Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 10/28

UPDATED: 10/28/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Heading into the season, I was curious of the different ways Mountain Pointe would use Amier Boyd. The 6-1, 180-pound athlete played quarterback as a sophomore at South Mountain and in the first half of last season for the Pride. Boyd, who received his first FBS offer on Tuesday from Nevada, has spelled Chris Arviso at quarterback some this year and thrown three touchdown passes. Boyd has 224 rushing yards and is averaging more than eight yards per carry. As a receiver, he has 14 receptions for just over 200 yards and caught a TD against Brophy. On defense, Boyd has totaled 44 tackles and intercepted two passes as a DB (one taken back for a score). He even had one game with a couple of punt returns. Boyd missed last week's game against Mountain View, and will hopefully be able to return for the Pride (4-4) for this final two-game stretch. The annual battle for the Fremont Cannon, the largest trophy in college football, will take place Friday night in Reno when Nevada hosts UNLV. CBS Sports Network will have the game from Mackay Stadium at 7 p.m. Nevada (5-2) is coming off a close two-point loss at Fresno State while the Rebels are 0-7. The Wolf Pack hold a 27-19 lead in the series. The trophy was built in 1970 and is a replica of a Howitzer cannon.



Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Sunrise Mountain kicker/punter Easton Black received his first offer from Morehead State (Ky.).

Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Bethany Coll. (Kans.).

Estrella Foothills kicker Diego Alvarez received an offer from Avila (Kans.).

O'Connor offensive tackle Aiden Simonton received an offer from Morehead State.

Brophy wide receiver Taj Hughes received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Chaparral safety Jacob Franze received an offer from MIT.

Red Mountain defensive tackle Jayden Hurst received an offer from Jamestown.

Parker offensive tackle Jacob Bennett received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.).

Deer Valley defensive back John West received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Canyon del Oro defensive end Jose Zazueta received his first offer from Clarke.

ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Logan Hubler received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).

Cienega defensive end Brody Kallman received an offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).

Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received his first offer from Clarke.

Trevor Browne quarterback Alex Rivera received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Centennial offensive guard Tony Servin received offers from Southwest Baptist (Mo.) and Lawrence (Wisc.).

Dobson offensive tackle Grayson Longfellow received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received offers from Ottawa (Kans.) and Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.).

Brophy kicker/punter Marcus Lye received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Sunrise Mountain tight end Johnny Hart received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Mesa quarterback Cy Schmaltz received an offer from Hastings.

Mesquite offensive guard Josh Stokes received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Chandler cornerback Alfred Smith received an offer from Montana State.

Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Southwestern Coll. (Kans.).

Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received his first offer from Gustavus Adolphus.

Sahuaro linebacker Logan Stell received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received an offer from Cornell Coll. (Iowa).

Cienega defensive end Nolan Baker received his first offer from Clarke.

Desert Mountain offensive tackle Matt Katergaris received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Trivium Prep center Caleb Hamilton received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).

Higley wide receiver Aidan Garcia received his first offer from Mary (N. Dak.).

Highland tight end Jace Patton received an offer from Southwestern Coll. (Kans.).

Cactus center Mason Cullop received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Minn.).

Mountain Ridge offensive tackle Ray Penniman received his first offer from Crown.

Boulder Creek wide receiver Jack McFarland received his first offer from Morehead State.

Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received an offer from Elmhurst (Ill.).

Chandler Prep wide receiver Josh Van Ordt received his first offer from Bethany Coll. (Kans.).

Chandler safety Franky Morales received offers from Ripon (Wisc.) and Southwestern Coll. (Kans.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.