Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 10/6

UPDATED: 10/6/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Chandler defensive tackle Jacob Holmes has been waiting to get back on the field for a long time. The former Cesar Chavez lineman transferred to the Wolves after the 2020 season and will be eligible to play this Friday when Chandler (5-0) begins its sixth game of the season at Perry. Holmes (6-3, 285) received an offer on Tuesday from Tulane. He was limited to just three games in 2020 because that's all Chavez was allowed to play in. As a sophomore, Holmes had 68 tackles for the Champions. Tulane takes to the big stage on Thursday night as the Green Wave will host Houston (4-1) in an American Athletic Conference game. This will be the first appearance for Tulane (1-4) on ESPN's Thursday night showcase. The game from Yulman Stadium kicks off at 4:30 p.m.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Brophy quarterback Elijah Warner received an offer from Hawaii.

Cactus wide receiver Chris Thomas Jr. received an offer from Morehead State (Ky.).

Arete Prep quarterback/defensive back Matthew McClelland received an offer from Morehead State.

Salpointe linebacker Joey Sumlin received his first offer from Morgan State (Md.).

Mountain Ridge offensive guard Alexis Sanchez received an offer from Eastern Washington.

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received offers from Arizona Christian and Juniata (Pa.).

Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received an offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).

Pusch Ridge running back Javier Grajeda Jr. received an offer from Rose-Hulman.

Pusch Ridge quarterback Ryan Fontaine received an offer from Oberlin (Ohio).

Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Luther (Iowa).

Queen Creek long snapper Mack Taylor received an offer from Luther.

Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received an offer from Luther.

Hamilton cornerback Joel Gant recieved an offer from Montana State-Northern.

Paradise Valley offensive tackle Armando Nieves received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received an offer from Mount Mary (S. Dak.).

O'Connor kicker Christian Makanoeich received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Desert View offensive guard Jose Roman received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Sabino defensive tackle Sam Franco received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Salpointe linebacker Davian Carrasco received his first offer from Clarke.

Benjamin Franklin offensive tackle Brigham Alexander received an offer from Clarke.

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Clarke.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.