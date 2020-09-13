ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 9/12

UPDATED: 9/12/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting through at least September 30. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing (but not in person). That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I and Division II.

Concordia University Chicago extended offers to a trio of players in the state on Saturday. Hayden Preston, Devin Sanchez, and Isaac Benoit received them from the Cougars. Preston is a 6-2, 240-pound offensive tackle at Campo Verde. He was part of a Coyote O-Line that helped the offense average 31.8 points and 184 rushing yards per game as the team made it to the state conference finals for the first time. Preston is one of 26 seniors on this year's varsity team at CVHS. Sanchez is a 5-11, 185-pound linebacker at Centennial. He had 48 tackles, a couple sacks, and a pair of interceptions as the Coyotes played in the inaugural Open Division tournament. Sanchez was a First Team All-5A Northwest Region selection last season. Benoit is a 5-9, 170-pound running back and linebacker at Buena. He rushed for touchdowns in each of the Colts' last two games and also had 27 tackles. Benoit has picked up four offers over the past week. Concordia is a member of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III). The NACC postponed its football season to the spring. A schedule has been worked up and the Cougars will play five games in March and April. CUC will start with a home game against Benedictine (Ill.) on Saturday, March 20. The Cougars ended 2019 with a 5-5 record after a loss to Benedictine (44-0).

Pinnacle is coming off a season that ended with a trip to the Open. The Pioneers return offensive guard Alec Bernardo, who collected an offer from Whitworth on Saturday. The 6-2, 270-pounder was part of a crew that helped PHS power its way to 40 points and 409 yards a game during an 8-3 season. Nesbitt totes a 3.72 GPA and now has 10 offers. Whitworth, located in Spokane, went 6-3 last year and finished second in the Northwest Conference (Div. III). In July, the league postponed the football season until the spring. Teams can still practice and meet, while following guidelines from the NCAA and local health officials. No schedule has been set as of yet for the spring.



Arizona College Prep enjoyed a turnaround season in 2019, going from a 1-9 record the previous year to 8-3 and a spot in the 3A playoffs. The Knights return their top tackler in Kellen Gibson, who earned an offer from Arizona Christian on Saturday. The 6-2, 220-pound linebacker piled up 129 tackles along with four sacks. In addition to being a wrestler (state runner-up), Gibson excels with a 4.8 GPA. Arizona Christian will be the only in-state college playing games this fall. The Firestorm will have a five-game schedule starting on Oct. 10 at Oklahoma Panhandle State. ACU, an NAIA school, went 6-4 last year, including a 34-14 win over OPSU.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.