ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 8/27

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Eastern New Mexico, a Division II school in Portales, extended offers to a pair of offensive players on Thursday. Ezekiel Marshall and Connor DePrez received them from the Greyhounds. Marshall (5-8, 150) was part of a passing game that helped Sunrise Mountain to an 8-4 record and a spot in the 5A quarterfinals. He was a big-play threat with 25 catches for 556 yards (22.2-yard average) and eight touchdowns. The offer from ENMU is his first. DePrez (6-4, 250) is an offensive guard at Hamilton. This is his first offer at the D-II level. He made the Sports360AZ All-Academic team with a 3.53 unweighted GPA. Eastern New Mexico had its first postseason win in its time in Division II last December with a 20-13 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Heritage Bowl. The Greyhounds finished with a record of 8-4 and rushed for a school-record 4,184 yards. In late July, ENMU announced it decided to cancel fall football for this year. The Lone Star Conference followed suit about a week later. The LSC football season has been postponed to the spring.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least September 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The 2019 season was a special one for Arcadia's Trey Brown.

While helping lead the Titans to back-to-back winning seasons, Brown posted 77 tackles and 13 sacks (in 10 games) along with three forced fumbles as an outside linebacker and defensive end. On offense, he grabbed 23 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns from his position as a tight end.



That led to his first Division I offer in late February. Six months, and 14 offers later, Brown announced his commitment to Duke University on Thursday.



Brown received his offer from Duke in late July. He becomes the 17th commitment for the Blue Devils for the 2021 class.



The 6-3, 205-pound athlete is the first Arizona high school player to commit to Duke since 2008 when quarterback Sean Renfree (Notre Dame Prep) attended college in Durham.



In an interview with Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ, Brown cited the prestigious academics of the university along with the atmosphere. He visited the campus just two weeks ago. Also, Brown has had a positive relationship with the Blue Devil coaches.



Duke is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, which is one of the Power Five leagues that is playing this fall. That means logistics such as fans in the stands has to be addressed. Duke announced this week that it will begin its season without fans at the home games. Attendance will be limited to essential game management personnel and broadcast media. Much like baseball, cardboard cutouts can be purchased to provide an enhanced visual presence. The Blue Devils, coming off a 5-7 season, will play 11 games this fall (10 conference). It gets started on Sept. 12 at Notre Dame Stadium against the Fighting Irish (who are joining the ACC this year). The time hasn't been announced yet, but NBC will carry the game nationally.





San Diego State headed back to State 48 in search of a long snapper.



Chandler's Hank Pepper, who Kohl's Kicking Camps rates as the No. 2 long snapper in the nation for the Class of '21, announced his commitment to the Aztecs on Thursday.



The 6-2, 205-pound player doesn't just specialize. Pepper also plays linebacker for the Wolves and had 44 tackles during a perfect Open Championship season for CHS.



According to Kohl's, Pepper has all of the attributes college coaches are looking for. His snaps are on target and he's run a 4.7 in the 40.



Pepper received his offer from the Aztecs on the first of August. He could be the successor to Turner Bernard, a Mountain Ridge graduate who has started all 39 games for SDSU the past three years. Bernard is currently a senior.



The planning for the future is underway at San Diego State. Monday marked the groundbreaking as the university assumed ownership of the new Mission Valley stadium site. It will be a 35,000-capactiy stadium will all the latest amenities. The Aztecs have certainly earned it. They have made 10 straight bowl game appearances and have played at the stadium once shared with the Chargers (now SDCCU Stadium) since 1967. SDSU (10-3 in 2019) plays in the Mountain West Conference and won the New Mexico Bowl over Central Michigan last year. This fall, the Mountain West has postponed the football season. The Aztecs will still practice and work out while the conference looks at the feasibility of competing in the spring.