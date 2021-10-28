Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 10/28
Nevada extends offer to Mountain Pointe athlete Boyd
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Heading into the season, I was curious of the different ways Mountain Pointe would use Amier Boyd. The 6-1, 180-pound athlete played quarterback as a sophomore at South Mountain and in the first half of last season for the Pride. Boyd, who received his first FBS offer on Tuesday from Nevada, has spelled Chris Arviso at quarterback some this year and thrown three touchdown passes. Boyd has 224 rushing yards and is averaging more than eight yards per carry. As a receiver, he has 14 receptions for just over 200 yards and caught a TD against Brophy. On defense, Boyd has totaled 44 tackles and intercepted two passes as a DB (one taken back for a score). He even had one game with a couple of punt returns. Boyd missed last week's game against Mountain View, and will hopefully be able to return for the Pride (4-4) for this final two-game stretch. The annual battle for the Fremont Cannon, the largest trophy in college football, will take place Friday night in Reno when Nevada hosts UNLV. CBS Sports Network will have the game from Mackay Stadium at 7 p.m. Nevada (5-2) is coming off a close two-point loss at Fresno State while the Rebels are 0-7. The Wolf Pack hold a 27-19 lead in the series. The trophy was built in 1970 and is a replica of a Howitzer cannon.
Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:
Sunrise Mountain kicker/punter Easton Black received his first offer from Morehead State (Ky.).
Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Bethany Coll. (Kans.).
Estrella Foothills kicker Diego Alvarez received an offer from Avila (Kans.).
O'Connor offensive tackle Aiden Simonton received an offer from Morehead State.
Brophy wide receiver Taj Hughes received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Chaparral safety Jacob Franze received an offer from MIT.
Red Mountain defensive tackle Jayden Hurst received an offer from Jamestown.
Parker offensive tackle Jacob Bennett received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Deer Valley defensive back John West received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Canyon del Oro defensive end Jose Zazueta received his first offer from Clarke.
ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Logan Hubler received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.).
Cienega defensive end Brody Kallman received an offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).
Sunrise Mountain safety Elijah Portela received his first offer from Clarke.
Trevor Browne quarterback Alex Rivera received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Centennial offensive guard Tony Servin received offers from Southwest Baptist (Mo.) and Lawrence (Wisc.).
Dobson offensive tackle Grayson Longfellow received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received offers from Ottawa (Kans.) and Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.).
Brophy kicker/punter Marcus Lye received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Sunrise Mountain tight end Johnny Hart received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Mesa quarterback Cy Schmaltz received an offer from Hastings.
Mesquite offensive guard Josh Stokes received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Chandler cornerback Alfred Smith received an offer from Montana State.
Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Southwestern Coll. (Kans.).
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received his first offer from Gustavus Adolphus.
Sahuaro linebacker Logan Stell received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received an offer from Cornell Coll. (Iowa).
Cienega defensive end Nolan Baker received his first offer from Clarke.
Desert Mountain offensive tackle Matt Katergaris received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Trivium Prep center Caleb Hamilton received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).
Higley wide receiver Aidan Garcia received his first offer from Mary (N. Dak.).
Highland tight end Jace Patton received an offer from Southwestern Coll. (Kans.).
Cactus center Mason Cullop received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Minn.).
Mountain Ridge offensive tackle Ray Penniman received his first offer from Crown.
Boulder Creek wide receiver Jack McFarland received his first offer from Morehead State.
Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received an offer from Elmhurst (Ill.).
Chandler Prep wide receiver Josh Van Ordt received his first offer from Bethany Coll. (Kans.).
Chandler safety Franky Morales received offers from Ripon (Wisc.) and Southwestern Coll. (Kans.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Rose-Hulman
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas
Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)
Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Lake Forest, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Clarke
Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Minot State, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Willamette
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Valley City State
Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State
Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny
Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Brevard
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, St. Olaf
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Willamette
Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert
Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force
Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Wisconsin-River Falls
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest
Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Brok Determan - Benson (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Crown
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark
CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Rose-Hulman
Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Rice, Weber State
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Clarke
Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): Mary
Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Lyon
Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Northern Michigan, St. Norbert
Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Crown
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman
Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Presentation
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Jamestown, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale
Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho
Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Drake, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State
Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Crown, Rose-Hulman
Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): Ottawa (Kans.)
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Presbyterian
Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Ottawa (Kans.)
Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Clarke
Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette
Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada
Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther
Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, Wisconsin
Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Morgan State
Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark
Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Gustavus Adolphus
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Carthage, Clarke
Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Lewis & Clark, Luther, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State, Southwest Baptist
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Clarke
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): Rose-Hulman
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Weber State
Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): Hastings, New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State, Morehead State
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Nichols, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary
Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Clarke
Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Clarke
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny
Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert
Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan
Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke
Chandler linebacker Devin Dunn commits to Air Force
UPDATED: 10/28/21
For the second week in a row, we feature a high school senior making a commitment to the U.S. Air Force Acdemy.
Devin Dunn, a 5-11, 195-pound linebacker and safety, announced the acceptance of his appointment to the Falcons on Tuesday. He just visited the AFA last Saturday for their game against San Diego State.
"You could just tell it's a family environment there," Dunn said in a text message. "The whole staff was extremely welcoming. The opportunities that come with being a part of the Air Force Academy was just something I couldn't pass up both with football and academically."
Dunn is being recruited by the Falcons as a strong safety.
In his first year as a starter, he has 52 tackles with six for a loss. Dunn has 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. During last offseason, he prepared for his senior campaign playing with RedRum during 7-on-7 tournaments.
Air Force is on the bye this week and will take a 6-2 record into a home game against Army on Nov. 6. CBS will have the game, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs. The Falcons can clinch the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy with a win since they already have a victory over Navy.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel
BYU COUGARS
Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley
IDAHO VANDALS
Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
UNLV REBELS
Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton