Phillips is a 6-2, 220-pound center at Casteel. A member of National Honor Society, he also gets it done in the classroom with a 3.8 GPA. Mast is a 5-11, 180-pound quarterback at Liberty. He was the backup for the Lions, but saw action in 10 games giving him some varsity experience heading into his senior year. The Northwest Conference decided in July to postpone football for the fall of 2020. It is working to develop a schedule in the spring. Puget Sound went 6-4 last season, including a perfect 6-0 mark at home in Tacoma.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Southwestern, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Livingstone, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Trine
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Hamline
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Washington & Lee
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Trine
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Air Force, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Desmond Bohannon (FS): Carthage
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Whittier
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Delaware State, Duke, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, DePauw, Kenyon, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): St. Norbert
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Penn, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, Morehead State, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaden Crockett - Alhambra (QB): Simpson, Whittier
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Trine
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Graceland
Jovoni Ervin - Cesar Chavez (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): Whittier
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Olivet, Puget Sound, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Carleton, Monmouth, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Culver-Stockton
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stanford, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.)
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Northern State, Valparaiso
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Brophy (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Western New Mexico, Whittier
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Hope, Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, Mary
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Morehead State, Simpson, Washburn
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Carthage, Catholic, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), San Diego, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Hamline, Lake Forest
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Whittier
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), St. Francis
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Hamline
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Hamline, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Eric Lira - Central (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, Colorado, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Clarke, Graceland
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Southwest Minnesota State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Otterbein, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Tolleson (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Sahuaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevai Neher - Chandler (C): Georgetown, Lamar
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Dartmouth, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Lake Forest
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (TE): South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Morgan State, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Norwich, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Hamline
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS): San Diego State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Mason Phillips - Casteel (C): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (DE): Abilene Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Lake Forest, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Valparaiso
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Culver-Stockton, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): Sioux Falls
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (FS): Bethel (Kans.)
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Idaho
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Whittier
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Culver-Stockton, Mayville State
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Trine
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson
Taylor Siren - Highland (QB): Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Western New Mexico
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Saint John's, Simpson, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.)
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Hamline
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Morehead State, Washburn
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, San Diego, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Whittier
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Southwest Minnesota State
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): Grinnell
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Olivet
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Culver-Stockton, Millikin
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson, Whittier
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Hamline, Puget Sound
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Texas State
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Hamline
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): Eastern Washington, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Livingstone, Olivet, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Akron
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): Simpson
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Notre Dame athlete Roberts commits to the University of New Mexico
UPDATED: 8/4/20
The new staff at New Mexico has made recruiting the state next door a priority and on Tuesday, the Lobos reeled in their third commitment in the class with Notre Dame's JD Roberts.
The 6-2, 230-pound athlete rebounded from missing his entire sophomore season (ACL tear) by making plays for the Saints on both sides of the ball as a defensive end and fullback. He's excited about the new crew at UNM led by former Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales.
"I was really impressed with the coaches," Roberts said in a text message. "They are clearly building something special under Coach Gonzales and Coach (Rocky) Long."
Roberts is being recruited as a linebacker by New Mexico. As a junior, he had 73 tackles and led NDP with 9.5 sacks. On offense, he was a beast near the goal line as he scored 20 touchdowns on just 47 carries (341 yards).
Last June, Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron included Roberts as one of his 2021 defensive players you need to know.
New Mexico was the first Division I school to offer him, doing so in April. He also held an offer from Northern Arizona.
In the Mountain West preseason media poll, New Mexico's past may have had something to do with a prediction of sixth (or last) in the Mountain Division. The Lobos have gone just 8-28 over the last three seasons. But, the triple option is now out and recruiting has taken off for UNM. Long, the defensive coordinator, is a former head coach at San Diego State and New Mexico. This will also be a veteran team with 30 senior players. New Mexico (2-10 last year) lost non-conference games with Mississippi State and USC, but will still have New Mexico State on the schedule. The current slate has the Lobos opening at home in Albuquerque on Aug. 29 against Idaho State.
Less than two weeks ago, Chaparral's Jack Whitten announced he was grateful for an offer from Brown University's football team.
On Tuesday, the 6-1, 180-pound defensive back acted on it and gave his commitment to the Ivy League school in Rhode Island. Whitten likes the plans that Brown head coach James Perry has for the program that he once played for.
"Coach Perry is building something special at Brown," Whitten said in a text message. "This program is on the rise and I'm excited to be a part of it. I want to win an Ivy League championship."
In his first year as a starter for the Firebirds, Whitten had 54 tackles. Chaparral went 8-3, won the 6A Desert Valley Region, and qualified for the Open Division tournament.
Whitten also had offers from a couple well regarded schools - Carnegie Mellon and the University of Chicago. He has a stellar 4.45 GPA and likes the freedom that an education at Brown will provide.
"Brown has an open curriculum, which is unique," Whitten said. "Students are given the flexibility to choose their own curriculum, which is appealing to me. The campus is stunning and the coaching staff was really good to me throughout the recruiting process."
Whitten said he will probably study finance. That's the profession his dad is in and Whitten really enjoys the numbers side of business.
Back in March, the Ivy League was the first conference to cancel its basketball season and last month, the conference was the first to announce it would not have sports competition this fall. Practice and training will still be permitted following proper health and safety guidelines. The hope is to be able to move schedules to the spring. Brown finished 2-8 overall (1-6 Ivy League) last season.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
Eli Sanders (RB) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Sahuaro
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
UNLV REBELS
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel