Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/4

UPDATED: 1/4/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Horizon kicker Grady Gross was named by Arizona Varsity on Tuesday as the 5A Kicker of the Year. Earlier in the day, he received an offer from Oregon State. Gross played in the Under Armour All-American Game on Sunday and connected on three field goals to help his team to a 23-17 win. Last season, Gross had 78 touchbacks out of 99 kickoffs. He was a perfect 68-of-68 in extra points and booted 12-of-15 field goals with a long of 52. Gross also punted and averaged 45.7 yards per attempt. Oregon State played in the LA Bowl, its first postseason appearance since 2013. The Beavers ended the year with a 7-6 record.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.